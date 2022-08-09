Fate of Uvalde CISD police chief still unclear months after mass school shooting
Parents in Uvalde are still demanding answers after a special meeting of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees, and the meetings once again got heated. The board of trustees wanted to update parents on the progress made, but parents are still demanding specific actions that they said have not been taken since the day 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School. SEE ALSO: Uvalde school district suspends Robb Elementary School principal The board told parents about a plan to teach kids who don't feel comfortable coming back to campus. This option would allow students to use virtual classrooms rather than attend in person. Additional improvements include the following:
- 33 Texas DPS officers assigned to Uvalde CISD for the upcoming school year
- 500 cameras being installed across the district
- Campus monitors in each school who will check on doors, gates, and single points of entry for everyone coming to schools
