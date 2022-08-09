Third, final suspect charged in man's March shooting death, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — The third and final suspect in a March homicide near 16th Street and Interstate 70 on the city's northeast side has been arrested and charged, police announced Tuesday.

Antonio Wynn, 30; Carlos Bryant, 32; and Julius Thomas, 32, now all face charges of murder and robbery stemming from the shooting death of Kerwin Pollard , 35, according to online court records and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Wynn is the third person to be charged in Pollard's killing. He was already in police custody Monday when officers served a warrant for his arrest.

"Wynn is the last suspect being sought in this case," IMPD said in a statement Tuesday.

Police found Pollard wounded while they responded about 4 p.m. March 6 to the 1600 block of Ingram Street. He was transported in

critical condition to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspects' charges are as follows, according to online court records.

Antonio Wynn



Murder

Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

Armed robbery

Carlos Bryant



Murder

Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

Armed robbery

Julius Thomas



Murder

Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

Armed robbery

Assisting a criminal

Thomas was charged March 17, followed by Bryant on April 14.

Bryant and Thomas are both being held without bond ahead of a pretrial conference Sept. 8 in Marion Superior Court. An initial court date had not been scheduled for Wynn as of Tuesday.

IMPD has asked that anyone with more information on the case to contact Detective Erika Jones at 317-327-3475 or Erika.Jones@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS.

WRTV has requested copies of the probable cause affidavits for all three men's arrests from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

This is a developing story.