Minnesota State

Winners announced in 2022 Iowa State Fair Fine Arts Competition

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2022 Iowa State Fair is announcing the winners of its Fine Arts Competition. A judges panel examined 523 entries and picked 378 pieces to compete. There were adult, youth, junior, and children divisions in various mediums. These entries will be on display throughout the Fair on the third floor of the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center from 9 am to 8 pm every Fair day.
IOWA STATE
Mason City woman gets a $10,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa – A $10,000 scratch game prize has been won by a Mason City woman. The Iowa Lottery says Lori Hutchison won the 46th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. The winning ticket was bought at Casey’s, 813 N. Federal Ave. in Mason City, and Hutchison claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.
MASON CITY, IA
Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
IOWA STATE
Minnesota State
New report says murder and assault in Minnesota has skyrocketed

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The number of murders in Minnesota has almost doubled in the past four years. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released its 2021 Uniform Crime Report, data submitted by local law enforcement agencies to meet state and federal reporting requirements.
MINNESOTA STATE
Extradition to begin immediately for Mall of America shooting suspects

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says he is prepared to immediately extradite the suspects in the recent shooting at the Mall of America. Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday in Chicago along with another man who had been sought following the August 4 shooting. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman say they will coordinate to ensure the swift return of both men back to Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

