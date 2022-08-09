West Palm Beach gas station lowers price to $2.38 per gallon

A Marathon gas station is dropping the price of fuel to help drivers save money at the pump in the midst of inflation.

The Marathon at 215 Haverhill Road lowered the price of regular gas to $2.38 per gallon on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon as part of the Americans for Prosperity-Florida's "True Cost of Washington" tour .

The tour is highlighting the rising costs for American businesses and is making its way through the Sunshine State.

To see if the tour is coming to a city near you, click here .