Oak Ridge, TN

Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville

The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Greater Knoxville Heart Walk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get active and walk in an annual event that promotes heart health. On Saturday, September 24 the 2022 Greater Knoxville Heart Walk will take place at Zoo Knoxville. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. The American Heart Association East Tennessee chapter will be joining together with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee facility asks community to help adopt rescued beagles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a story that has made national headlines, the Humane Society of the United States shut down a massive breeding operation in Virginia. Thousands of dogs were removed from the facility that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The facility received multiple violations over the years. Now those dogs are getting a new chance at life.
KNOXVILLE, TN
103GBF

You Can Find a Fairy House Hidden in the Tennessee Forest Near Gatlinburg

Now, this would definitely be a fun place to hike to!. Let's be honest, the Gatlinburg area is the perfect place to vacation. My husband and I have spent a few vacations in the Gatlinburg area, and it's even where we got engaged. It's perfect because you can enjoy the fun, touristy things like the main strip that's lined with restaurants, attractions, distilleries, and plenty to do.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Young-Williams Animal Center takes in 20 dogs from Virginia facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 20 dogs from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia are now being sheltered in an East Tennessee facility. The Young-Williams Animal Center has accepted 20 dogs into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations. The 20 dogs...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee lawmakers hope to keep better eye on children who have been adopted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee law was enacted after the bodies of two East Tennessee children were found buried in the backyards of their adoptive family’s homes. Kingston Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) said he was determined to make a change for the wellbeing of adopted children after the cases of two children who were adopted by Michael Gray Sr. and his wife Shirley Gray.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Family Fun Day at The Change Center starts on Saturday with free school supplies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, families will have a chance to grab some free school supplies while having some fun at The Change Center. In partnership with the University of Tennessee, the center will host a Family Fun Day. From 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. families will be able to stop by The Change Center and enjoy some free food, games and a free bouncy house while also picking up some of the things students will need for the upcoming school year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing. Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County. “I was in a situation...
WBIR

Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Historic Downtown Clinton announces Phase 1 of Walking Tour complete

Historic Downtown Clinton has announced the completion of its new historical walking tour. This walking tour includes brand new plaques containing historical information about 11 places in Clinton, including:. Academy Hill,. Anderson County Courthouse,. City of Clinton Field,. Clinton City Hall,. Clinton Middle School,. Eagle Bend,. Green McAdoo School,. Market...
CLINTON, TN
