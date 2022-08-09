ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel Blows Up Gaza Power Plant After militant threats

Israel is on high alert after militant threats were made against the country. As a result, military forces have been ordered to launch a series of strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip. This includes the destruction of a power plant that was reportedly used to generate electricity for militant activities. This attack is the latest in a series of military operations that Israel has carried out in Gaza over the past few weeks in response to militant threats. These attacks have killed dozens of civilians and injured many more. The militant group Hamas is responsible for a large number of these attacks and is considered by Israel to be a terrorist group.
Fox News

Israel, Gaza militants exchange fire, move closer to war

Bombardments rained down on both Israel and the Gaza Strip on Friday as tensions in the region reach a fever pitch. The exchange began after Israel killed a Palestinian jihadist in a targeted anti-terrorist strike. According to Israeli Defense Force reports, six sites were hit by fighter jets and armed...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
US News and World Report

Away From Gaza, Islamic Jihad Digs in Against Israel on West Bank

JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -For the masked gunmen in Jenin refugee camp, Israel's unannounced strike against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday can have come as little surprise after months of clashes that have steadily lifted the profile of the Iran-backed militant group. Firing into the air during a rally...
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
US News and World Report

Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
960 The Ref

Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 48

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — The Palestinian death toll from last weekend's fighting between Israel and Gaza militants rose to 48 Thursday after an 11-year-old girl and a man died from wounds they suffered during the worst cross-border violence in over a year. Meanwhile, two wounded...
BBC

Gaza: Palestinian militant killed as Israel strikes after threats

At least 10 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, including a top commander of a Palestinian militant group. Local health officials said a young girl was among the dead with dozens of others wounded. Israel's PM said the operation followed "an immediate threat" by...
Benzinga

Gaza Frontier Clashes End After Days Of Violence As Israel And Palestinian Militants Declare Ceasefire

The Islamic Jihad militant group and Israel declared a truce late on Sunday in a bid to end the three days of violence, killing dozens of people in Gaza. What Happened: Israel, after the Islamic Jihad, in two separate statements, announced the truce, and both thanked Egypt for mediating the ceasefire, signaling an end to the most severe flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year, Reuters reported.
