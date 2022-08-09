ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Eyewitness News

Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlborough#Route 66#Police#Shepard Drive
Register Citizen

Police: Route 66 reopens after Marlborough crash

MARLBOROUGH — Authorities have reopened Route 66 near Shepard Road after a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday morning, state officials said. Around 10:35 a.m., state police out of Troop K were notified of a two-car collision in that area, according to state police. Paramedics were also called to the...
MARLBOROUGH, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into New Britain building on Broad St.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car collision involving a stolen vehicle in New Britain resulted in one car slamming into a building. New Britain police responded to Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday evening on reports of a two-car crash. A stolen car out of Enfield had struck a Jeep, which pushed […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Man, 75, dies in Lebanon mowing accident, state police say

LEBANON — A 75-year-old man died Monday after he went into a pond, apparently after falling off a ride-on lawnmower, state police said. Troopers were called to Tobacco Street about 10:50 a.m. to help local firefighters at a home where the man was reported to have fallen into a pond, according to police. The troopers learned a neighbor had discovered the man, unresponsive, in the body of water. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
LEBANON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several People Hospitalized After Tree Falls Down in Thompson

Six people have been taken to the hospital after a tree split in half and pinned multiple individuals in West Thompson Wednesday night. Fire officials said they were called to Norman Hill Road after hearing there were people pinned under a downed tree. A nearby fire department was called in...
THOMPSON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Newington crash

NEWINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Fenn Road and Cedar Street around 8:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said in a news release.
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Food Delivery Worker Injured in Wallingford Carjacking

A food delivery person was injured when he was dragged as two people stole his vehicle in Wallingford Tuesday afternoon and police are looking for the people responsible. Police officers responded to Chimney Hill Road just after 4:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle and found an older black Honda Accord with dark tinted windows and a white trash bag covering its registration plate.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Body Found Near Gazebo At Town Green In Enfield

Police are investigating after a man was found in an apparent homicide in a city gazebo in Connecticut. The man's body was found in Hartford County in Enfield adjacent to town hall around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10. When Enfield police arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the victim...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy