Grazia
Ekin-Su’s Voice Notes About Last Year’s Love Island Contestants Have Been Leaked
If there’s one thing we love about Ekin-Su, it’s the fact she speaks her mind. But now this year’s Love Island champion has been placed at the centre of a drama-filled whirlwind after voice notes she sent to friends about last year’s contestants were leaked to The Sun.
'Big Brother's Successful Showmances Prove It Has a Better Track Record Than Some Dating Shows
Any Big Brother fan will tell you that showmances aren't a good idea since they can easily get in the way of game play. But, try as they might, some houseguests just can't help themselves. The heart wants what the heart wants, right?. Unfortunately, despite a solid start, some showmances...
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split
Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Wife Chantel Amid Divorce: ‘Rotten on the Inside’
Not so friendly exes. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has posted yet another cryptic message that seemingly shaded his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, amid their ongoing divorce. “We live in a world of appearance where how you look on the outside is more important than how you look on...
I named my baby early & bought her customised items, by the time she was five months I hated it & had it legally changed
A MUM has revealed how she changed her baby daughter's name when she was five-months-old because she didn't want to live with regret. Ashley, who is from the US and posts under the acronym @nevertooearlyforwine, shared a short video to TikTok where she made the revelation. "Did you name your...
Pedro Jimeno Shares Cryptic Message About ‘How to Live’ His Life Amid Chantel Everett Divorce
Slamming Chantel? Pedro Jimeno shared a cryptic message amid his divorce from estranged wife, Chantel Everett, before teasing his new podcast. “Remember, that people have an exact idea of how we should live our lives, but those people have no idea how to live their own lives,” The Family Chantel star, 30, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 21.
People
Married at First Sight Recap: Greg and Deonna Okotie Weigh in on Couples' 'Chemistry' amid Weddings
Greg and Deonna Okotie met and wed on Married at First Sight's 9th season, which took place in Charlotte, N.C. and aired in 2019. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, the Okoties give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
From 90 Days to 9 Months — Which '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Are Pregnant?
First comes love (for 90 days), then comes marriage, and for some '90 Day Fiancé couples, the baby carriage is next. In the past eight years since the show began, we've witnessed '90 Day Fiancé semi-successfully bring couples together after an alarmingly fast courtship. As with all marriages, some didn't last the test of time, but those that did went full family. Who from '90 Day Fiancé is pregnant? Let's head over to the oven and check on those buns.
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 Couples: Where Are They Now?
Only one Washington D.C. couple from Season 10 of 'Married at First Sight' has experienced lasting love. But many of the cast members are thriving.
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight's Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie announce split ending 10-month relationship
Married at First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer has announced that she has split from 'husband' Jackson Lonie after 10 months. The pair made a joint announcement through their Instagram pages, sharing photos of their TV wedding, them on the beach, and having a kiss. Their joint caption reads: "After...
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Couples Tie The Knot Despite Trouble In Paradise
Folks have been at the edge of our seats wondering if the couples will walk down the aisle
Christopher Lloyd’s Spouse: Everything to Know About His Current Wife & His Previous 4 Marriages
Many may recognize Christopher Lloyd, 83, for his iconic roles in Back to the Future, Taxi, The Addams Family, and more. The iconic actor has been in the entertainment industry for decades, as his career took off back in the 1960s. However, few people know the details of his personal life — including his five marriages over the years. Below is a round-up of the details on his current wife, and his five ex-wives from previous marriages. Keep reading to learn more!
First look of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in the forthcoming period drama ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Johnny Deep returns to the big screen as King Louis XV in the forthcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry. The WhyNotProductions and France Télévisions movie, directed by French filmmaker, Maïwenn, tells the story of one of King of France’s mistresses, Jeanne du Barry. As reported by Deadline, although...
Elvis Costello announces 10-show residency, reunites with old band on 'Fallon'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Elvis Costello will perform a 10-show residency in New York City this February, the acclaimed singer announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I'm going to play a 10-night stand in New York City next February," Costello said Wednesday. "I'm going to print a list of 10 songs a night that's going to give you the clue to what that night's going to be like -- and the other 10 songs that I might play are a secret."
Soccer Docuseries About Rivalry Between Mexico & America Kicks Off At Amazon
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A documentary series about the rivalry between the Mexican and American national men’s soccer/football teams is kicking off at Amazon. The company will launch Good Neighbors, a three-part series on its Prime Video service around the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins in November. The series will look political, social, and sporting layers of the rivalry; Mexico has beaten the U.S. 36 times since 1934, when the first game was played, but the U.S. has the edge since 2000 with 17 wins and nine losses. It will feature interviews with the likes of U.S. star...
MLS・
Grazia
I Spent My Birthday Alone In A Hotel It Was The Best Night Of My Life
Birthdays are contentious. Some people hate them and hide the dates from their co-workers’ calendars in a bid to forget they exists. Others send out invites for celebrations months in advance and burn bridges with those who forget to wish them well. For the majority of my life, I’ve partied in the second camp – an only child and a Leo I, stereotypically, love my day for me.
Grazia
Another Islander Has Unfollowed Jacques On Instagram
Love Island bombshell Remi Lambert has accused Islanders Jacques O'Neill and Luca Bish for bullying him both during and after the show in a damning social media post. His statement comes after Luca and Jacques went on Instagram Live and mocked Remi's rapping skills. The model shared the video on...
