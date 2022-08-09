ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is 'A League of Their Own' Actually the Best Madonna Movie?

Click here to read the full article. In preparation for the new TV adaptation of A League of Their Own, I finally watched the original 1992 film. I was charmed by Geena Davis and Lori Petty’s banter as sisters Dottie and Kit, and I gasped when Tom Hanks yelled the infamous line, “There’s No Crying in Baseball!” It definitely passes the Bechdel Test and sheds light on a bit of history that was not well known at the time. What really stood out to me was Madonna’s portrayal of “All the Way” Mae. This wasn’t Madonna’s first acting role, nor would...
Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy

Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing

Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
See Photos From Beyoncé's Star-Studded Club "Renaissance" Party

Beyoncé's renaissance is just beginning, and fans and stars are all excited for what's in store for her new era. The icon released her highly-anticipated "Renaissance" album on July 29, already her seventh No. 1 solo album and the biggest debut from a woman artist this year, per Billboard. So how did Beyoncé celebrate her big release? With an extravagant, star-studded party aptly called Club Renaissance, of course.
The Stunning Transformation Of Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson is no stranger to the entertainment world. She is best known for starring in the Disney "Descendants" franchise, and for being a triple threat. Not only can she act, but she can sing and dance. And Carson's fame is expected to reach new heights after she stole the show in Netflix's new original movie "Purple Hearts." Released on July 29, 2022, "Purple Hearts" was the most watched film worldwide on the streaming platform as of August 3, 2022 (according to Cinemablend).
Elvis Costello announces 10-show residency, reunites with old band on 'Fallon'

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Elvis Costello will perform a 10-show residency in New York City this February, the acclaimed singer announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I'm going to play a 10-night stand in New York City next February," Costello said Wednesday. "I'm going to print a list of 10 songs a night that's going to give you the clue to what that night's going to be like -- and the other 10 songs that I might play are a secret."
Tyler Perry talks success and keeping his son out of spotlight

Tyler Perry is opening up about his success and how he keeps his 7-year-old son out of the spotlight. In the August/September edition of AARP The Magazine, Perry shared a glimpse into his personal life and why it's important for him to keep certain things private. "My son's not famous....
Beyonce Is the Fourth Woman to Score 10 No. 1s on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

Beyoncé joins rarefied air on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as she becomes only the fourth solo woman to claim double-digit champs since the list became an all-encompassing genre ranking in 1958. She punches her ticket with “Break My Soul,” which hits No. 1 on the list dated Aug. 13. Aretha Franklin leads the No. 1 club among solo women (with 20), while Janet Jackson (16) and Mariah Carey (10) also have at least 10 leaders.
