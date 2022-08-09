Read full article on original website
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and Clovis
Wings are the thing. Wings of any kind are the thing. But where do you get good to great wings in Fresno and Clovis?. There are a ton of places to get wings. Almost every restaurant serves wings as an appetizer or the main entre. It's just that not every business has eatable wings.
Fresno is hosting an $8,000 pro-level BBQ contest next month
The Fresno Historical Society announced it is hosting its first Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out contest on the grounds of the historic Kearney Mansion in September.
fresyes.com
New Downtown Boutique Offers LA’s Trendiest Styles
Last month we featured Downtown Fresno’s Sun Stereo Warehouse building. It is located on Fulton Street across from Tioga Sequoia’s Beer Garden. Today, I want to highlight a new boutique located inside the Sun Stereo Warehouse: House of Morii. House of Morii is a locally-owned women’s clothing store...
sierranewsonline.com
The Madera Fair Takes You Back with Tons of Discounts
ALL kids 12 and under are FREE when accompanied by an adult, all day, every day of the 2022 MADERA FAIR!. MADERA – Remember the days of the local community fair, where folks competed to be recognized for the best homemade jelly or the biggest home-grown pumpkin? Where you could watch the 4H and FFA kids collect ribbons for the animals and projects they had been working on all year? Where you could shop all the vendor booths for items you can only find at the fair? Where there were always fun carnival rides and midway games to play, not to mention being able to treat yourself to all the corndogs and cotton candy you could eat? Well, the good news is, it is that time again!
New coffee shop opens in Clovis
"The Human Bean" opened a new drive-thru location in Clovis - on Shaw and Fowler.
KMJ
New Rebate Offers To Pay Residents Cash For Their Lawns In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The City of Fresno is trying something different that it hopes will help families save water. It’s offering to pay people to remove their lawns and replace them with water-efficient landscaping. What’s more, the city is offering help to design it. Between the...
KMPH.com
Dogs rescued from locked 107 degree SUV in Clovis, owner cited
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Two dogs are now out of harm's way after they were rescued from a hot SUV in Clovis. According to the Clovis Police Department, officers were called Wednesday around 1 p.m. regarding two dogs that were spotted inside a locked, and sealed, SUV in a Walmart parking lot.
viatravelers.com
12 Best things to do in Three Rivers, California
Three Rivers, California, is located near the Kaweah River’s North, Middle, and South Forks meet. This small town near the Sierra Nevada mountains is home to water sports and natural attractions. Overall, the San Joaquin Valley offers some of the area’s best things to do outdoors. Because even...
KMPH.com
Save Mart moving pharmacy services to Walgreens
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Save Mart employee reached out to FOX26 News this week to tell us the grocery store chain is closing its pharmacies and moving them to Walgreens in September. The employee said they would need to reapply for the job at Walgreens. We reached out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breakthrough in 1982 California cold case leads to arrest of Fresno native in Hawaii
Police in the Bay Area believe they finally know who raped and killed a 15-year-old girl whose naked body was found behind a blood-stained wall near a bus stop in 1982 in Sunnyvale. The suspect in the killing of Karen Stitt grew up in Fresno, where he attended high school...
KMPH.com
New hotel breaks ground in downtown Fresno
A groundbreaking ceremony was held in downtown Fresno for a new hotel on Tuesday. Axis Hotel Group Inc. is building a Courtyard by Marriott at 808 M St., next to the Fresno Convention Center and across from the Saroyan Theatre. This new addition will be the 7th hotel to the...
KMPH.com
Back-to-school season to worsen local air quality, says Valley Air District
FRESNO, Calif. — As students across the Valley return to the classroom, the parent drop-offs and pick-ups will begin -- adding to the Ozone pollution found in Valley air. The Valley Air District reports students will return to nearly 1500 schools across the Valley, many with elementary school pick-up areas, as back-to-school season begins this month.
KMPH.com
Fresno Airport seeking artist for upcoming project
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Yosemite International Airport is looking for an artist who can master a visual representation of Fresno for the new parking garage. “A new public art piece at Fresno Yosemite International Airport celebrating our community and region will be enjoyed by the neatly 2 million annual travelers that pass through our airport and their friends and family who arrive to greet them,” said Henry Thompson, Director of Aviation. “We value our partnership with the Fresno Arts Council and their expertise in helping us procure a unique art piece that will insert life into the parking structure and transform the space.”
KMPH.com
Chickens are not allowed in most residential areas, says Clovis Animal Services
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Animal Services out of Clovis turned to the community this weekend to offer a quick PSA to those around town. According to Clovis Animal Services, a hen and rooster were spotted wandering about in a Clovis neighborhood and were collected to keep them safe. The...
worldatlas.com
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
Central Valley farm workers marching to the state capitol for change
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley farm workers are just under a week into a 335-mile march to draw attention to farm workers’ rights. The “march for the governor’s signature” started in Delano and made a stop today in Visalia. The group is on their sixth day of marching and plans to end up in Sacramento […]
westsideconnect.com
Letter to the Editor: It’s the wild, wild, west in the county of Merced
“This wouldn’t be our fight, this shouldn’t be our fight,” said Sister Kate of the battle for control of the police department in the small town of Livingston, “except for the fact that the Sheriff’s department decided to make it about cannabis. Since they made it about cannabis, it is now our fight.”
KMPH.com
Family pleads for help finding missing Selma woman, offers $2,000 reward
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is searching for a 22-year-old woman who’s been missing for days now. “Find my granddaughter. My son’s daughter," pleaded Earl Fuentes Tuesday evening. Jolissa Fuentes was last seen Sunday at 4:00 a.m. “If you’re listening, we love you baby, and...
KMPH.com
Homeowner spends 6 months with no sinks; complains of communication issues with Home Depot
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — A Fresno man is so frustrated with delays and lack of communication in his home remodeling projects, he didn’t know where else to turn but FOX26. Terry Crawford reached out to FOX26 after seeing our news station help a homeowner who was having...
KMPH.com
Fresno councilmembers explain what's wrong with bill to extend last call in 6 cities
Fresno is no longer listed on a pilot program that would extend bar hours. Senate Bill 930 would change the last call in six cities from 2:00 to 4:00 A.M. Three Fresno council members believe the bill is dangerous and they want to send a united message to Sacramento. Fresno...
