Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Man hurt, pair arrested after armed robbery in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery in Allentown Tuesday. Members of the Patrol Division from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of North 14th and Monroe streets around 9:20 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery, according to a news release from city police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man wanted on gun and drug charges shot, killed by officer in Hazle Twp.
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - A man that was wanted on gun and drug charges is dead after an officer shot and killed him in Luzerne County Wednesday afternoon. Members from the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were searching the Hazleton and surrounding area for a wanted individual Wednesday, who had active warrants for gun and drug charges through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to a news release from state police.
WOLF
Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer involved shooting yesterday. This investigation is still active, pending autopsy results and further interviews. Upon completion by the Troop N Major Case Team, the investigation will be turned over to the Luzerne County...
Man dies after being shot by police during arrest
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot by police during an arrest in Luzerne County. Police say it happened in Hazle Township at the 22nd Street Auto Sales Center just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to a release from state police, members of the U.S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — An officer-involved shooting in Luzerne County left one wanted man dead. Officials said it happened outside of 22nd St Auto Center in Hazle Township, after the suspect opened fired on police. It happened this afternoon around 12:40p.m., when officials attempted to arrest the...
sauconsource.com
Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police
Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
Woman arrested after chase in Pike County
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman led troopers on a chase through Pike County, nearly hitting a person. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Kristen Bucknam, 25, for multiple code violations on Market Road in Lackawaxen Township. Troopers say Bucknam took off […]
WOLF
Schuylkill Co. man arrested on three separate warants
SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A wanted man from Saint Clair was arrested this week on charges of open lewdness involving a minor, fleeing police, and aggravated assault of a parole officer. According to Skook News, 34-year-old Stephen Kubeika was taken into custody by law enforcement on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
PSP attempt to identify suspect in theft from PA skills machine
MUNCY CREEK TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Montoursville are attempting to identify a man they say stole money from a PA skills machine located inside a Muncy Creek Township store. Troopers responded to Sam's Place Lottery for the reported theft around 8 PM on August 2nd.
WOLF
Teen pulled into woodchipper dies from injuries
COPLAY, LEHIGH CO, (WOLF) — State Police and the Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating the death of a teenager after they say he was pulled into a commercial wood chipper. Officials say the incident happened around 1:35 PM on Tuesday in the area of Excelsior Road in North...
WOLF
Arrests made in deadly Carbondale shooting that killed 35-year-old
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a 21-year-old male and his 46-year-old mother from Moosic for their alleged involvement in a deadly shooting. Police say that shooting happened last night outside of an apartment complex in Carbondale, killing 35-year-old Pernell Simmons. 21-Taaj Blan was taken...
Teen worker dies after incident involving wood chipper, authorities say. ID released. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The teenager who died after an accident on Tuesday afternoon involving a commercial wood chipper has been identified was Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Bedocs was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township after the 1:39 p.m. incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest suspects in deadly shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Two people are under arrest after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lackawanna County Monday night. On Tuesday, police arrested Taaj Blan, 21, and his mother, Margaret Del Castillo, 46, both from Moosic. Blan is charged with criminal...
Police investigate man killed by a fallen tree
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announces the death of a 66-year-old man from Jim Thorpe who has died due to a fallen tree hitting him. According to the coroner, Nolan Wernett was hit by a fallen tree Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadview Drive in Jim […]
Man wanted for stalking charged with harassing DA's office
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A New York man who was wanted on an arrest warrant repeatedly called the district attorney's office and left foul-mouthed sexual messages for staff, police say. Harold Nazario, 39, is now charged with obstructing a government agency and harassment. Previous charges filed against him, which triggered the arrest warrant, include stalking, harassment, and terroristic threats. According to police: ...
WOLF
Fatal crash on Route 11 in Edwardsville leaves one man dead
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — An early morning crash left one Plymouth man dead on Thursday. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, 41-year-old Shawn Hudock was riding a bicycle on Route 11 in Edwardsville when he was hit by a vehicle around 12:35 AM. Hudock was pronounced dead...
Man found dead in Harrisburg home identified: officials
The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a Harrisburg home last week. 31-year-old Curley T. Parker, III, was identified as the man found in a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said.
‘Fire inspector’ in Wind Gap charged with impersonating public servant, cops say
An Allentown man faces charges for allegedly trying to enter a padlocked apartment above a fire-damaged garage in April in Wind Gap, according to court records. A tenant of the property in the first block of West Second Street told police the 59-year-old was told during the incident the afternoon of April 30 that he was not to enter the property but that he did anyway, Slate Belt Regional police wrote in the records. A neighbor reported to police having seen the man trying to enter the structure by prying open the door, while wearing a yellow firefighter’s helmet, police said.
One dead after crash in Luzerne County
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Luzerne County. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Route 11 in Edwardsville. The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News that a 41-year-old man riding a bike died as a result of the crash. Circumstances surrounding the […]
17-year-old dies after being ‘partially pulled’ into woodchipper, Pennsylvania cops say
The teenager died from “multiple traumatic injuries,” the coroner said.
Comments / 0