Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

High E. coli levels close Washtenaw County beach for 3rd time this summer

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For the third time this summer, a popular Washtenaw County swimming spot is closed due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. The beach at Independence Lake County Park in Webster Township north of Ann Arbor closed for swimming on Wednesday, Aug. 10, after routine testing revealed unsafe levels of the bacteria, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department and Parks and Recreation Commission.
Tv20detroit.com

4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
thesalinepost.com

Saline Has The 3rd Fastest Rising Home Prices in the Ann Arbor Area

Originally published by Stacker. It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high...
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
MLive

Gift of Life Michigan to host Trivia Night at Flint Farmers’ Market

FLINT, MI - Gift of Life Michigan is hosting their first in-person Trivia Night this week on the rooftop of the Flint Farmers’ Market. Trivia night is set to start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the market, 300 E. First St., featuring questions about pop culture and local history, as well as organ and tissue donation.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MLive

Bright Walls is one step closer to its grand finale in Jackson

JACKSON, MI – Bright Walls is fast approaching and organizers are gearing up for a grand finale. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an event application for Bright Walls finale in a Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting. Murals and entertainment will hit the streets one last time in downtown Jackson Sept. 8-11, Bright Walls founder and co-director Clay McAndrews said.
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
MLive

MLive

