Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Who's behind the report that Durant wants to play with Marcus Smart?
Kevin Durant wants to land with the Boston Celtics and play with Marcus Smart, reports SNY’s Ian Begley. It seems as if Durant is trying to strong-arm the Brooklyn Nets.
Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring
In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
NBA Insider Suggests Blockbuster 'All-In Package' That The Heat Could Offer The Jazz To Land Donovan Mitchell
The Miami Heat have been mentioned as a very interested party in pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, with Utah actively looking to deal the star for the right price. The New York Knicks remain the team with the highest number of assets to swing a trade for the All-Star guard, but he has famously had an interest in going to Miami in the past.
Fantasy Basketball: Offseason impact includes Jalen Brunson, Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert moves and max Zion
As a humming offseason comes to an end, many teams will enter the 2022-23 season with a revamped squad. Looking at teams trying to make a leap, let's evaluate who changed, how much, and what it means for key contributors on each roster. The Jalen Brunson Effect. Brunson joins the...
Kevin Durant Trade: Thunder Could Be Key Third Team
Oklahoma City has the flexibility to be the team that helps facilitate a Kevin Durant trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
Pelicans Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Eventually, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant has to get traded. Doesn’t he? From all appearances, the situation in Brooklyn is getting toxic. We already knew Durant had requested a trade. Recently, it’s surfaced that he approached team owner Joe Tsai with an ultimatum: Fire Sean Marks and Steve...
Timberwolves Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s an age-old debate in the NBA. Given the choice, what should a team prioritize – offense or defense?. An old adage says that defense wins championships. That may be true, but in the modern NBA, you’re not going to get very far if you can’t outscore the opposition. Realistically, two-way teams give themselves the best chance of success.
LeBron James And Donovan Mitchell's Funny Reactions To Donovan Mitchell Dropping 67 Points In Pro-Am League: "Couldn’t Even Get 70 SMFH Must’ve Been The Altitude"
Kyle Kuzma has joined the trend of the 2022 NBA offseason, making an appearance at a Utah Pro-Am league, called Powder League, going off on the competition. The Washington Wizards forward, like the rest of us, has seen what LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and more players have done this summer, and he wanted to leave his mark too.
