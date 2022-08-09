ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana deputies pull over driver for speeding, find 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle

By Michael Scheidt
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WlrI_0hAUb7XV00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was running radar on Burbank Dr. around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 7.

It was around that time that the deputy saw a 2006 Nissan Murano driving over the speed limit.

The Murano was clocked going 17 miles over the speed limit.

Lots of questions in fiery deaths: Mobile Police

At that point, the deputy began to follow the Murano which was driven by Oscar Armando, 32, of Baton Rouge. Armando allegedly ran a red light at Burbank Dr. and Jennifer Jean Dr. and failed to stop when asked by the deputy.

According to the affidavit, what followed was a “low speed vehicle pursuit.”

The pursuit allegedly saw Murano run multiple red lights and lead the deputy from E. Boyd Dr. to Highland Rd. and eventually to Lee Dr. During the pursuit, multiple vehicles had to maneuver in order to keep from being hit by the Nissan Murano.

Eventually Armando’s vehicle made its way back onto Burbank Dr. before coming to a stop in the 300 block of Jennifer Jean Dr.

Armando was subsequently taken out of the Murano and apprehended at this location.

A search of the vehicle uncovered “16 opened Corona Extra 12 ounce beers and three Modelo Especial 24 ounce beers,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that one of those 19 beers was “found to be half empty.” Further investigation determined that the Louisiana temp tag was not real and the Baton Rouge man did not have insurance.

TROPICS: Tracking Invest 97L moving west into the Central Atlantic

A little over ten minutes after radar allegedly caught Armando speeding, the 32-year-old confessed to drinking “quite a lot of beers.”

The affidavit states that Armando exhibited many signs of drunkenness including slurred speech and difficulty walking.

Armando would later be given a Horizontal Nystagmus Test during which he did not perform well and “showed several clues of intoxication,” according to the affidavit.

Almost ninety minutes after all of this started, Armando agreed to take a chemical test.

The result of that test came back with a BAC level of .217 g%.

Armando was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges listed below:

  • Aggravated Flight From An Officer
  • Operating while intoxicated; first offense
  • Reckless Operation Of A Vehicle
  • Red Light/Disobey
  • Possession Alcohol in Vehicle
  • Driver Must be Licensed
  • Maximum Speed Law
  • Insurance Required
  • Temporary Tag Misuse

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 3

Moonlight58
1d ago

Well that Officer saved someone life today.. He could have hit and killed someone or himself. Great Job Officer 🙏

Reply
5
Related
wbrz.com

Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
truecrimedaily

3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Cars
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Almost $3M awarded to State Police, EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were awarded $2,986,000 by the Department of Justice. State Police will use $2,300,000 to host its first Law Enforcement Symposium, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr. The symposium will focus on de-escalation, use of force tactics, less lethal weapons uses, and advanced scenario training along with the purchase of virtual reality scenario-based training platforms.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on O’Neal Lane at George O’Neal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area officials, authorities are responding to a Tuesday (August 9) evening crash on O’Neal Lane at George O’Neal Road. As of 5 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene. At this time there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Speed Limit#Burbank#Corona Extra 12 Ounce
wbrz.com

Armed robbery in Airline Highway shopping center leads to police chase

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday evening armed robbery that resulted in a chase. A spokesperson for Baton Rouge police says officers pursued a suspect after they robbed a business in the 9600 block of Airline Hwy. The chase ended on Mississippi Street where it is believed officers either found or stopped the suspect.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Cars
WAFB

School mourns loss of beloved employee killed in crash

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member killed in a crash in East Feliciana Parish. According to the school, Stacey Hornsby, 53, served as a school clerk for many years. Counselors and social workers are being made available to help students and employees.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Clinton woman dies in East Feliciana Parish car wreck Wednesday morning

SLAUGHTER - A Clinton woman was killed in a head-on car wreck along LA-959 Wednesday morning. State Police said 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby was driving on LA-595 east of LA-63 when her car crossed the center line of the highway and hit another car head-on. Troopers said Hornsby was not wearing...
CLINTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Two shot in Gonzales by driver who got out of car and opened fire

A driver sped past four people walking down the street in Gonzales Monday night, got out and fired a gun at them, hitting two, police said. Arriving police officers found one of the victims in the 800 block of South Abe Street shortly after 7:25 p.m. Monday with serious injuries, police said in a statement.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man arrested in BR drug bust dealt narcotics while holding child

BATON ROUGE - Deputies seized several illegal drugs and firearms Tuesday from a man who allegedly sold narcotics while holding his one-year-old child in his arms. Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division reportedly had been looking into Preston Kinchen, 40, for the last several weeks. Kinchen, also known as "Wild Side Magic," according to a social media post from the sheriff's office, distributed fentanyl and cocaine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy