2 children shot in Lincoln County, authorities search for suspect
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man after two children and one woman were shot in a car on Tuesday night.
Shooting Investigation Underway in Lincoln County
AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY AFTER A SHOOTING IN LINCOLN COUNTY OVERNIGHT. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE AREA OF BALLARD HOLLOW ROAD AND ARDMORE HIGHWAY AND AUTHORITIES CONFIRM MORE THAN ONE PERSON WAS SHOT. ASSISTANCE FROM OTHER AGENCIES WERE REQUESTED AROUND 1:30 AM. MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, ARDMORE POLICE, TENNESSEE STATE TROOPERS AND MADISON COUNTY SWAT ARE ASSISTING ALONG WITH FAYETTEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday night to a 911 call about a shooting. People in a car said someone shot at them in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The driver met deputies and emergency medical services in a convenience store parking...
Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen. The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it. Haynes was reported missing by a...
Suspect identified in Lincoln Co. shooting
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting in Lincoln County on Wednesday morning. Lincoln County Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Ardmore Highway near Ballard Hollow Road just after 9 p.m Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple individuals were shot at the scene.
Two children injured in Lincoln County shooting Tuesday
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they said shot three people inside a vehicle, two of which were children.
