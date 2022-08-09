Read full article on original website
Related
High E. coli levels close Washtenaw County beach for 3rd time this summer
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For the third time this summer, a popular Washtenaw County swimming spot is closed due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. The beach at Independence Lake County Park in Webster Township north of Ann Arbor closed for swimming on Wednesday, Aug. 10, after routine testing revealed unsafe levels of the bacteria, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department and Parks and Recreation Commission.
Sign posted on door announces permanent closure of Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s has closed permanently, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door. It’s unclear exactly when Jimmy John’s, 342 S. State St., closed. A sign on the door reads, “This location has permanently closed. We are so sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for all the years of support!”
Tv20detroit.com
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
Outraged rally crowd demands ‘shut down’ of Huron River polluter
MILFORD — Activists turned out in force on Wednesday to castigate a Wixom auto supplier responsible for overwhelming the city wastewater system with a toxic chemical release that sparked a ‘no contact’ advisory with the Huron River. The crowd at Heavner Canoe Rental in Milford was angry...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesalinepost.com
Saline Planners Grant Conditional Recommendation for Marijuana Retail Center
The Saline planning commission voted to recommend a special land use and preliminary site plan for a medical retail center at 465 E. Michigan Ave., the current home of the Come Dancing studio. The planning commission met July 27. Oudia Abdulnoor of Green Trend, Inc., applied to the city for...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Has The 3rd Fastest Rising Home Prices in the Ann Arbor Area
Originally published by Stacker. It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high...
Tribar employee overrode alarm 460 times before Huron River spill
LANSING, MI — An employee at Tribar Technologies in Wixom overrode the company’s waste treatment alarms 460 times in the span of nearly three hours on the night which state regulators believe a toxic chemical release to the Huron River initially began last weekend. That extraordinary detail is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ann Arbor road near University of Michigan’s North Campus closing for construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor road near the University of Michigan’s North Campus and serving several new housing developments in the city’s northeastern corner is closing in one direction for construction. Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, southbound Nixon Road is closing to through traffic from Dhu Varren...
See plans for 4-story development coming to Ann Arbor’s Stadium Boulevard
ANN ARBOR, MI — A four-story development with 185 housing units is approved to replace Ann Arbor’s University Inn. The city’s Planning Commission voted last week to OK the project at 2424 E. Stadium Blvd., located near the Stadium/Washtenaw split.
Demolition paves way for 5-story hotel coming to downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — The building that formerly housed Ann Arbor’s Relax Station at the northwest corner of First and Huron streets downtown is no more. A demolition crew reduced the structure to rubble Wednesday, Aug. 10, paving the way for a new five-story hotel to begin rising in its place.
Gift of Life Michigan to host Trivia Night at Flint Farmers’ Market
FLINT, MI - Gift of Life Michigan is hosting their first in-person Trivia Night this week on the rooftop of the Flint Farmers’ Market. Trivia night is set to start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the market, 300 E. First St., featuring questions about pop culture and local history, as well as organ and tissue donation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Concerns over massive contamination plume has some calling for EPA action
A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Bright Walls is one step closer to its grand finale in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Bright Walls is fast approaching and organizers are gearing up for a grand finale. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an event application for Bright Walls finale in a Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting. Murals and entertainment will hit the streets one last time in downtown Jackson Sept. 8-11, Bright Walls founder and co-director Clay McAndrews said.
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
Ospreys nesting high up in Michigan cell tower are sign of species’ comeback
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — When Penny LeBlanc first noticed the huge stick nest high atop a cell tower along Bemis Road near U.S. 23 and got a glimpse of one of the birds, she thought maybe it was a bald eagle. “I was like, well, that is a large...
Sign on the door signals permanent closure of Northwest Coney Island
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website. Northwest Coney Island officially closed Friday, July 22, according to the Facebook post, which also states the restaurant has been sold.
Residents call REO Town building an eyesore
REO Town is known for its restaurants and grassroots businesses, but when you enter the neighborhood, you may also notice a building that residents said has become an eyesore.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s New York Pizza Depot celebrating 25 years with downtown block party
ANN ARBOR – Whether you’ve grabbed a slice midday or at midnight, it’s likely you’ve paid a visit to New York Pizza Depot over the years. And if you haven’t -- do it. In honor of its 25-year anniversary serving up New York Style Pizza...
MLive
47K+
Followers
49K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1