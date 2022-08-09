Read full article on original website
Related
Israeli Navy sinks Palestinian vessel allegedly smuggling 'equipment' to Hamas
The Israeli Navy sank a Palestinian fishing vessel allegedly smuggling "equipment" to Hamas terrorists in Gaza on Sunday. The vessel reportedly ignored multiple hails and commands to stop from Israeli vessels. The two Palestinians aboard the boat swam ashore before it sank, according to The Times of Israel. "Navy soldiers...
Israel Blows Up Gaza Power Plant After militant threats
Israel is on high alert after militant threats were made against the country. As a result, military forces have been ordered to launch a series of strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip. This includes the destruction of a power plant that was reportedly used to generate electricity for militant activities. This attack is the latest in a series of military operations that Israel has carried out in Gaza over the past few weeks in response to militant threats. These attacks have killed dozens of civilians and injured many more. The militant group Hamas is responsible for a large number of these attacks and is considered by Israel to be a terrorist group.
Netanyahu warns against Iran, says jihadists' actual target in Gaza fighting is US: 'They're not aiming at us'
Netanyahu warns against Iran, says jihadists' actual target in Gaza fighting is US: 'They're not aiming at us'
Israel, Gaza militants exchange fire, move closer to war
Bombardments rained down on both Israel and the Gaza Strip on Friday as tensions in the region reach a fever pitch. The exchange began after Israel killed a Palestinian jihadist in a targeted anti-terrorist strike. According to Israeli Defense Force reports, six sites were hit by fighter jets and armed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Mushroom cloud erupts at Russian base after ‘first Ukrainian missile strike’ on Crimea sends tourists fleeing from beach
A MUSHROOM cloud erupted in the sky after an attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that sent tourists running for their lives. Amid speculation the facility had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in the nations first strike, President Zelensky vowed they will "never give up" the annexed region. Shocking...
Online supporters of Trump grow louder, but the scene outside Mar-a-Lago is a different story
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The online response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property has been swift and ominous, with predictions of a resurgence of extremism and even fears of a civil war. But for the last 24 hours outside the 17-acre Palm Beach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Away From Gaza, Islamic Jihad Digs in Against Israel on West Bank
JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -For the masked gunmen in Jenin refugee camp, Israel's unannounced strike against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday can have come as little surprise after months of clashes that have steadily lifted the profile of the Iran-backed militant group. Firing into the air during a rally...
Three Palestinians killed as Israel launches new raid against suspected militants in the West Bank
Three Palestinian men were killed during an Israeli military operation against suspected militants in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday morning, according to information from the Palestinian health ministry.
US News and World Report
Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon
(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
US News and World Report
Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night
GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
Honduras to consider returning Israeli embassy to Tel Aviv from Jerusalem
TEGUCIGALPA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Honduras is considering moving its embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv, a year after moving it to Jerusalem, according to the Honduran foreign ministry.
Young Gaza artist was among those killed in Israeli strikes
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — When Israeli bombs began falling last week, 22-year-old Duniana al-Amour ran into her room and tried to escape into her art and drawing, just as she had during Gaza’s past wars. But this time around, her pencil never met the paper. An...
Analysis: Israeli PM's Gaza gamble seems to have paid off
TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Israel’s caretaker prime minister took a gamble with his preemptive strike against Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza, less than three months before he is to compete in general elections to retain his job. Yair Lapid had counted on Gaza’s militant Hamas...
Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 48
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — The Palestinian death toll from last weekend's fighting between Israel and Gaza militants rose to 48 Thursday after an 11-year-old girl and a man died from wounds they suffered during the worst cross-border violence in over a year. Meanwhile, two wounded...
FBI hands subpoenas to Republican lawmakers as Trump quiet on Mar-a-Lago search – live
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania reportedly visited by FBI over past two days – follow all the day’s politics news
BBC
Gaza: Palestinian militant killed as Israel strikes after threats
At least 10 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, including a top commander of a Palestinian militant group. Local health officials said a young girl was among the dead with dozens of others wounded. Israel's PM said the operation followed "an immediate threat" by...
Palestinians sift through rubble at Gaza camp hit in Israeli strike
GAZA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - When Israeli rockets slammed into her neighbourhood in a crowded refugee camp in the Gaza strip on Saturday night, 9-year-old Leen Matar said she was so scared that she began to recite Islam's final prayers.
Gaza Frontier Clashes End After Days Of Violence As Israel And Palestinian Militants Declare Ceasefire
The Islamic Jihad militant group and Israel declared a truce late on Sunday in a bid to end the three days of violence, killing dozens of people in Gaza. What Happened: Israel, after the Islamic Jihad, in two separate statements, announced the truce, and both thanked Egypt for mediating the ceasefire, signaling an end to the most severe flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year, Reuters reported.
Comments / 0