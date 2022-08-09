ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Shooting Investigation Underway in Lincoln County

AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY AFTER A SHOOTING IN LINCOLN COUNTY OVERNIGHT. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE AREA OF BALLARD HOLLOW ROAD AND ARDMORE HIGHWAY AND AUTHORITIES CONFIRM MORE THAN ONE PERSON WAS SHOT. ASSISTANCE FROM OTHER AGENCIES WERE REQUESTED AROUND 1:30 AM. MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, ARDMORE POLICE, TENNESSEE STATE TROOPERS AND MADISON COUNTY SWAT ARE ASSISTING ALONG WITH FAYETTEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
Suspect identified in Lincoln Co. shooting

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting in Lincoln County on Wednesday morning. Lincoln County Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Ardmore Highway near Ballard Hollow Road just after 9 p.m Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple individuals were shot at the scene.
Several Arrested on Drug Charges in DeKalb County over Last Few Weeks

Several were arrested over the last few weeks on drug related charges. Over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were all confiscated during the arrests. On Wednesday, July 6th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68, finding the driver to be...
Judge OKs more money for Casey White to defend himself in murder trial

A judge has approved accused murderer Casey Cole White’s request for more money to defend himself. Exactly what that money will be spent on is not being released out of concern it could impact him negatively if prosecutors are aware of defense strategy at this time, according to court document. An exact amount of the approved funds was not included in the new court documents.
