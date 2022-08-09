NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Metro teachers are outraged after they say a teacher got full-time pay for only coming to school two days per week. Teachers say most of the time when another teacher is absent, especially on a routine basis, they are notified about it. But teachers Wednesday say they were told by administration not to ask questions about this one teacher and were told to keep their mouths shut.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO