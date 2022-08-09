ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Laris Insurance Presents..Women in Lafourche: Local woman started eLearning in Lafourche Parish in an effort to empower and show belief in children, says school year will be great

By Casey Gisclair, Gazette Editor
lafourchegazette.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

LPSO recognizes staff for performance, outstanding efforts, and extraordinary work

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Webre recently awarded commendations, and distinguished service awards recognizing staff members for their performance, outstanding efforts, and extraordinary work. The following have been recognized thus far:. Unit Commendation to the LPSO Range Division for their efforts to upgrade the Shooting Range facilities while...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Ministerial Alliances delivered 1,800 school supply bags

Non-profit organization Terrebonne Ministerial Alliances is helping children in Terrebonne Parish head back to school with the supplies needed to have a successful school year. Last week, TMA loaded up vehicles to deliver school supplies to 11 local schools and delivered 1,800 packed and ready to go school supply bags.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Here’s Where to Go in Lafourche to Get Out & Get Moving

When it comes to sports and recreation, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou offers top-notch venues and parks. Lafourche Parish facilities have a range of premier venues, including a Division I NCAA program at Nicholls State University. Whether you’re an athlete looking to compete or wanting recreation options to walk with your family, Lafourche has it all.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafourche Parish, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Thibodaux, LA
Business
City
Thibodaux, LA
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Thibodaux, LA
Education
Lafourche Parish, LA
Business
City
Baton Rouge, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Weekend fundraiser in Thibodaux to benefit St. Vincent de Paul Tri-Parish Community Pharmacy

Locals will be able to get a good meal, pass a good time and support a good cause this weekend in Thibodaux. The St. Vincent 500 will take place in Thibodaux with proceeds going to support St. Vincent de Paul Tri-Parish Community Pharmacy, which has served our community for more than 20 years by providing medication to those in need who cannot afford it.
THIBODAUX, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elearning#An Education#Insurance#Home School#The Elearning Academy#Bese
norpc.org

Transportation Improvement Program Update 2022

The RPC is currently updating the Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) for all four Metropolitan Planning Areas (MPAs) it serves: Mandeville-Covington, New Orleans, Slidell and South Tangipahoa. The TIPs may be viewed and downloaded via the links below, and comments or questions can be submitted using the comment box. Please note that the TIPs for Mandeville-Covington and Slidell are combined into a single St. Tammany Parish TIP. Comments may be submitted until September, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Lakeview Regional Names Michael Queen Chief of Staff

COVINGTON, La. — Michael Queen, a board-certified anesthesiologist, has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. In this role, Queen serves as head of the medical staff, providing leadership and guidance and promoting effective communication between medical staff, administration and the board of trustees.
COVINGTON, LA
L'Observateur

Vessel re-christened in honor of Reserve native Harold B. Warren

RESERVE — After nearly 40 years working for Ingram Marine group’s Triangle Fleet in Reserve, St. John Parish native Harold B. Warren received the honor of a lifetime when a vessel was re-christened in his name. Warren learned about the re-christening early this summer when the owner of...
RESERVE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Education
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish to receive $130 million through Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced 25 Louisiana Parishes who were severely impacted by Hurricane Ida will receive funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Governor Edwards announced an additional $253 million dollars will be distributed, with the goal of reducing or eliminating long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of a disaster.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Clement announces candidacy for Thibodaux Mayor

The vision of Kevin Clement for Mayor is a family vision, with the help of many key stakeholders. It was an idea that my family and I have prayed over and contemplated for over five years. We have been working towards this goal for two years. We love our city and want what is best for its citizens and the community.
THIBODAUX, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy