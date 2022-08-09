ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Reveals What Made The Final Season So ‘Hard’ For The Cast

By Amira Borders
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

Yvonne Orji, 38, wrapped the final season of her HBO comedy-drama series Insecure last year, and according to the Emmy-nominated actress, it was an emotional experience for her. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife to promote her partnership with T.J. MAXX, Yvonne reflected on the final days playing Molly Carter on set and confirmed that she misses the beloved series already.

“I’m a fan like y’all are fan. Y’all act like we just say goodbye, like, ‘Well, good luck to those people, bye.’ It’s like, no, we miss it,” Yvonne told us. “Those are genuine tears that we were crying like our final week.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmUGI_0hAUWdOV00
Yvonne Orji (Photo: Erik Carter / TJ Maxx)

Yvonne also revealed that the end of Insecure was “really sad” for the entire cast and crew, who couldn’t celebrate normally due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our show is such a show where all of us are like entrenched in each other’s worlds. And so to have to be separated our final season we were like, ‘Nah, this is not how we were supposed to go out,’ ” the actress said. “So that really made it hard. But you know, we found ways to come together. Every time me and Issa [Rae], or me, Issa and Jay [Ellis], whoever we see each other, it’s like we didn’t work together everyday for six years,” Yvonne explained. “Like, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ It’s just like, ‘I just saw you in Miami girl.’ But we have this ‘I love being around you, I love seeing you’, and we genuinely have a mutual affection for one another.”

Summer TV Shows: Photos

As for her iconic character Molly, a corporate attorney who has career success but difficulty with dating, Yvonne strongly believes that Molly got her happy ending well beyond her wedding in the series finale. “I mean, why wouldn’t she,” Yvonne told us, noting that Molly “grew up” a lot throughout the five-season series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4m9n_0hAUWdOV00
Yvonne Orji (Photo: Erik Carter / TJ Maxx)

With Insecure beyond her, Yvonne’s focused on her upcoming standup comedy special on HBO. “I’m so excited. I would describe it as grown woman comedy,” she said about the project. “It’s filled with so much growth topics, things that I personally was experiencing in the pandemic. Everything from estate planning to friendship breakups to solo travel, I just talked about all those things.”

Yvonne’s also teamed with T.J. Maxx to launch Find Your Maxx, where Yvonne will serve as a personal mentor for one woman throughout the program which is designed to give her all the tools and resources needed to help her kick-start her journey to becoming her Maxx self. “What we have seen in the last two and a half years, it is not time to wait to live our life to the max because baby tomorrow is not promised,” she told us. “And so it is that thing of like, if you start today, tomorrow, you will be further along than you were yesterday.”

Comments / 0

Related
The List

You Might Recognize Hallmark Star Autumn Reeser From A Classic Teen's TV Show

So many stars have helped The Hallmark Channel become must-watch television, including Autumn Reeser. The actor made her debut on the network in 2012's "Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade," per IMDb. Since then, she has starred in more than a dozen films, including "The 27-Hour Day," "Christmas Under the Stars," "Valentine Ever After," "I Do, I Do, I Do," "Midnight Masquerade," and "Season for Love," as well as the "The Wedding Veil Trilogy," where she acted alongside fellow Hallmark leading ladies Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvonne Orji
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
thezoereport.com

Serena Williams Looked Stunning In A Baby Blue Dress For Her September ‘Vogue’ Cover

In case you haven’t scanned the headlines yet, here is the story: In a personal essay for the September Vogue cover story, Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis. The superstar athlete announced her decision to move away from the sport in order to focus on new ventures and on her family. Her editorial column was accompanied by a dreamy beach photo shoot, lensed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez. The photographer shot Williams in a series of awe-inspiring looks, including the timeless blue gown that she wore on the cover.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Nnamdi Okafor: 5 Things About Rosario Dawson’s Apparent New BF After Cory Booker Split

Rosario Dawson appeared to confirm that she’s in a new loving relationship with Nnamdi Okafor after breaking up with Sen. Cory Booker back in February. The Rent actress, 43, shared an adorable clip with her new beau on her Instagram on Sunday, August 7. The pair were riding a golf cart, and they told each other that they loved each other while at an event. She also included a fiery heart emoji and tagged Nnamdi in the video. Find out everything you need to know about Nnamdi here!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding#Solo Travel#Series Finale#Hbo
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Crop Top and Shorts Are a Tribute to Her Fiancé

Simone Biles posted a snap on her Instagram Story on Monday afternoon, showing off a red, white, and blue outfit with the word "Texans" emblazoned across her chest and captioning the pic, "doing something fun." And while said "fun" isn't explained any further, we can't help but think it has something to do with her fiancé. Her soon-to-be-husband, Jonathan Owens, is, of course, a player on the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
ETOnline.com

Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why

Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘A League of Their Own’ Star Abbi Jacobson Announces Engagement

Recently, streaming platforms decided to experiment with releasing their shows weekly, much like network television, instead of dropping them all at once. While the tactic has come under scrutiny, with many loving to binge their favorite shows, series like The Boys and Outer Range both released shows weekly. But for their newest addition to their catalog, A League of Their Own, all eight episodes will be available at once on August 12th on Amazon. Although co-creator Abbi Jacobson is thrilled to share the project with fans, she appeared distracted as she announced her engagement to partner Jodi Balfour after walking red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Rosario Dawson Seemingly Confirms Romance With Poet Nnamdi Okafor After Cory Booker Breakup

Watch: Rosario Dawson Teases Murder Mystery Series "Briarpatch" Looks like Rosario Dawson is back off the market. On Aug. 8, the Mandalorian actress, 43, seemingly confirmed her new romance with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor, sharing a video on Instagram of the two laughing at each other and making funny faces while riding in the back of a golf cart at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Goes On A ‘Mom’s Night Out’ In Sexy Corset Dress In New S2 Trailer: Watch

Khloe Kardashian, 38, is the star of the new teaser for Hulu’s The Kardashians season 2. The footage released on August 8 shows Khloe, who shares two children with her former partner Tristan Thompson, telling her sisters she needs “a mom’s night out.” Khloe is then shown to seemingly be heading to a club with her sister Kim Kardashian and her BFF Malika Haqq.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Lamont Dozier: Motown hitmaker dies aged 81

Motown hitmaker Lamont Dozier, who penned songs for The Supremes, The Four Tops and The Isley Brothers, as well as Marvin Gaye and Martha and the Vandellas, has died aged 81. The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier Jr on Instagram. As part of the Holland, Dozier, Holland...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Denise Dowse: 5 Things To Know About The ‘90210’ Star Fighting For Her Life In A Coma

Denise Dowse built her career on a strong foundation. For nearly a decade (between 1991 and 2000), she played the strict but warm vice principal Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on iconic Fox teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. But her stint opposite Shannen Doherty and the late Luke Perry as West Beverly Hill’s High’s second in command was nowhere near her only high-profile role. Denise, 64, has also appeared on mega-hit Grey’s Anatomy, HBO’s Insecure, and CBS’s The Guardian, among others.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, Returns To Stage For 1st Performance 2 Months After Grueling Back Surgery

Nearly two months after getting major neck and back surgery, Ozzy Osbourne, 73, made his first on-stage appearance on Monday, August 8. The legendary rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi, 74. Ozzy put on an incredible performance with Tony that made the crowd go absolutely wild. Yep, Ozzy’s back!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Caitlyn Jenner Congratulates Khloe Kardashian On Baby No. 2: ‘What An Amazing Mother’

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, shared some love to Khloe Kardashian, 38, whose son was just born via surrogate. “Congratulations major @khloekardashian,” Caitlyn said in a Twitter message to her former stepdaughter on August 5, alongside an article confirming that Khloe’s second child was born. “I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!” Caitlyn added.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
227K+
Followers
20K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy