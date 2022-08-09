Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Mais, Cajun Linen Night is this Friday, August 12
Mais, get your white boots out, because Cajun Linen Night is this Friday, August 12, in Downtown Thibodaux!. It’s time to celebrate summer nights, Cajun style, with vendors, extended downtown business hours, specials, live music, and fun for all ages! It is encouraged to come decked out in the best Cajun-inspired ensemble, sha! The evening kicks off at 5:00 p.m. and runs through 8:00 p.m.
wbrz.com
Belle Rose racing organization asking for public's help to repair Circuit Grand Bayou track
BELLE ROSE - A racing community is asking for the public's help to repair and refurbish the 1.8 mile Circuit Grand Bayou Road Course in Belle Rose. Amateur racer Ben Cherbonnier organized the fundraiser, hoping to have things back on track for an event Sept. 25. Cherbonnier said most of...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne 200 Bicentennial Festival and Parade Scheduled for October 15
A festival and parade highlighting local tradition, culture and history mark the pinnacle of Terrebonne Parish’s year-long bicentennial celebration. The Terrebonne Bicentennial Festival and Parade will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., throughout the streets of Downtown Houma. The festival will include various elements highlighting “the Good Earth,” including music on two stages, storytelling by members of Finding Our Roots African American Museum, and Houma United Nation’s drum performance. In addition, the Cultural Tent Area will showcase live demonstrations of wood carving, and basket weaving, as well as display historical collections and information about the parish’s history.
NOLA.com
Brennan family‘s Commissary turns one huge kitchen into a market, restaurant, patio
The busy time at the Commissary can be defined a few different ways. This combination specialty food market and restaurant on the industrial side of the Lower Garden District certainly showed the conventional kind of busy during Friday lunch. The place came alive as business parties and social groups filed in and got down to meals of entree salads, double-stacked smash burgers and charcuterie plates.
brproud.com
LDH issues public health notice following oil spill in Terrebonne Bay
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health has issued a public health notice following an oil spill that happened in Terrebonne Bay on Aug. 8. LDH says people engaging in recreational activities in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto should take the following precautions:. Do not...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
norpc.org
Transportation Improvement Program Update 2022
The RPC is currently updating the Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) for all four Metropolitan Planning Areas (MPAs) it serves: Mandeville-Covington, New Orleans, Slidell and South Tangipahoa. The TIPs may be viewed and downloaded via the links below, and comments or questions can be submitted using the comment box. Please note that the TIPs for Mandeville-Covington and Slidell are combined into a single St. Tammany Parish TIP. Comments may be submitted until September, 2022.
brproud.com
“Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana” honored after losing cancer battle
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Fabian Payne Brignac died one week ago at the age of 59. The former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement passed away “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Fabian started out in the firefighting profession...
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
L'Observateur
Vessel re-christened in honor of Reserve native Harold B. Warren
RESERVE — After nearly 40 years working for Ingram Marine group’s Triangle Fleet in Reserve, St. John Parish native Harold B. Warren received the honor of a lifetime when a vessel was re-christened in his name. Warren learned about the re-christening early this summer when the owner of...
lafourchegazette.com
Laris Insurance Presents..Women in Lafourche: Local woman started eLearning in Lafourche Parish in an effort to empower and show belief in children, says school year will be great
The traditional classroom school model doesn’t work for all children. Thanks to the vision of a Thibodaux woman, children who need a more personalized educational experience are able to get it — all right here from the comforts of home. Nancy Toups created the eLearning Academy in 2000...
lafourchegazette.com
JOHN LERILLE, SR.
John L. Lerille, Sr., 81, a native of Galliano, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
lafourchegazette.com
Clement announces candidacy for Thibodaux Mayor
The vision of Kevin Clement for Mayor is a family vision, with the help of many key stakeholders. It was an idea that my family and I have prayed over and contemplated for over five years. We have been working towards this goal for two years. We love our city and want what is best for its citizens and the community.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 9, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 9, 2022.
lafourchegazette.com
RUTH LASSEIGNE
Ruth Guidroz Lasseigne, 86, a native of Raceland, LA passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Visitation will be held at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 11:30 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 pm with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.
tigerdroppings.com
Avenue Pub is for sale
A New Orleans legacy bar, family owned since 1987 as The Avenue Pub. Fabulous location on a corner lot on St. Charles Avenue in the Lower Garden District, this neighborhood bar has been beautifully maintained and is full of New Orleans charm and character. Fresh paint, a fabulous courtyard, and a beautiful balcony on the parade route. Sale includes all equipment, inventory and LLC. The lot at 1537 Polymnia can be sold for $495,000 for parking. Zoned MU1. Own a popular New Orleans institution!
fox8live.com
Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Terrebonne Bay, La.
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Clean up efforts are underway after the United States Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La. Officials report an oil tank platform collapsed at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility. The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma personnel...
houmatimes.com
Here’s Where to Go in Lafourche to Get Out & Get Moving
When it comes to sports and recreation, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou offers top-notch venues and parks. Lafourche Parish facilities have a range of premier venues, including a Division I NCAA program at Nicholls State University. Whether you’re an athlete looking to compete or wanting recreation options to walk with your family, Lafourche has it all.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Raining cinderblocks? Why does it take New Orleans so long to heed safety?
When the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed, the remaining structure was demolished in less than three weeks, due to safety concerns. In New Orleans, it took 17 months for the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel to be officially demolished. And the Plaza Tower, 20 years after being reported...
houmatimes.com
Sixty firefighters responded to weekend fire
On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 4 p.m., the Schriever Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of West Main Street. The first unit arrived in under 4 minutes and reported heavy smoke coming from the roof. Units quickly made entry to find heavy fire throughout the attic. A second and third alarm was transmitted which brought in firefighters from Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department and St. John Volunteer Fire Department.
