Man arrested for assaulting DOT worker in construction zone: State Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly hitting a construction worker on Interstate 84. On Tuesday at 11:58 p.m., state police were called about an alleged assault that occurred in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford, in the area of Exit 41.
Eyewitness News
Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
Reckless Driver In Harwinton Found Speeding At 120 MPH In 65 MPH Zone, Police Say
A driver was charged after their vehicle was measured speeding at 120 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone in Connecticut. A trooper saw a silver Mercedes speeding on Route 8 northbound in the Litchfield County town of Harwinton, according to a report from Connecticut State Police on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Register Citizen
Police: Route 66 reopens after Marlborough crash
MARLBOROUGH — Authorities have reopened Route 66 near Shepard Road after a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday morning, state officials said. Around 10:35 a.m., state police out of Troop K were notified of a two-car collision in that area, according to state police. Paramedics were also called to the...
Car crashes into New Britain building on Broad St.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car collision involving a stolen vehicle in New Britain resulted in one car slamming into a building. New Britain police responded to Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday evening on reports of a two-car crash. A stolen car out of Enfield had struck a Jeep, which pushed […]
Register Citizen
Man, 75, dies in Lebanon mowing accident, state police say
LEBANON — A 75-year-old man died Monday after he went into a pond, apparently after falling off a ride-on lawnmower, state police said. Troopers were called to Tobacco Street about 10:50 a.m. to help local firefighters at a home where the man was reported to have fallen into a pond, according to police. The troopers learned a neighbor had discovered the man, unresponsive, in the body of water. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
NBC Connecticut
Several People Hospitalized After Tree Falls Down in Thompson
Six people have been taken to the hospital after a tree split in half and pinned multiple individuals in West Thompson Wednesday night. Fire officials said they were called to Norman Hill Road after hearing there were people pinned under a downed tree. A nearby fire department was called in...
Police: Man drove around city with woman stuck to car hood
Police have arrested a Warwick man who was caught on camera driving through Providence with a woman stuck to the hood of his car.
Register Citizen
Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Newington crash
NEWINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Fenn Road and Cedar Street around 8:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said in a news release.
NBC Connecticut
Food Delivery Worker Injured in Wallingford Carjacking
A food delivery person was injured when he was dragged as two people stole his vehicle in Wallingford Tuesday afternoon and police are looking for the people responsible. Police officers responded to Chimney Hill Road just after 4:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle and found an older black Honda Accord with dark tinted windows and a white trash bag covering its registration plate.
Police Seek Suspect Accused Of Breaking Vehicle Window, Stealing Items In Ashford
Police are investigating after a suspect reportedly broke into a vehicle in Connecticut and stole items. The incident happened on Pompey Hollow Road in the Windham County town of Ashford between 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, according to a report from Connecticut State Police on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Man, 30, Savagely Beats 2 Women At Auburn Store, Crashes During Getaway: Police
A 30-year-old North Dighton became a one-man wrecking crew on the morning of July 30 when he went berserk at an Auburn gas station when he attacked two women for no reason, crashed his car as he tried to make his getaway, and then got into another fight. Kyle Fitta...
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
NBC Connecticut
Lightning Knocks Out Power, Traffic Lights at Busy North Haven Intersection: PD
A lightning strike has caused a power outage in North Haven, which is affecting traffic lights, according to police. Police said the lightning strike was at the intersection of Routes 5 and 22 - Washington Avenue and Clintonville Road -- and caused a power outage. They said a wire is...
Body Found Near Gazebo At Town Green In Enfield
Police are investigating after a man was found in an apparent homicide in a city gazebo in Connecticut. The man's body was found in Hartford County in Enfield adjacent to town hall around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10. When Enfield police arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the victim...
How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
Police: 2 men arrested in connection with double killing caught on camera in Bridgeport
Two men have been arrested in connection with a double killing caught on camera, according to police.
Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
Police identify man found dead in gazebo on Enfield town green
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning.
