ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says he is prepared to immediately extradite the suspects in the recent shooting at the Mall of America. Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday in Chicago along with another man who had been sought following the August 4 shooting. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman say they will coordinate to ensure the swift return of both men back to Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO