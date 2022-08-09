ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
People

Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery

On Monday, the Black Sabbath rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, marking his first appearance on stage since undergoing a procedure in June. Ozzy, 73, also made a surprise reunion with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy appeared to be in great spirit as he joined forces with Iommi, 74, to entertain the crowd at Alexander Stadium by belting out one of the band's top-charting hits, "Paranoid."
The Isley Brothers Reveal New Beyoncé Duet Was “Years In The Making”

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday (August 9), it was announced via iHeartRadio that Beyoncé will join The Isley Brothers on a new single, indicating a slow but sure return to her R&B roots. The song, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” is coming this Friday, August 12. The group has revamped one of their most sultry ballads ahead of the September release of their new album, Make Me. Kandy Isley, the group’s manager and wife to Ronald, revealed to Billboard that it was actually Tina Knowles-Lawson who was “very influential” in getting the duet to fruition.More...
Journey Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Journey has been through their share of incarnations over the past five decades – some of them respected but low-selling, some of them bestsellers who were critically ignored. To help guide you through those periods, we're counting down all of their studio albums from worst to best. Through it...
Beavis & Butt-Head’s Worst Takes on Music

Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online

Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
Meet the Rolling Stones Superfan Who’s Spent Millions on His Collection and Attends Every Single Show

Click here to read the full article. When the Rolling Stones take the stage anywhere in the world, a few things are guaranteed to happen. The band will play “Miss You,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and “Midnight Rambler” at some point during the night, Mick Jagger will depart the stage midway through the set so Keith Richards can lead the band through a couple of songs on his own — and ultimate Stones superfan Matt Lee will be perched directly in front of the stage, usually on Ron Wood’s side, with an iPhone 13 Pro in his hand to shoot stunning...
‘What the F-ck Do You Say to Ozzy Osbourne?’ Post Malone Meets the Prince of Darkness for the First Time

Click here to read the full article. On Post Malone’s darker Hollywood’s Bleeding LP, he welcomes Ozzy Osbourne on one of the album’s standouts, “Take What You Want,” and in turn a contemporary legend in the making meets a rock & roll god. Osbourne’s signature vocals open the track with an automatic timelessness only a rock icon like him can achieve. For someone like Malone, getting him on a track is one thing, but getting to finally meet the guy was “absolutely fucking mind-blowing.” In an exclusive clip, Malone greets the Prince of Darkness for the very first time. The footage...
Sarah Levy Shares Rare New Photo of Baby James

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Levy showed her appreciation for her husband Graham Outerbridge with the sweetest photo of him and their baby James Eugene. On Wednesday, the Schitt’s Creek star shared a rare glimpse of the newborn being cuddled by his dad on their front porch. “What in the world would we do without you,” Levy wrote on Instagram. “Happy 40th, love you so.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Levy (@sarahplevy)   In the black-and-white shot, the Distancing Socially producer is dressed casually in a black t-shirt and shorts, while he carefully holds James...
Spotify Launches Its Own Concert Ticket-Selling Platform

Yet another company has entered the ticket-selling market — the massive streaming platform Spotify, which has just launched its own Spotify Tickets website to sell concert and event tickets directly to their listeners, rather than redirecting them to other vendors such as Ticketmaster. "Your destination for live events by...
HBO Max Has Reportedly Cancelled Yet Another DC Project

Just last week, it was revealed completely out of the blue that Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, has been cancelled, and won’t release on any platform. At the time, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson confirmed (via TheWrap) that this was nothing to do with Grace’s performance, but a “strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max”.
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

