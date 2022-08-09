ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split

Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Touch Weekly

Pedro Jimeno Shares Cryptic Message About ‘How to Live’ His Life Amid Chantel Everett Divorce

Slamming Chantel? Pedro Jimeno shared a cryptic message amid his divorce from estranged wife, Chantel Everett, before teasing his new podcast. “Remember, that people have an exact idea of how we should live our lives, but those people have no idea how to live their own lives,” The Family Chantel star, 30, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 21.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising
People

Married at First Sight Recap: Greg and Deonna Okotie Weigh in on Couples' 'Chemistry' amid Weddings

Greg and Deonna Okotie met and wed on Married at First Sight's 9th season, which took place in Charlotte, N.C. and aired in 2019. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, the Okoties give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Us Weekly

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

From 90 Days to 9 Months — Which '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Are Pregnant?

First comes love (for 90 days), then comes marriage, and for some '90 Day Fiancé couples, the baby carriage is next. In the past eight years since the show began, we've witnessed '90 Day Fiancé semi-successfully bring couples together after an alarmingly fast courtship. As with all marriages, some didn't last the test of time, but those that did went full family. Who from '90 Day Fiancé is pregnant? Let's head over to the oven and check on those buns.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
HollywoodLife

Christopher Lloyd’s Spouse: Everything to Know About His Current Wife & His Previous 4 Marriages

Many may recognize Christopher Lloyd, 83, for his iconic roles in Back to the Future, Taxi, The Addams Family, and more. The iconic actor has been in the entertainment industry for decades, as his career took off back in the 1960s. However, few people know the details of his personal life — including his five marriages over the years. Below is a round-up of the details on his current wife, and his five ex-wives from previous marriages. Keep reading to learn more!
RELATIONSHIPS
UPI News

Elvis Costello announces 10-show residency, reunites with old band on 'Fallon'

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Elvis Costello will perform a 10-show residency in New York City this February, the acclaimed singer announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I'm going to play a 10-night stand in New York City next February," Costello said Wednesday. "I'm going to print a list of 10 songs a night that's going to give you the clue to what that night's going to be like -- and the other 10 songs that I might play are a secret."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Soccer Docuseries About Rivalry Between Mexico & America Kicks Off At Amazon

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A documentary series about the rivalry between the Mexican and American national men’s soccer/football teams is kicking off at Amazon. The company will launch Good Neighbors, a three-part series on its Prime Video service around the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins in November. The series will look political, social, and sporting layers of the rivalry; Mexico has beaten the U.S. 36 times since 1934, when the first game was played, but the U.S. has the edge since 2000 with 17 wins and nine losses. It will feature interviews with the likes of U.S. star...
MLS
Grazia

I Spent My Birthday Alone In A Hotel It Was The Best Night Of My Life

Birthdays are contentious. Some people hate them and hide the dates from their co-workers’ calendars in a bid to forget they exists. Others send out invites for celebrations months in advance and burn bridges with those who forget to wish them well. For the majority of my life, I’ve partied in the second camp – an only child and a Leo I, stereotypically, love my day for me.
LIFESTYLE
Grazia

Another Islander Has Unfollowed Jacques On Instagram

Love Island bombshell Remi Lambert has accused Islanders Jacques O'Neill and Luca Bish for bullying him both during and after the show in a damning social media post. His statement comes after Luca and Jacques went on Instagram Live and mocked Remi's rapping skills. The model shared the video on...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy