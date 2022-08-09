ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Public hearing scheduled for apartment complex in Virginia Beach

By Angela Bohon
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAnhH_0hAUaFTr00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Wednesday, a public hearing will be held to discuss plans to build an apartment complex in the Princess Anne area, just down the street from Dam Neck Naval Base.

The site is located at 872 Dam Neck Road, just off Upton near General Booth Boulevard. It’s currently an undeveloped plot of land measuring just over 41 acres.

The property is owned by Dam Neck Associates LLC. According to Bryan Cuffee, Vice President of Development for Gold Key PHR, Dam Neck Associates, LLC is a joint venture between the Franklin Johnston Group, McLeskey Development, and Gold Key PHR.

When asked about the timeline, Cuffee wrote, "Our preliminary plans are to begin construction in approximately one year, as we have to finalize the architectural plans, with an anticipated phased opening 12-16 months later."

Carolyn Smith with the Department of Planning and Community Development for the City of Virginia Beach told News 3, “In 1994, the city council did approve a rezoning which authorized the construction of 612 units. So, the land has not been developed since then."

Smith added, “It’s at an ideal location for many uses because of its proximity to Dam Neck, the base at Dam Neck as well as Naval Air Station Oceana.”

Some residents are saying the city needs more affordable housing. Smith and the property owner said it's too early to say what the rental prices would be for the apartments. Meantime, some neighbors are concerned about traffic and the potential overcrowding of nearby schools. The site is just across from Ocean Lakes Elementary School.

Citizens are encouraged to attend the public hearing on Wednesday, August 10 at noon inside the new City Council Chambers at City Hall.

Smith said attendees can sign up to speak when they arrive, and they can also sign up to talk virtually.

Click here for information on joining virtually. Residents can also call the Planning Commission at 757-385-4621.

"If there are speakers in attendance, either virtually or in person, the Planning Commission will consider their comments prior to a vote. The vote of the Planning Commission is a recommendation only to the City Council, and the City Council makes the final decision," Smith wrote. "So, there will be an additional opportunity for the public to comment."

Following Planning Commission’s action, the application will be scheduled for a City Council meeting. Smith said that is typically held the following month.

Comments / 1

Related
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Conditional Use Permit for car wash denied

Last night, City Council denied a request for a Conditional Use Permit for the construction and operation of a car wash facility at 10907 & 10911 Warwick Boulevard. The proposal was for a 3,887-square-foot tunnel car wash building with 20 parking spaces, 16 of which were with vacuum units. There was concern among Council that this use would significantly impact the adjacent residential neighborhoods with additional traffic to the non-signalized intersection at Warwick Boulevard and Elm Avenue, and noise from the equipment and vacuum islands. Additionally, as an automotive use, the proposed car wash is not consistent with the One City, One Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. City Council’s denial of the request is in line with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of denial. Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) approvedThe FY 2023-2027 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) is an $847.9 million financial plan that includes projects supported by the General Fund ($643.9 million) and by User-Fee funds ($204 million). The proposed CIP reflects substantial investment in transportation infrastructure; community development and redevelopment; schools; public buildings; parks and recreation; mission-critical equipment and apparatus; and waterworks, sanitary sewer, and stormwater systems.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Officials To Meet To Discuss Economic Growth

HAMPTON-What is the current state of the economy for the City of Hampton and where is Hampton headed?. Those questions and more will be addressed by government officials who serve on the Hampton City Council, Economic Development Authority, Redevelopment and Housing Authority, and the Planning Commission during a special joint meeting on Wednesday, August 10 about economic growth.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Affordable Housing#City Council#City Hall#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dam Neck Associates Llc#Gold Key Phr#Naval Air Station
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Street Sweeping Schedule for Portsmouth Neighborhoods

The Department of Public Works announces the Street Sweeping schedule for Portsmouth neighborhoods in the chart below. This schedule is for August 15, 2022 through October 21, 2022. The Street Sweeping Program is part of the City’s Stormwater Management Plan. All City-maintained streets with curbs and gutters are swept three...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Stereogum

Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd

Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
shoredailynews.com

Meeting scheduled on DWR plans to acquire 8,500 acres of Eastern Shore land for public use

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) will be holding an informational meeting at the Eastern Shore Community College on August 24 from 6-8pm regarding the State’s acquisition of 8,500 acres of land in Accomack and Northampton counties for migratory bird habitat, fishing, hiking, hunting and other compatible activities . The property, which will be managed primarily for native wildlife and public access. represents a once in a lifetime opportunity to conserve priority coastal habitat.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Live Updates | Flooding, storm damages impact Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Some strong to severe storms broke out over Hampton Roads Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing damage and flooding issues in the area. City crews in Williamsburg worked Thursday morning to remove the tree that fell on a moving car driving on Jamestown Road Wednesday afternoon, leaving a man dead and another person hurt.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Commercial Observer

Romspen Refis Virginia Shopping Center with $31M Loan

Developers Realty Corporation has landed a $30.5 million debt package to refinance a retail asset in Williamsburg, Va., Commercial Observer can first report. Romspen, a Canadian non-bank lender, provided the fixed-rate bridge loan for the sponsor’s New Town Shops on Main property. Colliers arranged the transaction with a team led by Dylan Kane and Zach Redding, managing directors in the firm’s New York capital markets group.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion

Oldcastle APG Lawn & Garden creating 28 new jobs, renovating vacant building into new production facility. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy