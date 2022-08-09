ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

natureworldnews.com

State of Emergency Declared: Oak Fire in California Remains Uncontainable

On Sunday, a raging conflagration in the Sierra Nevada foothills burned unabated, prompting hundreds of locals to flee their homes at the entryway to Yosemite National Park. The Oak blaze began on Friday in Midpines, California, then grew in intensity throughout the weekend. State of Emergency in California. The flames...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outdoor Life

The Federal Government Is Suing a Fishing Guide and His Employer for Allegedly Starting a Wildfire in Alaska

The federal government filed a lawsuit on July 8 that names salmon fishing guide Joshua McDonald and his employer, Grove’s Salmon Charters, as defendants. The suit alleges that a campfire started by McDonald in July of 2019 sparked the Klutina River Fire, which burned roughly 176 acres in total—30 of which are located on federally owned land. It asks the defendants to recoup the federal government for $1 million in wildfire suppression costs.
ALASKA STATE
US News and World Report

After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims to Pay

TIERRA MONTE, N.M. (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
Vox

This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US

In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River. Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the tribe. The debris entering the river led to oxygen levels in the Klamath River dropping to zero on Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to readings from tribal monitors at a nearby water quality station.
OREGON STATE
CBS Sacramento

Hyperion, California redwood known as world's tallest tree, closed due to damage by tourists

Hyperion, certified by Guinness World Records as the world's tallest living tree, is officially off-limits to visitors.California's Redwood National Park issued a statement last week that anyone who is caught near the tree can face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.The tree, which is deep in the park and has no trails leading to it, has faced serious environmental degradation from thrill-seekers who have visited since 2006, when it was found by a pair of naturalists.The coast redwood (sequoia sempervirens) tree is 115.92 meters (380 feet) tall and its name is derived from Greek mythology -- Hyperion was one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada

The flames fade away. Firefighters extinguish the last embers. A final curl of smoke uncoils in the wind. A wildfire in the California wilderness has come to an end, and what’s left behind is a blackened landscape of skeletal pines and leafless oaks, scorched meadows and ashen stumps where saplings once stood.Then, slowly, life returns.One year after a wind-whipped wildfire charged across a craggy mountainside above Lone Pine, California, flashes of new growth are emerging in this still-charred corner of the Inyo National Forest, a hiking, camping and fishing playground about 350 miles (563 km) southeast of San Francisco....
CALIFORNIA STATE

