ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Applications Open For Backyard Garden Program

The City of Phoenix Office of Environmental Programs is beginning its next cohort of the Backyard Garden Program, where participants will receive a garden system — including training, support, and maintenance for one year — at no cost to them. Available garden systems include:. Traditional, raised-bed gardens. Regenerative...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rat infestation at Phoenix VA forcing patients to leave

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix VA leaders say they are dealing with a rodent infestation at its Community Living Center. Last month, officials say a worker noticed a chewed-up ceiling tile. Crews then investigated and found the rats in the walls and ceilings. “We immediately started planning to get the...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how to treat scorpion stings at home

This year’s active monsoon season isn’t only bringing in much needed rain it is attracting pests, like scorpions, into your home. And with it comes more scorpion stings. The home is the perfect environment for scorpions as it is warm and dry. Scorpions can enter from any small crack or hole and settle in for the wet season to end. These pests are difficult to see and are experts in hiding so you often won’t even notice them until you feel that painful sting.
SignalsAZ

Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign Needs More Cases of Water

The Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign needs more cases of water as there are now less than 2 months to reach the collection goal of 600,000 bottles. The list of drop-off collections is available at mesaaz.gov/H2OMesa. Cash donations are also accepted. This year’s Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign has received 219,665 bottles...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Toys#Swimming Lessons#Gilbert Fire Rescue#Devices Coast Guard
SignalsAZ

How to Harvest Rainwater

As Glendale faces a Stage 1 Drought Watch, neighbors can do their part to use water wisely. Here are some simple tips to save water through rainwater harvesting. Read more stories from the Phoenix Area on Signals A Z.com.
GLENDALE, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead gets a howitzer￼

BULLHAD CITY – Bullhead City’s three-year quest for military hardware to decorate a pre-selected spot at Veteran’s Memorial Park has ended in Phoenix. Uncle Sam has agreed to allow the city to display a retired M109A5 howitzer, a piece former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio formerly transported by trailer during parades in the valley.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Fake contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix homeowner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mohan Deb has $1,500 back in his pocket, and he couldn’t be happier. “You’re on my side. You really helped me,” Mohan said. In a previous On Your Side report, Mohan explained that he had hired a guy named Escadon Candelario. He goes by the nickname “Lalo” and runs a business called Mi Padre Landscaping.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Tattoo recognition software helps identify 2 deceased victims in Arizona

PHOENIX — New software is helping detectives identify deceased subjects through tattoo recognition the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Forensic Images Unit announced Wednesday. The FIU has used facial recognition software to develop leads in criminal cases since 2016 and said this latest upgrade allows them to expand their...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Phoenix police $20K salary raises take effect, applications increase

PHOENIX — The starting annual salary for Phoenix Police Department recruits rose from $48,000 to over $68,661 Monday after the city council passed the pay increase proposal in June. The department is the highest-paying law enforcement agency in Arizona. Mayor Kate Gallego joined KTAR News’ Gaydos and Chad Monday...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

High-end homes dodge falling demand

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
ABC 15 News

Home warranty questioned after air-conditioning goes out and no help

PHOENIX — It's the heat of the summer and the time of year when we usually start hearing about home warranty issues. Air-conditioning systems break down and homeowners desperately need repairs they can't get through their warranty companies. Betty has a warranty with American Home Shield. When her A/C...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix police takes down drug ring, 14 suspects indicted

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border. Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in south Phoenix; 3 arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement ended an illegal marijuana dispensary in south Phoenix, and now three people are facing charges in connection to it. Agencies received information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about the suspected illegal shop called Korporate Smoke at 16th Street and Southern Avenue. “DHS did a little research into and confirmed it wasn’t a licensed dispensary,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Shay. “They were purporting to be a license dispensary but weren’t.”
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy