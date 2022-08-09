ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

New Downtown Boutique Offers LA’s Trendiest Styles

Last month we featured Downtown Fresno’s Sun Stereo Warehouse building. It is located on Fulton Street across from Tioga Sequoia’s Beer Garden. Today, I want to highlight a new boutique located inside the Sun Stereo Warehouse: House of Morii. House of Morii is a locally-owned women’s clothing store...
sierranewsonline.com

The Madera Fair Takes You Back with Tons of Discounts

ALL kids 12 and under are FREE when accompanied by an adult, all day, every day of the 2022 MADERA FAIR!. MADERA – Remember the days of the local community fair, where folks competed to be recognized for the best homemade jelly or the biggest home-grown pumpkin? Where you could watch the 4H and FFA kids collect ribbons for the animals and projects they had been working on all year? Where you could shop all the vendor booths for items you can only find at the fair? Where there were always fun carnival rides and midway games to play, not to mention being able to treat yourself to all the corndogs and cotton candy you could eat? Well, the good news is, it is that time again!
KMJ

New Rebate Offers To Pay Residents Cash For Their Lawns In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The City of Fresno is trying something different that it hopes will help families save water. It’s offering to pay people to remove their lawns and replace them with water-efficient landscaping. What’s more, the city is offering help to design it. Between the...
KMPH.com

Dogs rescued from locked 107 degree SUV in Clovis, owner cited

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Two dogs are now out of harm's way after they were rescued from a hot SUV in Clovis. According to the Clovis Police Department, officers were called Wednesday around 1 p.m. regarding two dogs that were spotted inside a locked, and sealed, SUV in a Walmart parking lot.
viatravelers.com

12 Best things to do in Three Rivers, California

Three Rivers, California, is located near the Kaweah River’s North, Middle, and South Forks meet. This small town near the Sierra Nevada mountains is home to water sports and natural attractions. Overall, the San Joaquin Valley offers some of the area’s best things to do outdoors. Because even...
KMPH.com

Save Mart moving pharmacy services to Walgreens

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Save Mart employee reached out to FOX26 News this week to tell us the grocery store chain is closing its pharmacies and moving them to Walgreens in September. The employee said they would need to reapply for the job at Walgreens. We reached out...
KMPH.com

New hotel breaks ground in downtown Fresno

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in downtown Fresno for a new hotel on Tuesday. Axis Hotel Group Inc. is building a Courtyard by Marriott at 808 M St., next to the Fresno Convention Center and across from the Saroyan Theatre. This new addition will be the 7th hotel to the...
KMPH.com

Back-to-school season to worsen local air quality, says Valley Air District

FRESNO, Calif. — As students across the Valley return to the classroom, the parent drop-offs and pick-ups will begin -- adding to the Ozone pollution found in Valley air. The Valley Air District reports students will return to nearly 1500 schools across the Valley, many with elementary school pick-up areas, as back-to-school season begins this month.
KMPH.com

Fresno Airport seeking artist for upcoming project

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Yosemite International Airport is looking for an artist who can master a visual representation of Fresno for the new parking garage. “A new public art piece at Fresno Yosemite International Airport celebrating our community and region will be enjoyed by the neatly 2 million annual travelers that pass through our airport and their friends and family who arrive to greet them,” said Henry Thompson, Director of Aviation. “We value our partnership with the Fresno Arts Council and their expertise in helping us procure a unique art piece that will insert life into the parking structure and transform the space.”
worldatlas.com

7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
westsideconnect.com

Letter to the Editor: It’s the wild, wild, west in the county of Merced

“This wouldn’t be our fight, this shouldn’t be our fight,” said Sister Kate of the battle for control of the police department in the small town of Livingston, “except for the fact that the Sheriff’s department decided to make it about cannabis. Since they made it about cannabis, it is now our fight.”
KMPH.com

Family pleads for help finding missing Selma woman, offers $2,000 reward

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is searching for a 22-year-old woman who’s been missing for days now. “Find my granddaughter. My son’s daughter," pleaded Earl Fuentes Tuesday evening. Jolissa Fuentes was last seen Sunday at 4:00 a.m. “If you’re listening, we love you baby, and...
