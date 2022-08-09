Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
State of Emergency Declared: Oak Fire in California Remains Uncontainable
On Sunday, a raging conflagration in the Sierra Nevada foothills burned unabated, prompting hundreds of locals to flee their homes at the entryway to Yosemite National Park. The Oak blaze began on Friday in Midpines, California, then grew in intensity throughout the weekend. State of Emergency in California. The flames...
The Federal Government Is Suing a Fishing Guide and His Employer for Allegedly Starting a Wildfire in Alaska
The federal government filed a lawsuit on July 8 that names salmon fishing guide Joshua McDonald and his employer, Grove’s Salmon Charters, as defendants. The suit alleges that a campfire started by McDonald in July of 2019 sparked the Klutina River Fire, which burned roughly 176 acres in total—30 of which are located on federally owned land. It asks the defendants to recoup the federal government for $1 million in wildfire suppression costs.
US News and World Report
After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims to Pay
TIERRA MONTE, N.M. (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed...
Narcity
A Wildfire In BC Is Officially 'Out Of Control' & People Are Evacuating (PHOTOS)
There is an active wildfire near Lytton, B.C. that broke out on July 14 and has now led to multiple evacuation orders being issued. BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has classified the incident as "Out of Control," and said there is "heavy smoke." The BCWS website said this classification means that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 California residents burn to death in car as fires continue, firefighters are making progress
When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter and just his medicine, some...
Gavin Newsom criticized over handling of California drought as farms languish
Gov. Gavin Newsom has mishandled California's severe, years-long drought during his time in office, while the state's farms face diminishing yields, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News. "I think Gavin Newsom has failed when it comes to water," McCarthy, who represents a district in California's Central Valley,...
People
Oregon Residents Arrest Man Accused of Starting Wildfires by Tying Him to Tree Until Cops Arrive
A man suspected of starting two wildfires in rural Oregon has been arrested with the help of three local residents who tied him to a tree. The citizen's arrest happened on Monday afternoon, after Trennon Smith, 30, allegedly started igniting fires while he walked along a gravel road, reported The New York Times.
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vox
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River. Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the tribe. The debris entering the river led to oxygen levels in the Klamath River dropping to zero on Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to readings from tribal monitors at a nearby water quality station.
Fast-moving wildfire in northern California forces residents to evacuate
July 31 (Reuters) - The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday.
California's Oak Fire Has Burned 16,000 Acres, Is Only 10 Percent Contained
As people around the world grapple with global warming-induced heat waves, people in California are getting a two-for-one deal they certainly did not ask for. The Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park broke out on Friday, and has continued to blaze across the area for days. Article continues below advertisement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After devastating wildfire, Northern California family seeks different climate in Vermont
After the Holden family's home was reduced to ashes in the 2018 Camp fire, they started looking to move to an area that did not seem under constant threat from wildfires, droughts and earthquakes.
Hyperion, California redwood known as world's tallest tree, closed due to damage by tourists
Hyperion, certified by Guinness World Records as the world's tallest living tree, is officially off-limits to visitors.California's Redwood National Park issued a statement last week that anyone who is caught near the tree can face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.The tree, which is deep in the park and has no trails leading to it, has faced serious environmental degradation from thrill-seekers who have visited since 2006, when it was found by a pair of naturalists.The coast redwood (sequoia sempervirens) tree is 115.92 meters (380 feet) tall and its name is derived from Greek mythology -- Hyperion was one...
15 dead as ongoing heat wave engulfs Mexican border city of Mexicali
"Every summer it seems the heat keeps getting stronger with record-setting temperatures," said Rene Rosado, Mexicali's head of Civil Protection.
Southern California Wants Minnesota’s Water
We have been hearing a lot about the drought in California and all of the wild fires and just very dry conditions. And because of this, people in Southern California think that it's the job of the people in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota - Land of 10,000+ lakes to share the wealth of water with them.
Average L.A. County gas price drops to lowest amount since March 7
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased today for the 58th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 1.7 cents to $5.412, its lowest amount since March 7.
Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada
The flames fade away. Firefighters extinguish the last embers. A final curl of smoke uncoils in the wind. A wildfire in the California wilderness has come to an end, and what’s left behind is a blackened landscape of skeletal pines and leafless oaks, scorched meadows and ashen stumps where saplings once stood.Then, slowly, life returns.One year after a wind-whipped wildfire charged across a craggy mountainside above Lone Pine, California, flashes of new growth are emerging in this still-charred corner of the Inyo National Forest, a hiking, camping and fishing playground about 350 miles (563 km) southeast of San Francisco....
Comments / 0