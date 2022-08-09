Public hearing scheduled for apartment complex in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Wednesday, a public hearing will be held to discuss plans to build an apartment complex in the Princess Anne area, just down the street from Dam Neck Naval Base.

The site is located at 872 Dam Neck Road, just off Upton near General Booth Boulevard. It’s currently an undeveloped plot of land measuring just over 41 acres.

The property is owned by Dam Neck Associates LLC. According to Bryan Cuffee, Vice President of Development for Gold Key PHR, Dam Neck Associates, LLC is a joint venture between the Franklin Johnston Group, McLeskey Development, and Gold Key PHR.

When asked about the timeline, Cuffee wrote, "Our preliminary plans are to begin construction in approximately one year, as we have to finalize the architectural plans, with an anticipated phased opening 12-16 months later."

Carolyn Smith with the Department of Planning and Community Development for the City of Virginia Beach told News 3, “In 1994, the city council did approve a rezoning which authorized the construction of 612 units. So, the land has not been developed since then."

Smith added, “It’s at an ideal location for many uses because of its proximity to Dam Neck, the base at Dam Neck as well as Naval Air Station Oceana.”

Some residents are saying the city needs more affordable housing. Smith and the property owner said it's too early to say what the rental prices would be for the apartments. Meantime, some neighbors are concerned about traffic and the potential overcrowding of nearby schools. The site is just across from Ocean Lakes Elementary School.

Citizens are encouraged to attend the public hearing on Wednesday, August 10 at noon inside the new City Council Chambers at City Hall.

Smith said attendees can sign up to speak when they arrive, and they can also sign up to talk virtually.

Click here for information on joining virtually. Residents can also call the Planning Commission at 757-385-4621.

"If there are speakers in attendance, either virtually or in person, the Planning Commission will consider their comments prior to a vote. The vote of the Planning Commission is a recommendation only to the City Council, and the City Council makes the final decision," Smith wrote. "So, there will be an additional opportunity for the public to comment."

Following Planning Commission’s action, the application will be scheduled for a City Council meeting. Smith said that is typically held the following month.