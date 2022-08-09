ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

therealdeal.com

Offices built with cross-laminated timber coming to Chinatown

Construction is underway on a five-story office complex in Chinatown, among the first in Los Angeles built of cross-laminated timber. Redcar Properties, based in Santa Monica, is now building the 129,000-square-foot complex at 843 North Spring Street, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The mixed-use office building, designed by Portland-based Lever Architecture,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Voters to decide whether LA hotels should house the homeless

The Los Angeles City Council has voted to place a controversial measure on the March 2024 ballot that would require hotels to rent vacant rooms to the homeless, the Los Angeles Times reported. The initiative is backed by the hospitality workers union Unite Here Local 11, which gathered enough signatures...
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Duke Realty buys food processing plant near ports for $171M

Duke Realty has just added a food cannery near the city of Long Beach to its portfolio, one that has been around for more than 30 years. Duke bought about 30 industrial parcels in Wilmington totaling about 400,000 square feet for $171 million, according to public property records filed with Los Angeles County last month. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The deal works out to $430 per square foot.
LONG BEACH, CA
therealdeal.com

Movers & Shakers: Fredrik Eklund tests luck in Las Vegas

Douglas Elliman’s Eklund|Gomes Team recently expanded operations to Las Vegas. Fredrik Eklund, cofounder of the brokerage, recently passed an exam for a Nevada real estate license to be more active in Vegas deals, according to an Eklund|Gomes statement. Eklund forecast high-end hotel branded condominiums will be an important luxe...
LAS VEGAS, NV
therealdeal.com

Barry Shy didn’t disclose defects in $400M deal: suit

When Laguna Point Properties bought a portfolio of apartments in Downtown L.A. for $402 million, it wasn’t expecting tenant litigation, a pile of utility bills and violations of city fire codes. But the Orange County-based investment firm alleges it faced all these costly challenges when it acquired the five...
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Home Depot plans to build 136K sf store in Granada Hills

The Home Depot wants to raze a popular movie theater and a dozen businesses in Granada Hills to build a big-box store full of tools and lumber. The neighbors aren’t happy. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain has filed plans to construct a 108,000-square-foot store and a 28,000-square-foot garden center in the North Hills Shopping Center at 16830 Devonshire Street, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Koreatown office building poised for residential conversion

The Pierce National Life Building, an office fixture in Koreatown for a half century, may soon be filled with living rooms and credenzas. Jamison Services, the Koreatown-based owner, has filed plans to convert the 13-story building at 3807-3815 Wilshire Boulevard into apartments, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The prominent Koreatown landlord...
LOS ANGELES, CA

