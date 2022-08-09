ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview PD investigates assault with a handgun

By Samantha Jarpe
 1 day ago

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating an aggravated assault with a handgun that occurred Monday night.

On August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a fight at the IHOP Restaurant at 701 Interstate 27.

Officers arrived at IHOP and spoke to two persons who reported to have been attacked by three other individuals. During the conflict, one of the attackers is said to have displayed a handgun and threatened others with the weapon.

The suspects fled the scene south on I-27 before police arrived.

All parties in this offense have been identified and this incident is still under investigation.

No gunshots were fired during this event. The two victims sustained minor injury during the conflict and were treated on scene by City of Plainview EMS.

Man accused of shaking, injuring daughter found guilty

LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury on Wednesday found 25-year-old Arthur Torrez guilty of seriously injuring his daughter in February 2017 by shaking her. According to prosecutors, the child required immediate surgery and has a permanent disfigurement. Prosecutors also said Torrez intentionally, knowingly or recklessly injured his daughter. They said his intention to was to make […]
LUBBOCK, TX
UPDATE: LPD locates missing woman last seen in May

LUBBOCK, Texas (UPDATE) — The Lubbock Police Department announced Tuesday it was searching for missing 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch. Crouch was last seen May 13, LPD said. LPD said Wednesday that Crouch was found and is safe. Previous Story: Read the full release below: The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch, who […]
LUBBOCK, TX
