Amy Lee names surprising best song to introduce Evanescence to new fans
If you asked a casual fan which song would be the best to suggest to someone looking to get into Evanescence, chances are they’d say ‘Bring Me to Life’. It’s a classic. Not the band’s own Amy Lee though. In a new interview with Revolver, the...
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
AOL Corp
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
People
Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery
On Monday, the Black Sabbath rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, marking his first appearance on stage since undergoing a procedure in June. Ozzy, 73, also made a surprise reunion with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy appeared to be in great spirit as he joined forces with Iommi, 74, to entertain the crowd at Alexander Stadium by belting out one of the band's top-charting hits, "Paranoid."
Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up
Country music icon Shania Twain headlined the Boots & Hearts Music Festival near Toronto in… The post Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up appeared first on Outsider.
The Isley Brothers Reveal New Beyoncé Duet Was “Years In The Making”
Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday (August 9), it was announced via iHeartRadio that Beyoncé will join The Isley Brothers on a new single, indicating a slow but sure return to her R&B roots. The song, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” is coming this Friday, August 12. The group has revamped one of their most sultry ballads ahead of the September release of their new album, Make Me. Kandy Isley, the group’s manager and wife to Ronald, revealed to Billboard that it was actually Tina Knowles-Lawson who was “very influential” in getting the duet to fruition.More...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
John Lennon Said the Original Version of The Beatles’ ‘In My Life’ Was ‘Ridiculous’
John Lennon said The Beatles' "In My Life" originally had a connection to "Strawberry Fields Forever." The song appeared on a hit album.
Journey Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Journey has been through their share of incarnations over the past five decades – some of them respected but low-selling, some of them bestsellers who were critically ignored. To help guide you through those periods, we're counting down all of their studio albums from worst to best. Through it...
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Beavis & Butt-Head’s Worst Takes on Music
Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
This Unearthed Steven Wright Performance From 1989 Is Proof Of His Timeless Genius
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. This Is The Data Facebook Gave Police To Prosecute A Teenager For Abortion. Motherboard has obtained court documents that show Facebook gave police a teenager's private chats about her abortion. Cops then used those chats to seize her phone and computer.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online
Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
Meet the Rolling Stones Superfan Who’s Spent Millions on His Collection and Attends Every Single Show
Click here to read the full article. When the Rolling Stones take the stage anywhere in the world, a few things are guaranteed to happen. The band will play “Miss You,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and “Midnight Rambler” at some point during the night, Mick Jagger will depart the stage midway through the set so Keith Richards can lead the band through a couple of songs on his own — and ultimate Stones superfan Matt Lee will be perched directly in front of the stage, usually on Ron Wood’s side, with an iPhone 13 Pro in his hand to shoot stunning...
‘What the F-ck Do You Say to Ozzy Osbourne?’ Post Malone Meets the Prince of Darkness for the First Time
Click here to read the full article. On Post Malone’s darker Hollywood’s Bleeding LP, he welcomes Ozzy Osbourne on one of the album’s standouts, “Take What You Want,” and in turn a contemporary legend in the making meets a rock & roll god. Osbourne’s signature vocals open the track with an automatic timelessness only a rock icon like him can achieve. For someone like Malone, getting him on a track is one thing, but getting to finally meet the guy was “absolutely fucking mind-blowing.” In an exclusive clip, Malone greets the Prince of Darkness for the very first time. The footage...
Sarah Levy Shares Rare New Photo of Baby James
Click here to read the full article. Sarah Levy showed her appreciation for her husband Graham Outerbridge with the sweetest photo of him and their baby James Eugene. On Wednesday, the Schitt’s Creek star shared a rare glimpse of the newborn being cuddled by his dad on their front porch. “What in the world would we do without you,” Levy wrote on Instagram. “Happy 40th, love you so.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Levy (@sarahplevy) In the black-and-white shot, the Distancing Socially producer is dressed casually in a black t-shirt and shorts, while he carefully holds James...
Netflix viewers horrified at streamer's "shocking" new Woodstock documentary
Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 focuses on the failure of Woodstock '99
Spotify Launches Its Own Concert Ticket-Selling Platform
Yet another company has entered the ticket-selling market — the massive streaming platform Spotify, which has just launched its own Spotify Tickets website to sell concert and event tickets directly to their listeners, rather than redirecting them to other vendors such as Ticketmaster. "Your destination for live events by...
HBO Max Has Reportedly Cancelled Yet Another DC Project
Just last week, it was revealed completely out of the blue that Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, has been cancelled, and won’t release on any platform. At the time, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson confirmed (via TheWrap) that this was nothing to do with Grace’s performance, but a “strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max”.
