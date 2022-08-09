ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Center hosts album release party for new SLAM book

By Emily Dietrich
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Deep Center will be hosting a free album release party celebrating the debut of their newest SLAM book on August 20.

The Balance, a poetry book and album, features the incredible work of talented local youth who are dedicated to their craft as they pour their hearts out on every page, the stage, and throughout the southeast. After just 6 months, the 2022 SLAM cohort has put together a beautiful collection of both written and spoken works of art that the public can enjoy at the Savannah Cultural Arts’ Ben Tucker Theater.

“The album release party is for the community,” says Deep SLAM youth Lauren Fields. “It’s for

them to see what their young people have done to show love to the community, so they can be

inspired to do the same or look at the world in a new light.”

The community is invited to come see how powerful young voices can be and celebrate the release of The Balance: Articulating Hope in Our Stories.

“Savannah has raised some talented young people,” says SLAM Teaching Artist, Brandy Simpkins. “It’s only right that our community members come and witness the gifts for themselves.”

The event will take place on Saturday, August 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Savannah Cultural Arts Center located at 201 Montgomery Street, Savannah, Ga.

