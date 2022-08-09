Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say
The fruit vendor, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was killed during an attempted robbery in Gardena.
Arcadia police officer, 2 others shot by suspect who barricaded himself for hours inside home
A police officer and two other people were shot by a man who barricaded himself inside an Arcadia home for several hours Wednesday.
Arcadia police officer, two others shot on the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue
An Arcadia Police Department officer and two other people were shot on the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue in Arcadia Wednesday night. Authorities, SWAT team, were seen outside the home where the shooting happened.
Man, teen arrested in shooting death of Monterey Park Police officer
A man and teenager were arrested in the deadly shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park officer. Carlos Delcid, 20, and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio.
Los Angeles-area man allegedly breaks into apartment, shoots woman in the face, and kidnaps her child
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A Southern California man was taken into custody this week after he allegedly broke into a woman's home, attacked her with a hammer, shot her, and kidnapped her child. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 7 at 10:35 p.m., deputies responded to...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was found dead Thursday in the East Los Angeles area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 5 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available...
foxla.com
Shooting involving Covina police under investigation in Valinda
VALINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valinda following a shooting involving a Covina police detective Wednesday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area Summer Place and Valinda. According to authorities, a suspect in a black SUV shot at an unmarked, undercover LA Impact Task Force vehicle then...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death Near Nuevo
A 57-year-old man was shot to death just south of Nuevo, but it was unclear Tuesday whether any suspects had been identified. Darryl Williams of Romoland was gunned down about 2 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Gunther Road, near Mountain Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Father, son arrested in 2020 Rosamond shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father and son accused of shooting at a couple in Rosamond in 2020 have been arrested. Davon Mijuan Jackson, 43, and son Davion Kevon Jackson, 20, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a gun in a shooting that occurred the […]
Fontana Herald News
Police search for two suspects in connection with shooting incident in Colton
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting incident which took place two months ago in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department. On June 11 at about 8:46 p.m., officers responded to Elizabeth Davis Park, 1055 West Laurel Street, and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
foxla.com
LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
Bakersfield Channel
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
LASD arrests 2 in LA, Inglewood narcotics sweep￼
Two suspects were arrested during an illegal narcotics distribution investigation in Los Angeles and Inglewood, authorities announced Wednesday. Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-HALT (Health Authority Law Enforcement Task Force) executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of suspects Juan Sanchez Rodriguez and Beatrix Hernandez on Monday for several felony offenses and the seizure of several illicit pharmaceuticals, including approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of cocaine, a stolen pistol and a stolen rifle, said Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
thesource.com
Nurse In Fatal Los Angeles Car Crash Charged With 6 Counts Of Murder
Last week, a car crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles made national headlines after it was reported that the crash claimed the life of 6 people including an infant, and a pregnant mother. After being released from the hospital, the driver who caused the accident, Nicole Lorraine...
orangecountytribune.com
Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH
A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
