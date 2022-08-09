Read full article on original website
Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Dispensary owners, industry experts, and medical professionals gathered at the ballroom of Hotel Encanto Saturday for the Southern New Mexico Canna Convention. This convention is being called one of the largest of its type in the state of New Mexico by its organizers. The main goal of the festival is The post Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
KVIA
26 firearms stolen from Las Cruces store; officials offer $10k reward on burglary
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward seeking help finding a man who stole 26 firearms from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Federal officials say surveillance video shows the man prying open a rear door and making several trips in and out of the business. The man was seen walking north toward an adjacent mobile home complex.
cbs4local.com
Gang violence leaves 11 dead, 10 arrested in Ciudad Juarez
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday. The federal government's security undersecretary,...
UPDATE: Las Cruces police say no foul play in death of man found in arroyo
UPDATE: EL Paso, TEXAS (KTSM) – Las Cruces police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in an arroyo. At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Las Cruces police were sent out to investigate a report of an unattended death in an arroyo that runs underneath Lohman Avenue near […]
KVIA
One man dies after being shot in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people were injured in south Las Cruces on the 100 block of La Posada Lane. Las Cruces police were called out to the location. The shooting was reported just before noon. The location happens to be near the recent shooting at a Chevron gas station that involved an officer and a shoplifting suspect.
KVIA
Volunteers needed at El Calvario Shelter
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The El Calvario Shelter, which helps process migrants who have just entered the United States, needs volunteers. Many of the migrants do not speak English or Spanish. The New Mexico Mobile Newsroom took a look at its operations. The newsroom's operations manager observed as many...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police search for man suspected of stealing more than 2 dozen guns from store
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are looking for a man suspected of stealing more than a dozen guns from a gun store in Las Cruces on Friday. The Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man.
Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A slow-moving rainstorm flooded streets in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The storm showed signs of weakening as it moved southwest at 2 miles per hour. Roadways affected included N. Alameda, Spruce, I-25, N. Valley and Elks Drive. Share your weather pics here. The post Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LCPD make arrest, ID suspect in road rage incident
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police have identified, arrested and charged a man suspected in a road rage incident Friday, Aug. 5, that injured a 3-year-old girl on Amador Avenue. Police said Estevan Miguel Jimenez, 24, turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7. Jimenez has been charged with one […]
New Mexico State Police arrest road rage suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Sena, 31, is facing charges after a couple says he flashed a gun at them during a road rage incident. The couple, along with their 9-month-old grandson, were traveling on Isleta Blvd. near Bridge Blvd. in July. They say Sena got into a road rage incident with them, rolled his window […]
Las Cruces man sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Martinez, 18, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of Fabian Lopez in 2020. According to a criminal complaint, in August 2020, Las Cruces Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a car crash where they found Lopez inside. His girlfriend told police they had […]
cbs4local.com
25-year-old Las Cruces woman killed in rollover crash
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 25-year-old woman from Las Cruces died following a rollover crash on Saturday, according to New Mexico State Police. Odalis Aguilar Hernandez was a passenger in a Chevrolet truck that experienced a blowout and rolled over, according to police. The crash happened on...
