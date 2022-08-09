Read full article on original website
NECN
Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
WCVB
Brigham and Women's Hospital surgeon Dr. Monica Bertagnolli to head National Cancer Institute
BOSTON — A surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the Department of Surgery and the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center has been appointed by President Joe Biden as the next director of the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a surgical oncologist, clinical researcher and the Richard E....
beckershospitalreview.com
South Shore Health to end hospice services
Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Hospital will end its hospice services and begin referring patients to Norwell (Mass.) Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice, The Patriot Ledger reported Aug. 6. Norwell VNA plans to hire many of South Shore Hospital's current hospice staff, and staff who want to stay at South Shore...
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
whdh.com
Environmental group warns faulty tests may be keeping people out of the water for no reason
BOSTON (WHDH) - Environmental nonprofit Save the Harbor Save the Bay is raising questions about red flag water quality warnings at state beaches. The group said that the lengthy test turnaround times could lead to inaccuracy. “The tests that we use, that the Department of Conservation and Recreation collects, and...
BC Heights
University To Require On-Campus Students To Isolate in Residence Halls or at Home for COVID-19
Boston College will now require on-campus students who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate in their residence halls or at their permanent residence, according to an email sent to the BC community. “As the United States and the world transition from a COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic, the University will...
Accent of the Boston Brahmins , the historical nobility of the Boston region
Accent of the Boston Brahmins, the historical nobility of the Boston region. “And this is good old Boston, The home of the bean and the cod, Where the Lowells speak only to Cabots, And the Cabots speak only to God”
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
8 Day Trips from Boston
WCVB
Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark
BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boston in 2022
Preparing sushi takes total mastery of culinary arts; thus, it’s not a household name with most amateur home cooks. This Japanese dish has carved out a niche in broader Boston. Boston chefs are on top of the game with plenty of fresh seafood in the area. We have created a list of restaurants to guide you to the best places to stumble on the most authentic sushi. Let’s dive in and explore them in the list below.
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Time Out Global
You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street
After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
homenewshere.com
Unlawful termination settlements net more than $1M for former Boston police officers
(The Center Square) – The two highest paid Boston police officers in 2021 received legal settlements of more than $1 million each, years after they were unlawfully terminated following a controversial drug testing program. Former officers Richard Beckers and Jacqueline M. McGowan were paid $1.26 million and $1.25 million,...
Medway PE Teacher, Coach Needs Help Rebounding From Medical Emergency
One day Dave Murphy was doing what he loves most: teaching students about physical education at Medway High School and coaching basketball. The next, he was admitted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for a "major medical emergency," a GoFundMe organized on his behalf reads. Now the community is trying to get Murphy out of the hospital and back on the court.
beckershospitalreview.com
Providence's collection agencies broke the law while collecting medical debts, Washington AG says
Two collection agencies have been added to the Washington attorney general's lawsuit against 14 Providence-affiliated hospitals. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson alleges Harris & Harris and Optimum Outcomes failed to notify tens of thousands of patients of the availability of charity care discounts before "aggressively collecting on their medical debt, according to an Aug. 9 news release from his office.
Boston Public Schools working to fill 1,000+ openings before start of the school year
BOSTON — With just one month until the first day of school, it’s crunch time to try to fill more than a thousand job openings at Boston Public Schools. “We are actively working with our recruitment team,” said Drew Echelson, acting superintendent for Boston Public Schools. He...
nbcboston.com
At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston
At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
Man to be taken off life support after drowning in popular Medford pond
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man will be taken off life support after being pulled from a pond in Medford on Sunday morning. Medford Police say they received a call at 11:15 a.m. from a person frantically screaming for help after the caller’s friend went underwater at Wright’s Pond and didn’t resurface.
Original Dunkin’ location in Quincy gets makeover; see inside (photos)
The first ever Dunkin’ is still in operation and just received a makeover. Founder William Rosenberg opened his first coffee shop in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1948. At that time, it was named Open Kettle and served coffee, pastries and sandwiches, according to Dunkin’. It wasn’t until two years later that Dunkin’ Donuts was officially born.
