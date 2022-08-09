ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, GA

wfxl.com

Traffic pattern changes coming to State Route 31 in Lowndes County

State Route 31 in Lowndes County will be experiencing a traffic pattern change. On Thursday, August 11 SR 31/Madison Highway traffic is scheduled to move to a single Interstate 75 overpass at the Exit 11 interchange. The northernmost bridge, which currently carries traffic going toward Clyattville and Florida, will close...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Lowndes County School System to expedite construction to alleviate hallway congestion

Today, the Lowndes County School System issued a statement stating they are aware of the hallway photos that have recently circulated on the internet. "Keep in mind these photos were a glimpse of the first day of school, which means 3,000 students were learning to navigate a new building and locate classrooms at Lowndes High School while the campus remains under construction and renovation," says the school system in the statement.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes County Schools take immediate steps to ease hallway congestion at LHS

After seeing photos of the congestion in the halls of Lowndes High School circulate on social media, officials want to assure parents and students that steps have already been taken to remedy the situation. From Lowndes County Schools:. “The Lowndes County School System is aware of the hallway photos that...
wfxl.com

City of Valdosta promotes new Deputy Fire Chief

The City of Valdosta recently announced the City's new Deputy Fire Chief. Marcus Haynes was promoted to the position on August 1. The City conducted an internal process for qualified and exemplary applicants. Candidates participated in a highly competitive and comprehensive interview process, which included multiple panel interviews with department directors and Fire Chiefs from outside fire departments.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Progress finally underway for Albany and Dougherty Co. SPLOST negotiations

The ongoing debate between Dougherty County and the City of Albany's SPLOST negotiations have yet to reach a conclusion. Both entities met on Monday as they came up with SPLOST offers that leaders on both sides believe to be progress made. At Monday's Dougherty County Commission Meeting, there was discussion...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Traffic light outage reported at Cedric and US 19

Lights are out at Cedric and US 19 in Lee County following this afternoon's severe thunderstorm. Please use caution when travelling and treat the intersection as a four way stop. What's the weather like where you are? If safe, send us your pictures/video -- you can upload them to wfxl.com/chimein.
LEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Gun violence in Albany becomes a conversation among leaders and community

Following the one year anniversary of 9-year-old Nigel brown's tragic death, the issue of gun violence within the Albany community has become a topic of discussion. With a number of opinions being shared, some say the lack of collaboration between city government and the community will continue leading Albany down a dark path.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Registration now open for next Government 101 course

The registration form for the next Government 101 went live today at 10 a.m. Government 101 launched earlier this year as a way to give people a chance to meet the City of Albany leaders and learn about how the City Government and Departments operate. To give participants a more...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Worth County Elementary student places second in National School Bus Safety Poster contest

Four Georgia students placed in the 2021-2022 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, an initiative sponsored by the American School Bus Council (ASBC). Worth County Elementary student, Jada Fitzgerald, came in Second Place in her division. Congratulations to the following students:. Emma Adcock, David Perdue Primary, Houston County School District...
wfxl.com

Albany Police Department: Juvenile in custody after multiple crimes

A juvenile is in custody after committing multiple crimes, police say. The initial incident occurred on July 22. Officers responded to the 1300-block of S McKinley Street in reference to a suspicious person. They made contact with a 16-year-old male juvenile. Witnesses reported seeing the juvenile with a firearm. The...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police seek identity of duo wanted for Tate Liquors burglary

Two people are wanted following a burglary at a liquor store in Albany. Albany police need help from the community to identify two suspects seen in photos below. Both are wanted in connection to a burglary at Tate Liquors, located at 2424 Sylvester Highway. Police say the male was wearing...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Multiple arrested for drug-related charges in Coffee County in July

The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) has made numerous drug-related arrests throughout the month of July. On July 11, Berrie Durrance was arrested for an outstanding warrant for parole violation. On the same day, CCDU officers located two wanted people, Jason Sanders and Sharon Snipes, at a local store. The...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

