Newport News announce grant recipients for Gun violence intervention program

By Gabriel Thomas
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News is set to announce gun violence program recipients on August 9, 2022, at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center.

Selective Community-based organizations will receive funding for implementing programs that take action and create strategies to make a change in our community.

Event Speakers include:

· McKinley L. Price, DDS, Mayor, City of Newport News

· Alan Archer, Assistant City Manager

· Representatives from two organizations receiving funding

The start of this partnership began with the Center for Crime, Equity, and Justice Research and Policy at Christopher Newport University (CNU).

CNU offered a survey for the community to allow people to express their concerns about the cause of violence and safety.

During the event, the results will be shared briefly, however, CNU will release the final result later this summer.

