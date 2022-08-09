Read full article on original website
wufe967.com
California cop killing suspect has violent rap sheet, domestic violence conviction in March
EXCLUSIVE: A California man accused of fatally shooting an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in broad daylight is a 20-year-old with a history of arrests on allegations of violence, according to Los Angeles law enforcement sources. Carlos Daniel Delcid is accused of gunning down Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio...
Man, teen arrested in shooting death of Monterey Park Police officer
A man and teenager were arrested in the deadly shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park officer. Carlos Delcid, 20, and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio.
Los Angeles-area man allegedly breaks into apartment, shoots woman in the face, and kidnaps her child
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A Southern California man was taken into custody this week after he allegedly broke into a woman's home, attacked her with a hammer, shot her, and kidnapped her child. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 7 at 10:35 p.m., deputies responded to...
foxla.com
Monterey Park police killing: 2 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty officer in Downey
LOS ANGELES - Two people - including a 17-year-old - have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer who was gunned down outside an LA Fitness in Downey on Monday. Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car...
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
Arcadia police officer, 2 others shot by suspect who barricaded himself for hours inside home
A police officer and two other people were shot by a man who barricaded himself inside an Arcadia home for several hours Wednesday.
Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say
The fruit vendor, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was killed during an attempted robbery in Gardena.
Fontana Herald News
Woman is arrested for allegedly shooting at man in San Bernardino
A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting at a man in San Bernardino, and a man was also taken into custody in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on July 18 at about 11:45 p.m., when officers responded to the 1500 block...
foxla.com
Two people break into Sylmar mortuary, drink alcohol and steal fire extinguisher, sheriff’s officials say
LOS ANGELES - Detectives at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station are looking to identify the two people who broke into a mortuary in Sylmar. According to the sheriff’s department, the two people broke into the Glen Haven and Sholom Memeorial Park and Mortuary on Lopez Canyon Rd. In Sylmar on July 4, around 3 a.m.
thesource.com
Nurse In Fatal Los Angeles Car Crash Charged With 6 Counts Of Murder
Last week, a car crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles made national headlines after it was reported that the crash claimed the life of 6 people including an infant, and a pregnant mother. After being released from the hospital, the driver who caused the accident, Nicole Lorraine...
foxla.com
LAPD investigating report of shots fired during Hollywood Hills home break-in
LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway after neighbors heard shots fired during a reported break-in at a home in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Willow Glen Road. Authorities received two 911 calls—one regarding shots fired and a second about a home invasion.
burbankpd.org
Man Arrested For Zip Gun
On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
Grand jury opens probe of LASD handling of violent jail altercation between deputy and inmate
A Los Angeles County criminal grand jury has opened an investigation into the sheriff's department's handling of an altercation in which a deputy knelt on the head of a handcuffed inmate for three minutes.
Neighbors defend taco stand vendor targeted with racial insults, confront attacker
A shocking incident caught on camera shows a man hurling racial insults at a taco stand vendor in Long Beach. The owner says this wasn’t the first time the same man has come to his taco stand to not only direct racist attacks towards him, but also at his customers. In recent weeks, attacks against […]
nypressnews.com
Man allegedly shoots Palmdale woman in the face with her own gun, kidnaps her child
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) — A man was taken into custody after authorities say he broke into a Palmdale apartment, shot a woman in the face with her won gun and kidnapped her young child. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near 11th Street East and Avenue R, according...
foxla.com
LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
Two Arrested in Narcotics Sweep in Los Angeles and Inglewood
Two suspects were arrested during an illegal narcotics distribution investigation in Los Angeles and Inglewood, authorities announced Wednesday.
Fontana Herald News
Police search for two suspects in connection with shooting incident in Colton
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting incident which took place two months ago in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department. On June 11 at about 8:46 p.m., officers responded to Elizabeth Davis Park, 1055 West Laurel Street, and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
LAPD determines body found on fire near Griffith Park merry go round was likely a suicide
Authorities are investigating the death of a person who apparently set themselves on fire in a tree near the Griffith Park merry go round Tuesday.
police1.com
Civilians could soon respond to some police calls in Calif. city
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Civilians could soon be responding to lower-level crime calls instead of law enforcement officers, an idea posed by the Long Beach Police Department almost two years ago. The new community service assistant program includes the creation of 16 civilian jobs at the police department, the...
