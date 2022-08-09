Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Snooping employee accesses medical records at Vermont hospital
St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center terminated an employee who accessed its EHR without authorization to obtain the protected health information of patients, Saint Albans Messenger reported Aug. 8. On June 9, the health system learned that the employee accessed patient names, dates of birth, home addresses, telephone numbers, Social...
beckershospitalreview.com
Providence's collection agencies broke the law while collecting medical debts, Washington AG says
Two collection agencies have been added to the Washington attorney general's lawsuit against 14 Providence-affiliated hospitals. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson alleges Harris & Harris and Optimum Outcomes failed to notify tens of thousands of patients of the availability of charity care discounts before "aggressively collecting on their medical debt, according to an Aug. 9 news release from his office.
beckershospitalreview.com
New Hampshire hospital to end labor and delivery services; AG initiates review
Officials in New Hampshire are investigating whether the decision of a local hospital to end labor and delivery services meets state guidelines, according to an Aug. 8 press release from the office of Attorney General John Formella. The New Hampshire Attorney General's office is initiating a review of compliance with...
beckershospitalreview.com
Price transparency rated 'exemplary' at 2 Georgia system hospitals after CMS fines
The first two hospitals fined for price transparency violations now have "exemplary" disclosures, PatientRightsAdvocate.org Cynthia founder Fisher told USA Today in an Aug. 9 report. In June, CMS fined two hospitals in the Atlanta-based Northside Hospital for violations. Northside Hospital Atlanta, the health system's flagship facility, was fined $883,180. Northside...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nebraska nursing home staff shortages linked to low pay, poor working conditions
An Economic Policy Institute report shows the nursing home staff shortage in Nebraska is due to low wages and substandard working conditions, KMAland reported Aug. 7. Nursing home caregivers earn a median wage of $15 an hour, compared to the national average for the overall workforce of $20 per hour.
beckershospitalreview.com
Marketing director arrested after cache of guns found at New Jersey hospital
A New Jersey hospital's marketing director was arrested after police found more than three dozen guns hidden inside an unlocked closet at the hospital, according to the Secaucus Police Department. Police found the cache of firearms on July 18 while doing a sweep of Hudson Regional Hospital in response to...
