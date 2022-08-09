Read full article on original website
Pennie Childers
1d ago
Now we say;Then school yards for learning children *can't be forced on living parents government poorest fixed incomes you can't make them go and not feed them
kswo.com
“Fresh Start Lawton” offers help to homeless young people
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton community has banded together to help young people who don’t have a home to call their own. ‘Fresh Start Lawton’ was held Wednesday at Family Promise, offering free resources to young people ages 14 to 24, who might be experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!
Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
kswo.com
Interview: Ranch Oak Reunion coming to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A celebration of the heritage of Lawton’s first Black middle class housing addition is set for next month. Liz Jenkins joined 7News to give us an inside at preparations and activities for the Ranch Oak Reunion.
kosu.org
As new school year starts in Oklahoma, a record number of emergency certified teachers will lead classrooms
More than 1,400 teachers will be teaching with an emergency certificate in the first days of school across Oklahoma. That represents a record, and is according to a list of emergency teachers approved by Oklahoma’s State Board of Education in its July meeting. The emergency certified educators will work...
kosu.org
How Oklahoma schools are advised to deal with the coronavirus
It’s year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, so precautions in schools look familiar. Oklahoma state law says mask mandates aren’t allowed, so don’t expect any of those. But, State Department of Health guidance continues to call on people to stay home if they’re sick and wash their hands often.
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
BACK TO SCHOOL: See start dates for school districts across Green Country
Students, teachers, and staff members across Green Country are gearing up for a new school year. Here are the start dates for districts in the Tulsa area. Find more Back to School coverage here. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
kswo.com
Southwestern Medical Center hosts job fair
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are look for a job Southwestern Medical Center is looking for you!. The medical center hosted a job fair Wednesday, giving attendees the opportunity to meet future team members, tour the facility, and interview on site. Jill Wright, a recruiter for Southwestern Medical Center,...
cherokeephoenix.org
CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
kswo.com
City of Duncan hosts quarterly cemetery clean-up
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan performed their quarterly cemetery clean-ups Tuesday. Every quarter city staff works to tidy up the cemeteries within the town, removing any trash, items that don’t belong, and items that may have deteriorated. The Public Information Officer for the City of Duncan,...
Arkansas school district struggling to find teachers for upcoming school year
ARKANSAS, USA — The start of school is next week for several districts across our area However, some school districts are still in the need of teachers. “But we will have people in those classrooms even if we don't have a permanent fix,” said Siloam Springs School District Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.
kswo.com
Dobson Fiber nears completion of Duncan internet expansion
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents will soon have another option for internet service in Duncan, after Dobson Fiber announced Wednesday they are nearing completion on their fiber internet expansion. According to Francisco Maella, the Dobson Fiber CEO, the expansion began in Duncan in October 2021, offering residential customers speeds of...
Here’s why school districts aren’t offering free meals to all kids this year
A federal program that funded free school meals for students regardless of income has ended this year, meaning families may have to apply for free or reduced-cost lunches.
okcfox.com
'The turnover has been huge': Oklahoma schools dealing with mass exodus of teachers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As schools open their doors to kids, there is a mass exodus of teachers fleeing Oklahoma classrooms for good. FOX 25 put a call out to educators leaving the profession to learn what is driving them to the breaking point. "It's not the kids. The...
kswo.com
Authors needed for Books and Brew Author Festival
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Farmer’s Market, the Lawton Public Library and the Arts and Humanities Division are currently searching for a few local authors to be showcased in a new event, the Books & Brew Author Festival. The event takes place at the Lawton Farmer’s Market on...
Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center
While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
New law requires later start times for high schools and middle schools
The new state law requires high schools to start at 8:30 in the morning at the earliest. Middle schools can’t start any earlier than 8 a.m.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas
There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
WF Farmers Market Association announces new location
The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association has announced that they will be changing their location for the rest of the summer season.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma voters head to the polls August 23
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma voters are set to vote on several races later this month. August 23 is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election and Special Elections. In addition to state and congressional seats, Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.
