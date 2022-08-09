Read full article on original website
All 6 bonds passed in Tuesday Little Rock vote
People living in Little Rock made the final trip to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.
Frank Scott Jr. files candidacy for Mayor, seeking re-election
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is seeking the city’s top office once again.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
Little Rock announces changes to FOIA process, creates new division
The City of Little Rock announces actions targeting its FOIA response.
KATV
Mayor Frank Scott Jr to improve city's FOIA process; City Attorney Alex Betton to lead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced that Chief Deputy City Attorney Alex Betton will lead the newly aligned FOIA Division and ordered an overhaul of the City’s procedures regarding public requests for information, as he says his office continues to improve its efforts to promote transparency.
KATV
'Political attacks': LR Mayor Scott addresses opponent supporter for 'false narratives'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Just ahead of Little Rock City Mayor, Frank Scott Jr.'s filing for re-election Monday, he addressed the "political attacks" he said were being made against the city's administration by a non-Little Rock resident supporting a mayoral campaign opponent. According to Mayor Scott, Jimmie Cavin is...
Five in Arkansas set for honors at Game and Fish Commission banquet
Five set for contributions to Arkansas outdoors.
KATV
'Conway Connect': City of Conway awarded $24.647 million for greenway trail infrastructure
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, The City of Conway was awarded $24.6 million from the United States Department of Transportation to construct the Connect Conway greenway trail. According to city officials, the money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program. Organizers...
thv11.com
School district in Arkansas switches to 4-day week
The Poyen School District has announced that they will be implementing a 4-day school week. Monday will now be considered as part of the 'weekend.'
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
A federal lawsuit filed in Little Rock is looking to use laws originally targeting organized crime to go after medical marijuana suppliers In Arkansas.
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces school supply giveaway tour
The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is giving back to the youth before the school year begins with a back-to-school statewide supply tour.
Pulaski County Veteran Services to host free event for Veterans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterans in the United States can lose thousands of dollars each month due to not accessing their benefits. In order to help Veterans learn more about their benefits, Pulaski County Veteran Sevices will be hosting a Veterans picnic. The event will be taking place on...
Little Rock and North Little Rock to start big improvement projects
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The election results have come in and now two cities in central Arkansas have the green light to move forward with big improvement projects. Little Rock and North Little Rock will use millions of dollars in tax money in a few ways. The fire department...
whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: Mountain View man named Arkansas First Responder of the Year
He was there in attendance — but had no idea what was coming his way. It happened in Hot Springs at the Emergency Medical Technician or EMT State Convention, held earlier this month. The Arkansas First Responder of the Year Award was being presented. The master of ceremonies told...
AdWeek
Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Conway apartment resident raises concerns, says she was living in unsafe conditions
People living at a Conway apartment complex say they’re being unfairly treated, living in conditions they say are borderline dangerous.
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
Health Matters: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
