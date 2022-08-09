Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Organizers prepare for the first ever Nashville Fair at Geodis Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Preparation continues for the first ever Nashville Fair. The Nashville Fair will be held at the state fairgrounds just south of downtown now home to Geodis Park and Nashville SC. This is the first fair at the site since 2019. The Tennessee State Fair was...
fox17.com
GT America Driver advocates for dogs in need at Music City Grand Prix race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — GT America Driver who attended Music City's Grand Prix Robb Holland helped raise $2,000 for the Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue. Holland’s goal over the Grand Prix race weekend was to raise awareness about this rescue and the need for adoptions and volunteers. In addition,...
fox17.com
Property from Kenny Rogers' estate to be auctioned, benefitting Music Health Alliance
BEVERLY HILLS CA. (WZTV) — Julien’s Auctions has announced “Property from the Estate of Kenny Rogers", an exclusive presentation honoring the legendary Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor and one of the best-selling musical artists of all time taking place live in a three-day auction event. The...
fox17.com
Sunny Day Club in Bellevue breaks through the fog of dementia, exhaustion
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Taking care of a family member with Alzheimer’s or dementia is extremely difficult. Statistics show many caregivers die before their loved ones. For those caregivers, it is a 24/7 job without a break. This explains the heart and soul behind the Sunny Day Club...
fox17.com
Hottest year in Nashville's real estate history cooling off to pre-pandemic levels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to the Greater Nashville Realtors (GNR), there were 3,459 home closings in the Greater Nashville region reported for the month of July indicating a 19 percent decrease compared to the 4,314 closings in July of 2021. "While a nineteen percent volume decrease year-over-year seems...
fox17.com
Private batting sessions available with Nashville Sounds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Batter up! The Nashville Sounds are offering unique on-field opportunities to the public available in late August. The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced Tuesday the return of its popular “Batting Practice at First Horizon Park” experience. A limited number of slots are available...
fox17.com
40 beagles rescued from breeding facility brought to Nashville for treatment, adoption
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Forty of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia have been brought to a shelter in West Nashville for treatment and possible future adoption. The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) brought 40 of the dogs to help with placement and care. They'll...
fox17.com
Metro reveals Neighborhood Improvement Tracker to see what city projects are underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro unveiled a new way Nashvillians can see what projects are underway and how long it will take to finish them. Currently, Metro has 800 active projects with more than $3 billion worth of work underway. The project include renovations to school and roadway repairs.
fox17.com
HCA Healthcare pledges up to $400K for Kentucky flood relief
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare Inc. says it will give up to $400,000 to assist with relief to those affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky. The company said Monday it will contribute $100,000 to the American Red Cross, $100,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, up to $50,000 in HCA Healthcare direct relief grants to Galen College of Nursing students with disaster needs, at least $100,000 through in-kind donations to meet critical community needs and up to $50,000 in colleague matching gifts.
fox17.com
Murfreesboro files lawsuit against Middle Point Landfill for multiple contaminations
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a press conference Wednesday, Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland announced the city will be filing a federal lawsuit taking action against the owners and operators of Middle Point Landfill for alleging multiple contaminations of the toxic chemical PFAS and leachate in Rutherford County including rivers, ground water and recreational areas.
fox17.com
Dunkin's fan favorites return in fall line-up: 'Pumpkin at Dunkin'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular coffee and baked-good purveyor Dunkin's has announced that their pumpkin laden fall line-up will officially launch on August 17 with the return of many of their popular seasonal items for a limited time. The company says that their Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew,...
fox17.com
Overturned semi carrying frozen chicken closes I-40 Westbound overnight in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported an overturned tractor trailer caused the shutdown of I-40 Westbound late Wednesday night. The accident was reported at 10:20 p.m. at mile marker 211.2. All Westbound lanes and the left shoulder were blocked. TDOT estimates that the freeway will re-open about 6 a.m. on Thursday.
fox17.com
Rutherford County parents concerned their teenagers do not have an English teacher
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is looking for answers from Rutherford County school leaders about why a high school junior class does not have an English teacher. The district says substitute teachers are filling these vacancies for now. Parents say they’re concerned because junior year of high...
fox17.com
Daughter of fallen Tennessee lieutenant gets police escort on first day of kindergarten
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a young Tennessee girl who lost her father nine months ago—and her send-off to school was one to remember. Little Anna is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a longtime La Vergne Police detective who...
fox17.com
Metro teachers claim a teacher got full-time pay for working two days per week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Metro teachers are outraged after they say a teacher got full-time pay for only coming to school two days per week. Teachers say most of the time when another teacher is absent, especially on a routine basis, they are notified about it. But teachers Wednesday say they were told by administration not to ask questions about this one teacher and were told to keep their mouths shut.
fox17.com
Flash Flood Warning expires for Midstate counties
---------- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan reports the warning has been issued for Maury, Bedford, Giles, and Marshall counties until 2 p.m. Wednesday. As of 12 p.m., up to 4" has fallen—which could lead to localized flooding...
fox17.com
Nashville man sentenced to federal prison in 2018 Music City Pawn trio robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man who was convicted last summer in the 2018 Music City Pawn robbery was sentenced Wednesday morning to more than 17 years in federal prison. The suspect, 32-year-old Herbert Marsh and two others stole 11 firearms and nearly $8,000 in cash in the...
fox17.com
Franklin Fire Department wants crews to get paid if they suffer PTSD
The Franklin Fire Department wants more resources for their men and women on the front lines. FFD says they want members of their crews to be able to get paid if they suffer from PTSD. Franklin fire chief Glenn Johnson says he is working with state lawmakers to make this possible. He says too many people have suffered from things they've seen or experienced while on duty.
fox17.com
Elderly driver hurt after truck falls from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 73-year-old woman was hurt Wednesday morning after the pickup truck she was driving fell from the parking garage of Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Metro Nashville Police say the woman was parked on the 4th floor of the parking garage on 21st Avenue South when...
fox17.com
Wanted Nashville man arrested in Murfreesboro after police chase
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A wanted Nashville man was arrested in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning while driving a stolen SUV. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) lieutenant contacted the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detective about a stolen 2022 Ford Bronco and the owner used Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking to find the vehicle in Murfreesboro around 9 a.m., according to MPD.
