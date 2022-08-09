Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Is 'A League of Their Own' Actually the Best Madonna Movie?
Click here to read the full article. In preparation for the new TV adaptation of A League of Their Own, I finally watched the original 1992 film. I was charmed by Geena Davis and Lori Petty’s banter as sisters Dottie and Kit, and I gasped when Tom Hanks yelled the infamous line, “There’s No Crying in Baseball!” It definitely passes the Bechdel Test and sheds light on a bit of history that was not well known at the time. What really stood out to me was Madonna’s portrayal of “All the Way” Mae. This wasn’t Madonna’s first acting role, nor would...
Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy
Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing
Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
PopSugar
See Photos From Beyoncé's Star-Studded Club "Renaissance" Party
Beyoncé's renaissance is just beginning, and fans and stars are all excited for what's in store for her new era. The icon released her highly-anticipated "Renaissance" album on July 29, already her seventh No. 1 solo album and the biggest debut from a woman artist this year, per Billboard. So how did Beyoncé celebrate her big release? With an extravagant, star-studded party aptly called Club Renaissance, of course.
Rejected ‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Delivered Broadway Rendition of Avril Lavigne Has ‘Come a Long Way’ With New Performance on TikTok
An American Idol contestant who tried out singing a Broadway-worthy rendition of Avril Lavigne's "I'm With You" took to TikTok to showcase how much she's grown vocally since being rejected from the show. Kenzie Elizabeth tried out in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for the show's...
Hypebae
Austin Butler Reveals He "Went Home in Tears" After Being Heckled for an 'Elvis' Performance
Austin Butler has received rave reviews for his performance in Elvis, which took a lot out of him, especially emotionally. During the process of getting comfortable playing the King of Rock n’ Roll, director Baz Luhrmann tried a filmmaking experiment in which he had others make fun of Butler while he performed as Presley. As a result, the actor went home crying.
‘American Idol’ Star Claims ‘No Opportunity Came’ to Advance Career After Being on Show
For aspiring singers, a chance on the grand stage of American Idol is a dream come true. Winning the grand prize of $250,000 and a record deal is obviously the goal. However, millions upon millions of viewers tune in each week to catch the competition. Because of that, simply being on the show can be a major step in a musician’s career.
AOL Corp
Audrina Patridge Says Justin Timberlake "Humiliated" Her with His "Rude" Behavior at the VMAs
It's only Wednesday and this week is already doing the most when it comes to random celebrity beef. On top of JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure feuding over Candace allegedly being the "rudest celebrity ever," The Hills star Audrina Patridge is out here calling out Justin Timberlake's "rude" and "diva" behavior.
The Early Highlights of Beyonce's Fun New Album Renaissance
There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
Shakira takes a break from Barcelona and travels to Los Angeles with Milan and Sasha
Shakira keeps herself busy amid all the scandals surrounding her career and personal life. The Colombian singer and songwriter took the sons she shared with her ex Gerard Piqué and traveled to Los Angeles. Alongside Milan and Sasha, Shakira visited the Dodgers Stadium. “Thanks to the Dodgers for...
The Stunning Transformation Of Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson is no stranger to the entertainment world. She is best known for starring in the Disney "Descendants" franchise, and for being a triple threat. Not only can she act, but she can sing and dance. And Carson's fame is expected to reach new heights after she stole the show in Netflix's new original movie "Purple Hearts." Released on July 29, 2022, "Purple Hearts" was the most watched film worldwide on the streaming platform as of August 3, 2022 (according to Cinemablend).
Selena Gomez welcomes her 30th birthday in a yacht alongside rumored partner Andrea Iervolino
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday in Italy, surrounded by her closest friends and a rumored new love. The singer, actress, and businesswoman were captured boarding the luxurious yacht in Positano with a helping hand from Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. According to Elle magazine, Gomez and Iervolino...
'Elvis' Star Shonka Dukureh Has Died At 44 & She Only Just Broke Out As Big Mama Thornton
Shonka Dukureh, the powerful singer who made her Hollywood debut as Big Mama Thornton in this summer's blockbuster Elvis biopic, has died at the age of 44. Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Nashville apartment on Thursday, local authorities said. One of her two children found her unresponsive and informed a neighbour.
'All for it' or 'distasteful'? Fans of the late icon Selena weigh in on a new, remixed single.
Nearly 30 years since her tragic death, the family of the enduring Latina pop icon Selena released a new single, a remix of a 1987 song that's part of an upcoming posthumous album, “Moonchild Mixes.”. As expected, the song’s release and the coming album have elicited strong responses —...
Hugh Jackman Shouted Out To The Dear Evan Hansen Cast And They Paid Tribute Back In A Sentimental Way
Hugh Jackman gave a shout-out to the cast of Dear Evan Hansen, and they gave him a sentimental tribute back.
Elvis Costello announces 10-show residency, reunites with old band on 'Fallon'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Elvis Costello will perform a 10-show residency in New York City this February, the acclaimed singer announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I'm going to play a 10-night stand in New York City next February," Costello said Wednesday. "I'm going to print a list of 10 songs a night that's going to give you the clue to what that night's going to be like -- and the other 10 songs that I might play are a secret."
ABC News
Tyler Perry talks success and keeping his son out of spotlight
Tyler Perry is opening up about his success and how he keeps his 7-year-old son out of the spotlight. In the August/September edition of AARP The Magazine, Perry shared a glimpse into his personal life and why it's important for him to keep certain things private. "My son's not famous....
Billboard
Beyonce Is the Fourth Woman to Score 10 No. 1s on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart
Beyoncé joins rarefied air on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as she becomes only the fourth solo woman to claim double-digit champs since the list became an all-encompassing genre ranking in 1958. She punches her ticket with “Break My Soul,” which hits No. 1 on the list dated Aug. 13. Aretha Franklin leads the No. 1 club among solo women (with 20), while Janet Jackson (16) and Mariah Carey (10) also have at least 10 leaders.
