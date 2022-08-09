Read full article on original website
Related
Dougherty County considers plan that includes tennis, pickleball, apartments, fire station
ALBANY — Will the third time be the charm for a Dougherty County tennis and pickleball center?. With the selection of land at the former Georgia National Guard Armory location, the latest site comes with a feature the first two did not have in that the county already owns it.
wfxl.com
Traffic pattern changes coming to State Route 31 in Lowndes County
State Route 31 in Lowndes County will be experiencing a traffic pattern change. On Thursday, August 11 SR 31/Madison Highway traffic is scheduled to move to a single Interstate 75 overpass at the Exit 11 interchange. The northernmost bridge, which currently carries traffic going toward Clyattville and Florida, will close...
Lowndes County to change traffic pattern at Exit 11 interchange
State Route 31 traffic patterns are set to take place in Lowndes County, moving SR 31 to a single Interstate 75 overpass at Exit 11 interchange.
wfxl.com
Lowndes County School System to expedite construction to alleviate hallway congestion
Today, the Lowndes County School System issued a statement stating they are aware of the hallway photos that have recently circulated on the internet. "Keep in mind these photos were a glimpse of the first day of school, which means 3,000 students were learning to navigate a new building and locate classrooms at Lowndes High School while the campus remains under construction and renovation," says the school system in the statement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County Schools take immediate steps to ease hallway congestion at LHS
After seeing photos of the congestion in the halls of Lowndes High School circulate on social media, officials want to assure parents and students that steps have already been taken to remedy the situation. From Lowndes County Schools:. “The Lowndes County School System is aware of the hallway photos that...
wfxl.com
Albany Housing Authority invites community to 'Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Gala'
The Albany Housing Authority is inviting the community to the 'Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Gala.'. The gala will be held August 26th at 6:30pm at the Hilton Garden Inn. The funds raised at the gala will go towards student scholarships for residents living in public housing. CEO, William Myles says he...
wfxl.com
City of Valdosta promotes new Deputy Fire Chief
The City of Valdosta recently announced the City's new Deputy Fire Chief. Marcus Haynes was promoted to the position on August 1. The City conducted an internal process for qualified and exemplary applicants. Candidates participated in a highly competitive and comprehensive interview process, which included multiple panel interviews with department directors and Fire Chiefs from outside fire departments.
wfxl.com
Progress finally underway for Albany and Dougherty Co. SPLOST negotiations
The ongoing debate between Dougherty County and the City of Albany's SPLOST negotiations have yet to reach a conclusion. Both entities met on Monday as they came up with SPLOST offers that leaders on both sides believe to be progress made. At Monday's Dougherty County Commission Meeting, there was discussion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxl.com
Coffee Regional First Care closed Wednesday, to reopen in new location Thursday
An urgent care clinic in Coffee County will be closed Wednesday. Coffee Regional First Care, located on Shirley Avenue, is closed Wednesday, August 10 and will not reopen. On August 11, the urgent care clinic will reopen at the new location in the Douglas Square Shopping Plaza, between Starbucks and Jersey Mike's, on South Peterson Avenue.
wfxl.com
Traffic light outage reported at Cedric and US 19
Lights are out at Cedric and US 19 in Lee County following this afternoon's severe thunderstorm. Please use caution when travelling and treat the intersection as a four way stop. What's the weather like where you are? If safe, send us your pictures/video -- you can upload them to wfxl.com/chimein.
wfxl.com
VSU Chief of Police named 60th president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police
Valdosta State University’s Alan Rowe was recently sworn in as the 60th president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. VSU Chief of Police Alan Rowe stands at the helm of the largest professional association for law enforcement administrators in Georgia. His fundamental purpose is to provide the...
wfxl.com
Gun violence in Albany becomes a conversation among leaders and community
Following the one year anniversary of 9-year-old Nigel brown's tragic death, the issue of gun violence within the Albany community has become a topic of discussion. With a number of opinions being shared, some say the lack of collaboration between city government and the community will continue leading Albany down a dark path.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Registration now open for next Government 101 course
The registration form for the next Government 101 went live today at 10 a.m. Government 101 launched earlier this year as a way to give people a chance to meet the City of Albany leaders and learn about how the City Government and Departments operate. To give participants a more...
wfxl.com
Downtown manager's office to participate in Southwest Georgia Business Resource Expo
On August 26, the City of Albany Downtown Manager’s Office will participate in the Southwest Georgia Business Resource Expo. The expo will be held at the Albany State University West Campus Student Center Ballroom (Room C266), which is located at 2400 Gillionville Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
wfxl.com
Worth County Elementary student places second in National School Bus Safety Poster contest
Four Georgia students placed in the 2021-2022 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, an initiative sponsored by the American School Bus Council (ASBC). Worth County Elementary student, Jada Fitzgerald, came in Second Place in her division. Congratulations to the following students:. Emma Adcock, David Perdue Primary, Houston County School District...
wfxl.com
Albany Police Department: Juvenile in custody after multiple crimes
A juvenile is in custody after committing multiple crimes, police say. The initial incident occurred on July 22. Officers responded to the 1300-block of S McKinley Street in reference to a suspicious person. They made contact with a 16-year-old male juvenile. Witnesses reported seeing the juvenile with a firearm. The...
wfxl.com
Albany police seek identity of duo wanted for Tate Liquors burglary
Two people are wanted following a burglary at a liquor store in Albany. Albany police need help from the community to identify two suspects seen in photos below. Both are wanted in connection to a burglary at Tate Liquors, located at 2424 Sylvester Highway. Police say the male was wearing...
Bodies still stacking up in Dougherty County due to drug overdose deaths, GBI staff shortage
ALBANY — During previous surges in COVID-19 Dougherty County was forced to request mobile morgues from the state to store bodies. While deaths related to the novel coronavirus have plummeted in recent months, bodies are still sometimes stacked up. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, for instance, has at times...
wfxl.com
Multiple arrested for drug-related charges in Coffee County in July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) has made numerous drug-related arrests throughout the month of July. On July 11, Berrie Durrance was arrested for an outstanding warrant for parole violation. On the same day, CCDU officers located two wanted people, Jason Sanders and Sharon Snipes, at a local store. The...
wfxl.com
GBI and Fitzgerald police seeking information in double homicide investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Fitzgerald Police Department are seeking information that leads to an arrest for the homicides of brothers Kevin and Cedric Kind. The Kind Brothers were found deceased on July 19, 2019, in Fitzgerald, GA. A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to the...
Comments / 0