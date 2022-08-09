ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Channel

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman is arrested for allegedly shooting at man in San Bernardino

A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting at a man in San Bernardino, and a man was also taken into custody in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on July 18 at about 11:45 p.m., when officers responded to the 1500 block...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Los Angeles Times
thesource.com

Nurse In Fatal Los Angeles Car Crash Charged With 6 Counts Of Murder

Last week, a car crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles made national headlines after it was reported that the crash claimed the life of 6 people including an infant, and a pregnant mother. After being released from the hospital, the driver who caused the accident, Nicole Lorraine...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD investigating report of shots fired during Hollywood Hills home break-in

LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway after neighbors heard shots fired during a reported break-in at a home in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Willow Glen Road. Authorities received two 911 calls—one regarding shots fired and a second about a home invasion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
burbankpd.org

Man Arrested For Zip Gun

On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
foxla.com

LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
COMPTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police search for two suspects in connection with shooting incident in Colton

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting incident which took place two months ago in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department. On June 11 at about 8:46 p.m., officers responded to Elizabeth Davis Park, 1055 West Laurel Street, and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
COLTON, CA
police1.com

Civilians could soon respond to some police calls in Calif. city

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Civilians could soon be responding to lower-level crime calls instead of law enforcement officers, an idea posed by the Long Beach Police Department almost two years ago. The new community service assistant program includes the creation of 16 civilian jobs at the police department, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy