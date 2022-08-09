Today, the Lowndes County School System issued a statement stating they are aware of the hallway photos that have recently circulated on the internet. "Keep in mind these photos were a glimpse of the first day of school, which means 3,000 students were learning to navigate a new building and locate classrooms at Lowndes High School while the campus remains under construction and renovation," says the school system in the statement.

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO