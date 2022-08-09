Many may recognize Christopher Lloyd, 83, for his iconic roles in Back to the Future, Taxi, The Addams Family, and more. The iconic actor has been in the entertainment industry for decades, as his career took off back in the 1960s. However, few people know the details of his personal life — including his five marriages over the years. Below is a round-up of the details on his current wife, and his five ex-wives from previous marriages. Keep reading to learn more!

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO