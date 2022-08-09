Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Applications Open For Backyard Garden Program
The City of Phoenix Office of Environmental Programs is beginning its next cohort of the Backyard Garden Program, where participants will receive a garden system — including training, support, and maintenance for one year — at no cost to them. Available garden systems include:. Traditional, raised-bed gardens. Regenerative...
AZFamily
Rat infestation at Phoenix VA forcing patients to leave
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix VA leaders say they are dealing with a rodent infestation at its Community Living Center. Last month, officials say a worker noticed a chewed-up ceiling tile. Crews then investigated and found the rats in the walls and ceilings. “We immediately started planning to get the...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how to treat scorpion stings at home
This year’s active monsoon season isn’t only bringing in much needed rain it is attracting pests, like scorpions, into your home. And with it comes more scorpion stings. The home is the perfect environment for scorpions as it is warm and dry. Scorpions can enter from any small crack or hole and settle in for the wet season to end. These pests are difficult to see and are experts in hiding so you often won’t even notice them until you feel that painful sting.
SignalsAZ
Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign Needs More Cases of Water
The Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign needs more cases of water as there are now less than 2 months to reach the collection goal of 600,000 bottles. The list of drop-off collections is available at mesaaz.gov/H2OMesa. Cash donations are also accepted. This year’s Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign has received 219,665 bottles...
SignalsAZ
How to Harvest Rainwater
As Glendale faces a Stage 1 Drought Watch, neighbors can do their part to use water wisely. Here are some simple tips to save water through rainwater harvesting. Read more stories from the Phoenix Area on Signals A Z.com.
fox10phoenix.com
Bobcat family moves into Phoenix park's storm drain
A family of five has moved into a north Phoenix neighborhood, but residents there are being told to stay away from them. Why? They're a family of bobcats!
National Weather Service in Phoenix unveils lightning tracker
A new feature to help track the monsoon is now available to the public. The National Weather Service in Phoenix launched a lightning tracker on its website this week.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead gets a howitzer￼
BULLHAD CITY – Bullhead City’s three-year quest for military hardware to decorate a pre-selected spot at Veteran’s Memorial Park has ended in Phoenix. Uncle Sam has agreed to allow the city to display a retired M109A5 howitzer, a piece former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio formerly transported by trailer during parades in the valley.
AZFamily
Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
Valley man dies while visiting Hawaii in apparent drowning
HAWAII, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2021. A Valley man visiting Hawaii has died after he apparently lost control of his bodyboard and drowned. Bakir Shelesh, 28, of Glendale was pulled from the waters off of Wainihia Bay and later died...
AZFamily
Fake contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix homeowner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mohan Deb has $1,500 back in his pocket, and he couldn’t be happier. “You’re on my side. You really helped me,” Mohan said. In a previous On Your Side report, Mohan explained that he had hired a guy named Escadon Candelario. He goes by the nickname “Lalo” and runs a business called Mi Padre Landscaping.
Guide for parents who are looking to help stop a child's drug addiction
PHOENIX — Wherever you look around Kelsie Hughes McSparran's home you see the signs of a mother trying to save her teenager. "It’s sort of like living in your own created jail," Hughes-McSparran said. "Everything is locked up, keys to all the doors, Narcan at the ready, multiple doses."
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
12news.com
Tattoo recognition software helps identify 2 deceased victims in Arizona
PHOENIX — New software is helping detectives identify deceased subjects through tattoo recognition the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Forensic Images Unit announced Wednesday. The FIU has used facial recognition software to develop leads in criminal cases since 2016 and said this latest upgrade allows them to expand their...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police $20K salary raises take effect, applications increase
PHOENIX — The starting annual salary for Phoenix Police Department recruits rose from $48,000 to over $68,661 Monday after the city council passed the pay increase proposal in June. The department is the highest-paying law enforcement agency in Arizona. Mayor Kate Gallego joined KTAR News’ Gaydos and Chad Monday...
scottsdale.org
High-end homes dodge falling demand
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
'It's unacceptable behavior': Street racing causing fatal accidents in Phoenix
PHOENIX — New photos from Phoenix police show the devastation after four people were killed as a result of street racing in north Phoenix. One of the victims, was a 28-year-old Lyft driver, Terry Hill. He had two passengers in his car when they were hit by a Toyota Camry racing a dark-colored sedan. Hill's car burst into flames, killing everyone inside.
ABC 15 News
Home warranty questioned after air-conditioning goes out and no help
PHOENIX — It's the heat of the summer and the time of year when we usually start hearing about home warranty issues. Air-conditioning systems break down and homeowners desperately need repairs they can't get through their warranty companies. Betty has a warranty with American Home Shield. When her A/C...
12news.com
Phoenix police takes down drug ring, 14 suspects indicted
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border. Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix...
AZFamily
Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in south Phoenix; 3 arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement ended an illegal marijuana dispensary in south Phoenix, and now three people are facing charges in connection to it. Agencies received information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about the suspected illegal shop called Korporate Smoke at 16th Street and Southern Avenue. “DHS did a little research into and confirmed it wasn’t a licensed dispensary,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Shay. “They were purporting to be a license dispensary but weren’t.”
