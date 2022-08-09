Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE
WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
PWMania
WWE Issues Statement on the Death of Gene Lebell, Triple H Comments
“WWE is saddened to learn that Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89. A towering figure in the world of martial arts, LeBell was nicknamed “The Godfather of Grappling.” Training under legends Karl Gotch and Lou Thesz, LeBell went on to earn a 10th degree red belt in Judo and a 9th degree black belt in Ju-jitsu. LeBell trained some of combat sports most notorious fighters such as Chuck Norris, WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Still Has Huge Plans For Roman Reigns And The WrestleMania 39 Main Event
They have a plan for that. This year’s Summerslam is now out of the way and that means the end of the year is not that far away. Once we get to the end of the year, it is time to start getting ready for WrestleMania season, which means the show is going to need a main event. WWE might have something planned for the show and it might be one of the biggest matches in a long time.
411mania.com
Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Gave Him the Option to Wrestle Another Year to Face John Cena
– During the latest edition of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed how Vince McMahon gave him the option of wrestling another year so he could face John Cena after his retirement feud with Baron Corbin. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt...
PWMania
Backstage Latest and Rumor Killer on if Vince McMahon is Still Involved With WWE
According to a recent report from Fightful Select, WWE sources are dismissing any rumors or speculations suggesting that Vince McMahon may be “pulling the strings” or “running the show from the shadows.”. It was said that Vince is no longer in control of WWE, which could not...
John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence
A few weeks ago, wrestling fans jumped in joy when it was announced that Vince McMahon would resign from the WWE. The news was made even sweeter by the fact that good ‘ol Paul Levesque (FKA Triple H) would be taking over creative duties. After years of seemingly falling behind, the Big E could finally […] The post John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook
Current WWE Champion Approached to Fight Mike Tyson
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was recently approached about competing against Mike Tyson in a bare-knuckle fight, as "The All Mighty" confirmed in a recent interview with Fightful. Lashley's fighting background is primarily in wrestling, as he won the NAIA National Wrestling Championship in the 177 lb class three times from 1996-98. His eventual transition to MMA saw him build up a 15-2 record, including a perfect 5-0 record in Bellator. And while Tyson's boxing career initially ended in 2005, he stepped back in the ring for an exhibition fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr.
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Teases WWE Return
Lio Rush took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a highlight reel from his time in WWE. The young star first joined WWE in 2017, working in NXT and 205 Live and as a manager for Bobby Lashley on the main roster before going on hiatus in 2019 over backstage issues. He'd return to NXT late that year and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being let go in April 2020 due to budget cuts.
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On What Vince McMahon Has/Has Not Been Doing Since WWE Retirement
It still doesn’t feel real. Vince McMahon retired from WWE last month, ending nearly forty years of him in control as the company. It seems that retired might be the nice version of what really happened, as McMahon left amid an investigation into sexual misconduct with various employees. As a result, McMahon did not leave on the best of terms, but what has he been doing since?
ComicBook
John Cena Seems to Respond to Bray Wyatt's Latest Post About Pro Wrestling
Bray Wyatt returned to Twitter this past weekend for a new message regarding pro wrestling. Loaded with references to the likes of Cody Rhodes, The Rock and The Undertaker, Wyatt wrote, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
PWMania
Report on Tony Khan’s Backstage Behavior Becoming an Issue in AEW
When AEW first opened its doors, it seemed like a terrific place to work, but it now looks like cracks are beginning to surface. Tony Khan is steering AEW in his own direction, and his strategies have been criticized for being less than professional. Tony Khan’s actions backstage has been...
ComicBook
WWE: Rumor Killer Reports About Vince McMahon Still Running the Company Drop
Vince McMahon officially announced his retirement from all his positions in WWE on July 22, 2022. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were quickly named as the new Co-CEOs of the company, while Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepped in as the new Head of Creative. And while some of Levesque's booking tendencies have already made their way to WWE programming, there are still conspiracy theories out there that Vince is still calling the shots given his status as he's the majority shareholder of company stock. Both Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and Mike Johnson of PWInsider released reports on Monday shooting down that idea.
ComicBook
AEW Teaming Up With a Major Warner Bros. IP (Update)
AEW President Tony Khan announced in an interview with TV Insider this week that the pro wrestling promotion will be teaming with one of Warner Bros. Discovery's "hugely prestigious IP(s)." When asked about AEW's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery in the wake of their merger, Khan said, "For such a hands-on, strong, and respected management team to have identified AEW multiple times in their presentation is something that is important. Privately and in business, I'm seeing it like that on a daily basis. Since the Shark Week integration was such a great success, we're working on another huge partnership that I'm very excited about in terms of creativity and a hugely prestigious IP that we're being trusted to partner with. I believe it's because we have shown we can do a good job with integrations and be easy and fun and collaborative and have a good audience that makes us good partners.
ComicBook
WWE Star Injury and Return Timeframe Revealed
Last week there was a beyond physical match-up between WWE NXT stars Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner, and you knew both stars were going to be sporting some bruises after the match. Unfortunately, it looks like there was also an injury, as during tonight's NXT it was revealed that Sikoa will be out for four to six weeks with what looks to be a knee injury. If Sikoa ends up being out several weeks, he will miss NXT Heatwave, which is unfortunate, as he had been on a roll with impressive matches over the past few months. We wish the star a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring soon.
ComicBook
Former WWE Women's Champion Thinks She's "Done" With Wrestling
One of the most successful wrestlers in recent memory might be hanging it up. Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James is currently in her fourth stint with Impact Wrestling, recently reigning as Impact Knockouts World Champion. James carried that title with her to WWE, making an unprecedented appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble with another promotion's championship. Ms. Hardcore Country was dethroned this past March at Impact Wrestling Sacrifice, losing the title to Tasha Steelz. Since then, James has made appearances on Impact Wrestling television, but ultimately packed her bags on the July 14th edition of the show.
ComicBook
AEW Reveals new Women's Faction
All Elite Wrestling's Women's Division was put on notice during tonight's episode of AEW Dark, as a new faction was officially unveiled and given a name. The episode featured the team of Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir facing Heather Reckless and Joseline Navarro, with Shafir and Rose accompanied by Rose's longtime ally Vickie Guerrero. Rose and Shafir would deliver an impressive performance that showcased how lethal they can be, and after their victory, Guerrero announced that they are now known as the Beast of Burdens, and look to make a major move in the AEW Women's Division. You can find the clip of this sequence in the post below.
WWE is reportedly heading in an entirely new direction after disgraced ex-CEO Vince McMahon's retirement
If the WWE stopped being a sports entertainment brand it would be the most significant, industry-shattering change in decades.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Explains What Went Wrong in His Last Match
Ric Flair took part in his final pro wrestling match at the end of SummerSlam weekend on July 31. The event, titled Ric Flair's Last Match, had representation from nearly every major professional wrestling promotion in the world and had a main event of Flair teaming with Andrade El Idolo to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Flair was busted open midway through the match and his bumps were kept to a minimum (both of which were expected), but he spent a good chunk of the latter half of the match seemingly passed out on the canvas. Fans were especially concerned when El Idolo had to slip brass knucks onto his shaking hand just before the finish. "The Nature Boy" even admitted he couldn't remember most of the match that had just happened in a post-match promo. Flair finally spoke about the match on his To Be The Man Podcast, admitting he passed out twice during the bout due to dehydration.
PWMania
Tony Khan Talks About the Changes in WWE and the Importance of TV Ratings
AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. DAZN: At DAZN, we’re a subscriber base business. People view us on only subscriptions. People view you guys based on only ratings. Do you feel too many people make a big deal out of ratings?
Yardbarker
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
