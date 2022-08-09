ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

CBS San Francisco

Searchers release surveillance camera photo of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE -- Hours before she disappeared, an image of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was recorded on a surveillance camera at a Truckee business.In the photo, she appears to be smiling and not in any distress.Meanwhile, more than 260 personnel from a variety of law enforcement agencies and two aircraft continued their search of the Tahoe region Wednesday for any sign of the teen or her car.Rodni was last seen attending a party over the weekend near the Prosser Family Campground located just north of Truckee.According to the Placer County sheriff's office, she was at a party of more than 100...
TRUCKEE, CA
SFGate

Authorities ask for help finding missing California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: More than 100 tips received so far in search for missing teen Kiely Rodney

TRUCKEE – The search continues Tuesday morning for 16-year-old Kiely Rodney, a missing teenager in Truckee.Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Lake Friday night. The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating the teen's disappearance as a possible abduction since her car has also not been found.Volunteers are meeting at the Truckee Community Center before starting another search on Tuesday.As of Tuesday, the sheriff's office says 77 personnel from numerous agencies – including CHP, FBI, Homeland Security, Truckee police and the Washoe County Sheriff – have been assigned to the search effort. More than 100 tips have been received, the sheriff's office says.People who have videos or pictures that could be evidence are being urged by authorities to submit them to the website https://www.findkiely.com/. 
TRUCKEE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing Truckee teen was possibly abducted after party

Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old from Truckee, disappeared after going to a party at a campground over the weekend. Authorities in Placer County say she was possibly abducted because her car is missing too and her phone has been inactive.
TRUCKEE, CA
SFGate

Teen girl missing after attending party in Lake Tahoe area

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee...
TRUCKEE, CA
crimevoice.com

Yuba County Sherriff’s Assist in Narcotics Arrest

Originally Published by: Yuba County Official Page:. “Olivehurst, Ca. – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA. Jonathan Rivera-Lopez is a previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang. NET-5 Agents had a search warrant for Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, his vehicle, and his residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst. During the execution of the search warrant Jonathan Rivera was found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860 in US currency.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Genetic genealogy identifies suspect in brutal 1970 killing of Sacramento-area woman

SACRAMENTO – A suspect has finally been identified in a Sacramento-area murder case that had gone cold for years. Nancy Bennallack was found murdered in her Arden Way and Bell Avenue apartment back in October 1970. The 28-year-old had been working as a court reporter in Sacramento County. She was last seen alive by her fiancé, Chief Public Defender Farris Salamy, the night of October 25. Bennallack's co-worker called her son to check on Nancy when she didn't show up to work the next morning. After getting into the front door with a pass key from the apartment manager, that's...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rollover Accident Near Auburn Causes Injury

A rollover accident near Auburn on August 7 caused injuries to one person. The collision happened along westbound I-80 in Placer County near Clipper Gap. According to the Placer Hills Fire Protection District, one injured patient was transported to a hospital after suffering minor injuries. The freeway was shut down on the westbound side as California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers, firefighters and medics responded. The accident is being investigated to determine how the rollover occurred.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

New photo shows Kiely Rodni the night before she disappeared

TRUCKEE - A new image has emerged of Kiely Rodni from the night before she disappeared.On Tuesday, Placer County Sheriff's Office detectives found a surveillance video of Rodni that was recorded Friday at 6:08 p.m. at a Truckee business. She was wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies-brand pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans shoes.Rodni, 16, of Truckee, was last seen early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was at a high school farewell party with dozens of young people. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV is also missing and her phone...
TRUCKEE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man and Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash on Garden Highway [Sacramento, CA]

2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Northgate Boulevard. The incident occurred around 12:48 a.m., near Northgate Boulevard on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the auto accident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that two vehicles collided...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

15-year-old driver flees from deputy in North Lake Tahoe

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old sped away from a deputy after being stopped on Aug. 3.  The sheriff’s office said the deputy pulled over a driver on Highway 28 around 11 p.m. in North Lake Tahoe. After the deputy got out of the car, the driver sped […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Highway 113 crash ends with one women dead, says Woodland CHP

WOODLAND -- A woman was killed on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon in a crash.According to the Woodland California Highway Patrol, the woman walked onto State Route 113 just north of W Covell Blvd.At some point, she was struck by what is described as a small sedan.The driver and the passenger of the vehicle had no injuries and stayed on the scene to speak with the police.
WOODLAND, CA
