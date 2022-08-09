ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring

In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
NBA Insider Suggests Blockbuster 'All-In Package' That The Heat Could Offer The Jazz To Land Donovan Mitchell

The Miami Heat have been mentioned as a very interested party in pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, with Utah actively looking to deal the star for the right price. The New York Knicks remain the team with the highest number of assets to swing a trade for the All-Star guard, but he has famously had an interest in going to Miami in the past.
LeBron James And Donovan Mitchell's Funny Reactions To Donovan Mitchell Dropping 67 Points In Pro-Am League: "Couldn’t Even Get 70 SMFH Must’ve Been The Altitude"

Kyle Kuzma has joined the trend of the 2022 NBA offseason, making an appearance at a Utah Pro-Am league, called Powder League, going off on the competition. The Washington Wizards forward, like the rest of us, has seen what LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and more players have done this summer, and he wanted to leave his mark too.
