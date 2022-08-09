Laris Insurance Presents..Women in Lafourche: Local woman started eLearning in Lafourche Parish in an effort to empower and show belief in children, says school year will be great

Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
LPSO recognizes staff for performance, outstanding efforts, and extraordinary work
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Webre recently awarded commendations, and distinguished service awards recognizing staff members for their performance, outstanding efforts, and extraordinary work. The following have been recognized thus far:. Unit Commendation to the LPSO Range Division for their efforts to upgrade the Shooting Range facilities while...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Ministerial Alliances delivered 1,800 school supply bags
Non-profit organization Terrebonne Ministerial Alliances is helping children in Terrebonne Parish head back to school with the supplies needed to have a successful school year. Last week, TMA loaded up vehicles to deliver school supplies to 11 local schools and delivered 1,800 packed and ready to go school supply bags.
houmatimes.com
Here’s Where to Go in Lafourche to Get Out & Get Moving
When it comes to sports and recreation, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou offers top-notch venues and parks. Lafourche Parish facilities have a range of premier venues, including a Division I NCAA program at Nicholls State University. Whether you’re an athlete looking to compete or wanting recreation options to walk with your family, Lafourche has it all.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 9, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 9, 2022.
lafourchegazette.com
Weekend fundraiser in Thibodaux to benefit St. Vincent de Paul Tri-Parish Community Pharmacy
Locals will be able to get a good meal, pass a good time and support a good cause this weekend in Thibodaux. The St. Vincent 500 will take place in Thibodaux with proceeds going to support St. Vincent de Paul Tri-Parish Community Pharmacy, which has served our community for more than 20 years by providing medication to those in need who cannot afford it.
wbrz.com
Belle Rose racing organization asking for public's help to repair Circuit Grand Bayou track
BELLE ROSE - A racing community is asking for the public's help to repair and refurbish the 1.8 mile Circuit Grand Bayou Road Course in Belle Rose. Amateur racer Ben Cherbonnier organized the fundraiser, hoping to have things back on track for an event Sept. 25. Cherbonnier said most of...
S. Terrebonne High students return to campus for first time since Hurricane Ida
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — We are quickly approaching the one year mark since Hurricane Ida ripped apart homes, businesses and schools, but now students are returning to their campuses. School starts Tuesday at South Terrebonne High School, but the main school building is still severely damaged from Hurricane Ida....
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
norpc.org
Transportation Improvement Program Update 2022
The RPC is currently updating the Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) for all four Metropolitan Planning Areas (MPAs) it serves: Mandeville-Covington, New Orleans, Slidell and South Tangipahoa. The TIPs may be viewed and downloaded via the links below, and comments or questions can be submitted using the comment box. Please note that the TIPs for Mandeville-Covington and Slidell are combined into a single St. Tammany Parish TIP. Comments may be submitted until September, 2022.
bizneworleans.com
Lakeview Regional Names Michael Queen Chief of Staff
COVINGTON, La. — Michael Queen, a board-certified anesthesiologist, has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. In this role, Queen serves as head of the medical staff, providing leadership and guidance and promoting effective communication between medical staff, administration and the board of trustees.
Louisiana issues health warning after oil spill in Terrebonne Bay
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — People should stay away from an oil spill in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday. Its advisory also warned against fishing in, entering or driving vessels through areas with visible slicks or sheens. “If you see or...
L'Observateur
Vessel re-christened in honor of Reserve native Harold B. Warren
RESERVE — After nearly 40 years working for Ingram Marine group’s Triangle Fleet in Reserve, St. John Parish native Harold B. Warren received the honor of a lifetime when a vessel was re-christened in his name. Warren learned about the re-christening early this summer when the owner of...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish to receive $130 million through Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced 25 Louisiana Parishes who were severely impacted by Hurricane Ida will receive funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Governor Edwards announced an additional $253 million dollars will be distributed, with the goal of reducing or eliminating long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of a disaster.
NOLA.com
Artificial turf works nears completion at St. Tammany Parish high schools
Covington High School football coach Greg Salter smiled ear to ear when the Lions held their spring game on the new artificial turf at Jack Salter Stadium in May. It was the end of a long road trip, as the Lions didn't play a home game in 2021 due to delays installing the turf.
fox8live.com
Covington rapist’s guilty plea latest success story of St. Tammany crime lab’s DNA testing
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington man pleaded guilty in a rape case this week after DNA evidence proved he committed the crime. The case demonstrates the importance of DNA testing in solving crimes, at a time when some agencies are dealing with backlogs of untested evidence. For more than...
theadvocate.com
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
NOLA.com
Statewide alert issued for missing Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer's
Louisiana authorities are looking for a missing Jefferson Parish man who was last seen driving Monday night. The man has Alzheimer's and has a history of getting lost and confused while in his vehicle, authorities said early Tuesday when issuing a statewide Silver Alert for him. Jose Mulleady was last...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Hospital District 1 receives more than $17M in FEMA disaster relief grants
Lafourche Parish Hospital District 1 will receive more than $17 million in FEMA grants for disaster relief following Hurricane Ida. Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy announced the local funding this past week, which was part of $69,021,705 in FEMA grants awarded to Louisiana for disaster aid for Hurricanes Laura and Ida.
brproud.com
EBR school bus involved in “minor” crash on Breckenridge Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and first responders were called to an accident involving an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday morning. The wreck took place in the 4900 block of Breckenridge Ave. around 7 a.m. There were reportedly 15 kids on the...
lafourchegazette.com
Clement announces candidacy for Thibodaux Mayor
The vision of Kevin Clement for Mayor is a family vision, with the help of many key stakeholders. It was an idea that my family and I have prayed over and contemplated for over five years. We have been working towards this goal for two years. We love our city and want what is best for its citizens and the community.
