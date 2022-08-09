ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Organizers prepare for the first ever Nashville Fair at Geodis Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Preparation continues for the first ever Nashville Fair. The Nashville Fair will be held at the state fairgrounds just south of downtown now home to Geodis Park and Nashville SC. This is the first fair at the site since 2019. The Tennessee State Fair was...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Private batting sessions available with Nashville Sounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Batter up! The Nashville Sounds are offering unique on-field opportunities to the public available in late August. The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced Tuesday the return of its popular “Batting Practice at First Horizon Park” experience. A limited number of slots are available...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

HCA Healthcare pledges up to $400K for Kentucky flood relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare Inc. says it will give up to $400,000 to assist with relief to those affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky. The company said Monday it will contribute $100,000 to the American Red Cross, $100,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, up to $50,000 in HCA Healthcare direct relief grants to Galen College of Nursing students with disaster needs, at least $100,000 through in-kind donations to meet critical community needs and up to $50,000 in colleague matching gifts.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Murfreesboro files lawsuit against Middle Point Landfill for multiple contaminations

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a press conference Wednesday, Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland announced the city will be filing a federal lawsuit taking action against the owners and operators of Middle Point Landfill for alleging multiple contaminations of the toxic chemical PFAS and leachate in Rutherford County including rivers, ground water and recreational areas.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Dunkin's fan favorites return in fall line-up: 'Pumpkin at Dunkin'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular coffee and baked-good purveyor Dunkin's has announced that their pumpkin laden fall line-up will officially launch on August 17 with the return of many of their popular seasonal items for a limited time. The company says that their Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Overturned semi carrying frozen chicken closes I-40 Westbound overnight in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported an overturned tractor trailer caused the shutdown of I-40 Westbound late Wednesday night. The accident was reported at 10:20 p.m. at mile marker 211.2. All Westbound lanes and the left shoulder were blocked. TDOT estimates that the freeway will re-open about 6 a.m. on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro teachers claim a teacher got full-time pay for working two days per week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Metro teachers are outraged after they say a teacher got full-time pay for only coming to school two days per week. Teachers say most of the time when another teacher is absent, especially on a routine basis, they are notified about it. But teachers Wednesday say they were told by administration not to ask questions about this one teacher and were told to keep their mouths shut.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Flash Flood Warning expires for Midstate counties

---------- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan reports the warning has been issued for Maury, Bedford, Giles, and Marshall counties until 2 p.m. Wednesday. As of 12 p.m., up to 4" has fallen—which could lead to localized flooding...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Franklin Fire Department wants crews to get paid if they suffer PTSD

The Franklin Fire Department wants more resources for their men and women on the front lines. FFD says they want members of their crews to be able to get paid if they suffer from PTSD. Franklin fire chief Glenn Johnson says he is working with state lawmakers to make this possible. He says too many people have suffered from things they've seen or experienced while on duty.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Wanted Nashville man arrested in Murfreesboro after police chase

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A wanted Nashville man was arrested in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning while driving a stolen SUV. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) lieutenant contacted the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detective about a stolen 2022 Ford Bronco and the owner used Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking to find the vehicle in Murfreesboro around 9 a.m., according to MPD.
MURFREESBORO, TN

