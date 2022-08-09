TRUCKEE – The search continues Tuesday morning for 16-year-old Kiely Rodney, a missing teenager in Truckee.Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Lake Friday night. The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating the teen's disappearance as a possible abduction since her car has also not been found.Volunteers are meeting at the Truckee Community Center before starting another search on Tuesday.As of Tuesday, the sheriff's office says 77 personnel from numerous agencies – including CHP, FBI, Homeland Security, Truckee police and the Washoe County Sheriff – have been assigned to the search effort. More than 100 tips have been received, the sheriff's office says.People who have videos or pictures that could be evidence are being urged by authorities to submit them to the website https://www.findkiely.com/.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO