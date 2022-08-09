ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

WVU researcher making sense of brain circuits with $1.6M NSF grant

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PwSZ_0hAUbiv100

A fruit fly walks on a rolling ball.

As it meanders, Kevin Daly, biologyprofessor at West Virginia University, looks deep into its brain through a specialized microscope.

He’s studying how the brain coordinates movement and sensory function in animals, which may lead to a better understanding of how the different senses — sight, touch, smell, etc. — are integrated by the nervous system in humans.

The National Science Foundation awarded $1.6 million to Daly and collaborator Andrew Dacks, associate professor of biology, to expand on this area of research. Its practical applications could shed light on human disease and human performance, topics of interest to the U.S. Department of Defense and federal health agencies, which have worked with Daly previously.

Daly noted that every behavior a human or animal makes can affect one or more of its sensory systems, which is why they are interlocked with motor systems, working together to move a being through the world.

“You can’t make a move without one or more of your sensory systems being affected,” he said.

Daly is studying corollary discharge circuits, a type of brain circuit that allows animals, including humans, to distinguish external sensory signals from self-generated ones. In simple terms, corollary discharge helps the brain determine whether an image on the retina of the eye is moving across the retina because the eyeball is moving in the socket or something in the environment is moving across the eye’s field of view.

He likens the effect of this mechanism to watching a movie filmed with stabilizers on an otherwise shaky, hand-held camera. Corollary discharge allows the brain to create the perception of a stabilized scene while the body is moving.

“It’s why you can look around a screen just by darting your eyes around and you don’t get the sense of the world spinning as you do it,” he said. “So, it’s essentially a way of coordinating sensory systems with motor systems so that they’re constantly interlocked.”

The brain’s sensory side and motor side are reciprocally connected. This can be seen when a hiker is walking across a log. As the motor system directs the legs to walk forward, the sensory system ensures the foot lands in the right place and compensates for slippery spots.

“There’s lots of updating that has to occur,” Daly said. “These neurons are presumably integrating all of that information. It takes care of the discrepancy between goals and the practicality of moving through an environment.”

Daly uses fruit flies to study corollary discharge, as they have a simpler nervous system than humans do. In his lab, he monitors neurons in specific parts of the insects’ brains as they walk on an air-suspended treadmill ball.

“As the animal walks, we’re watching the brain actively do what it does, but we’re only watching neurons of interest,” he said. “What we can do, essentially, is simultaneously watch brain and behavior in the same animal.”

The data collected on corollary discharge circuits in fruit flies will help researchers understand the corresponding processes in human brains.

Although Daly is still collecting data in the lab, he’s aware of its potential applications.

“While this is basic research, at some level we’re using the data as a model to understand ourselves,” he said.

One such avenue looks at the profound failures of a corollary discharge circuit. The result of their failure is the neural basis of sensory hallucinations, such as those experienced by patients suffering from diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, but also from extreme fatigue.

“All of the research funding that I have gotten has centered around understanding the neural basis of human disease and also the basis of human performance,” Daly said. “The Air Force was very interested in understanding these neural circuits because they’re sending people into battle spaces, and sometimes those people are in charge of multimillion dollar weapons. You don’t want them to make mistakes.”

Fighter pilots, for example, must coordinate with each other effectively, and a failure to do so — perhaps due to fatigue — can be catastrophic.

To study corollary discharge and the fruit flies’ neurons of interest, Daly and his colleagues use two-photon microscopy, which utilize high-powered infrared lasers to monitor deep parts of the insects’ brain for long periods of time. This technology is relatively new to WVU, and it’s both expensive and challenging to put together a system. Daly built four two-photon microscopes with Department of Defense grants and funding from the Office of Sponsored Programs, the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences and the Department of Biology. He did so with the intention of building an undergraduate research training facility, one that would do more than pure research.

“We’re trying to have a broader impact by training students to use this technology,” Daly said, adding that his is the first facility of its type where undergraduates can take a capstone course that will train them in this technology. That training could put WVU students in the front running for a graduate degree program or a post-doctoral training program.

“The idea is that we’ve made available for students a very hi-tech technology that will give them an edge when they’re looking for employment,” he said. “It’s really one-of-a-kind in that sense.”

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy

Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers study schizophrenia by emulating it in a petri dish

It was one of those coveted moments of serendipity in a scientific career. Angeles Rabadan, Ph.D., left Raju Tomer's lab at Columbia University for the day, but not before storing in an incubator a tiny tube with the few remaining drops of a cell-rich solution. When she returned the next morning, she saw something that made her eyes open wide. "Tiny balls had formed in the tube, and you could see there was something connecting them," said Dr. Rabadan, an associate research neuroscientist in Columbia's Department of Biological Sciences. Residual brain cells in the medium had aggregated overnight into minuscule neural spheres.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Into the brain of comb jellies: Scientists explore the evolution of neurons

Neurons, the specialized cells of the nervous system, are possibly the most complicated cell type ever to have evolved. In humans, these cells are capable of processing and transmitting vast sums of information. But how such complicated cells first came about remains a long-standing debate. Now, scientists in Japan have...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Nsf#Fruit Flies#Fruit Fly
Phys.org

Scientists identify mechanism crucial for COVID-19 virus replication

A team led by UT Southwestern researchers has identified how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, builds a structure called the RNA cap that's critical for successful viral replication. The finding, published in Nature, could lead to new strategies to attack COVID-19, which has sickened nearly 600 million and killed more than 6 million worldwide thus far.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Micro-Arousals Can 'Wake' The Brain a Hundred Times a Night, Study in Mice Suggests

It might surprise you to know that even during the depths of sleep, your brain cycles through brief bouts of wakefulness.   These 'micro-arousals', as they are known, are too short to be remembered the next morning, but together they could help your brain consolidate your memories from the day before. Among sleeping mice, researchers publishing in the journal Nature Neuroscience have counted as many as a hundred micro-arousals occurring a night. Far from interrupting a rodent's rest, these occasional spurts of brain activity are part of what make mammalian sleep so refreshing. So far, the results have only been shown in mice, but since...
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life

The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Science
Futurity

Locusts can ‘smell’ human cancer cells

Researchers have shown that locusts can not only “smell” the difference between cancer cells and healthy cells, but they can also distinguish between different cancer cell lines. However, patients need not worry about locusts swarming their doctors’ offices. Rather, the researchers say this work could provide the basis...
CANCER
Nature.com

Stage-independent biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease from the living retina: an animal study

The early diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders is still an open issue despite the many efforts to address this problem. In particular, Alzheimer's disease (AD) remains undiagnosed for over a decade before the first symptoms. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is now common and widely available and has been used to image the retina of AD patients and healthy controls to search for biomarkers of neurodegeneration. However, early diagnosis tools would need to rely on images of patients in early AD stages, which are not available due to late diagnosis. To shed light on how to overcome this obstacle, we resort to 57 wild-type mice and 57 triple-transgenic mouse model of AD to train a network with mice aged 3, 4, and 8Â months and classify mice at the ages of 1, 2, and 12Â months. To this end, we computed fundus images from OCT data and trained a convolution neural network (CNN) to classify those into the wild-type or transgenic group. CNN performance accuracy ranged from 80 to 88% for mice out of the training group's age, raising the possibility of diagnosing AD before the first symptoms through the non-invasive imaging of the retina.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

How Cell "Antennae" Manage Dopamine Signals in the Brain

A historically overlooked rod-like projection present on nearly every cell type in the human body may finally be getting its scientific due: A new study has found that these appendages, called cilia, on neurons in the brain have a key role in ensuring a specific dopamine receptor’s signals are properly received.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists manage to combine human muscle genes into yeast cells

Scientists have combined human muscle genes with yeast cells. This process should provide a helpful method of studying how things like cancer develop in the human body. The DNA of baker's yeast has been successfully altered by biotechnologist Pascale Daran-Lapujade and her team at Delft University of Technology. A vital human trait has been successfully transplanted into a yeast cell for the first time.
CANCER
The Independent

Scientists finally decode how the ovary’s egg-production capacity changes with age

Scientists have decoded the biological mechanisms in mice governing the ovary’s capacity to provide eggs, and how it changes with age in a new study. The advance sheds new light on female reproductive health and lifespan.Fertility is finite in mammalian females, who possess a limited number of fluid-filled sacs, or follicles, in the ovary.Since birth, as these eventually develop eggs, the “ovarian reserve” decreases with age.“Despite its fundamental importance, our understanding how the ovarian reserve is established and maintained remains poor,” Satoshi Namekawa, a co-author of the study from the University of California, Davis, said in a statement.The new...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

'Universal language network' identified in the brain

Japanese, Italian, Ukrainian, Swahili, Tagalog and dozens of other spoken languages cause the same "universal language network" to light up in the brains of native speakers. This hub of language processing has been studied extensively in English speakers, but now neuroscientists have confirmed that the exact same network is activated in speakers of 45 different languages representing 12 distinct language families.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How different cancer cells respond to drug-delivering nanoparticles

Using nanoparticles to deliver cancer drugs offers a way to hit tumors with large doses of drugs while avoiding the harmful side effects that often come with chemotherapy. However, so far, only a handful of nanoparticle-based cancer drugs have been FDA-approved. A new study from MIT and Broad Institute of...
CANCER
Phys.org

Lab successfully demonstrates new technique to improve particle beams

Physicists love to smash particles together and study the resulting chaos. Therein lies the discovery of new particles and strange physics, generated for tiny fractions of a second and recreating conditions often not seen in our universe for billions of years. But for the magic to happen, two beams of particles must first collide.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers create most realistic computer models of brain cells

Cedars-Sinai investigators have created the most bio-realistic and complex computer models of individual brain cells—in unparalleled quantity. Their research, published today in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports, details how these models could one day answer questions about neurological disorders—and even human intellect—that aren't possible to explore through biological experiments.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

The role of the gut microbiota in multiple sclerosis

During the past decade, research has revealed that the vast community of micro-organisms that inhabit the gut - known as the gut microbiota - is intricately linked to human health and disease, partly as a result of its influence on systemic immune responses. Accumulating evidence demonstrates that these effects on immune function are important in neuroinflammatory diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), and that modulation of the microbiome could be therapeutically beneficial in these conditions. In this Review, we examine the influence that the gut microbiota have on immune function via modulation of serotonin production in the gut and through complex interactions with components of the immune system, such as T cells and B cells. We then present evidence from studies in mice and humans that these effects of the gut microbiota on the immune system are important in the development and course of MS. We also consider how strategies for manipulating the composition of the gut microbiota could be used to influence disease-related immune dysfunction and form the basis of a new class of therapeutics. The strategies discussed include the use of probiotics, supplementation with bacterial metabolites, transplantation of faecal matter or defined microbial communities, and dietary intervention. Carefully designed studies with large human cohorts will be required to gain a full understanding of the microbiome changes involved in MS and to develop therapeutic strategies that target these changes.
SCIENCE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy