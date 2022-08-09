Read full article on original website
Poll: Black, Native American and Latino families face serious problems from inflation
Those households are struggling to stay afloat, according to a new poll from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
BET
OPINION: What The Tuskegee Study Teaches Us All About The Continued Problem Of Medical Racism
While the nation’s media is currently embroiled in the turmoil of abortion rights and rampant gun violence, it is critical not to overlook that this year also marks the 50-year anniversary of a different crisis: the national media exposure that revealed and ultimately terminated a different politically and medically sanctioned injustice, the U.S. Public Health Services (USPHS) sponsored Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church
Black Millennials and Zoomers pray less and are less likely to have grown up in a Black church. Is the Black church losing its luster? The post Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church appeared first on NewsOne.
Phys.org
Whiteness is an invented concept that has been used as a tool of oppression
Whiteness is a modern, colonial invention. It was devised in the 17th century and used to provide the logic for genocide and slavery. The first recorded mention of "white people," historians concur, is in English playwright Thomas Middleton's 1613 play, The Triumphs of Truth. Ever since the 17th century, people...
Medical News Today
What are the best activities for someone with dementia?
Dementia describes a group of symptoms related to a decline in brain function. Certain activities may enhance the quality of life of someone who has dementia. There are many activities a person can do with someone who has dementia. This article considers 30 of the best activities for people with dementia and provides tips on how to organize them.
Medical News Today
Is Lewy body dementia fatal, and what is the average life expectancy?
Lewy body dementia (LBD) is a progressive condition. The average life expectancy after receiving a diagnosis appears to be 5–8 years. There is no cure for LBD, but treatment can manage the symptoms. According to the. National Institute on Aging (NIA) , how quickly the disease progresses will vary...
Phys.org
Young, gifted, and diverse: Camille Z. Charles on Black identity
In the fall of 1999, Camille Z. Charles and colleagues began collecting data from 3,924 students at 28 elite colleges and universities in what became known as the National Longitudinal Survey of Freshmen (NLSF). Through a combination of surveys and interviews, the group checked in at regular intervals to assess students' academic, mental, and social well-being.
Washington Examiner
Woke Jewish groups have stopped caring about antisemitism
Anne Frank was trending on Twitter recently. It was not because the Jewish girl who hid in a dark cubby for years and perished in the Nazi death camps was the subject of an amazing new documentary or featured in a Holocaust education program adopted by top school districts. No. Twitter was exploding with a vile discussion over how much “white privilege” she had.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for diverticulitis?
Diverticulitis is an inflammatory condition of the colon. People may have mild symptoms or more severe complications that doctors can treat with medication or surgery. Some over-the-counter medications may worsen the condition, so people should speak with a doctor before taking any medications for diverticulitis. This article explores diverticulitis symptoms,...
BET
Inflation Pushing Black, Latino and Native American Consumers into Financial Crisis
More than half of Black, Native Americans, and Latino households are facing a financial crisis as they contend with inflation rates that are at a 40-year high. This, according to a new poll from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. As high...
Healthline
What is Food Justice? These Leaders Explain How They Expand Food Access in Marginalized Communities
The most marginalized of us are also the most affected by food apartheid — or disparities in accessing healthy, culturally-appropriate food attributed to political moves affecting those with non-dominant social identities and experiences. This includes Black and Latinx communities, especially those who are undocumented or have experienced incarceration. Queer...
Here's how a young First Nations clean water activist is captivating global audiences
Seventeen-year-old Canadian indigenous rights activist and clean water advocate Autumn Peltier is empowering young people around the world to protect the environment.
What’s wrong with the Fourth Industrial Revolution
The “Fourth Industrial Revolution” is a term coined in 2016 by German economist Klaus Schwab. It’s used to describe the technology revolution that the world is going through. But there is growing criticism, particularly in the global south, of how it’s framed. Many are questioning whether it should be considered a revolution at all.
CNBC
Money doesn't make you middle class—here's what does, according to an anthropologist, sociologist, and philosopher
About 70% of Americans consider themselves middle class, according to a 2017 study by Northwestern Mutual. But according to most economists' definitions, that's not possible. One of the ways the Brookings Institution defines "middle class" is those in the 20th to 80th percentiles of household income. This would make 60% of American households middle class. The Urban Institute defines the middle class as those whose income is from 250% to 499% of the federal poverty line. By this measure, 31% of households were middle class in 2019. And the Pew Research Center, which uses government data to take into consideration household sizes and income, found that 52% of Americans live in a middle-income household in 2018. (To see if you're middle class based on those financial measures, use Grow's middle-class calculator.)
deseret.com
Perspective: Racial fault lines are real, but solutions aren’t found in despairing narratives
By many measures, the American economy is faltering. The inflation rate, while slightly down, remains close to a multidecade high, and supply chain disruptions have created food shortages and delays for products manufactured overseas. Interest rates are rising and the number of new mortgages is declining. Black communities, which have...
Washington Examiner
They’re teaching our children to practice polygamy
Conservatives are sometimes guilty of seeing slippery slopes where there are none, but the confluence of critical race theory and radical gender ideology is pushing school curriculums in previously unthinkable directions. Brittney Cooper is an associate professor of women’s and gender studies at Rutgers University Department of Africana Studies. According...
Medical News Today
Molnupiravir more effective against Omicron in males, animal study suggests
Molnupiravir, an oral antiviral pill authorized to treat COVID-19, has been available in the United States and other countries since December 2021. Antivirals can reduce the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection and reduce fatalities among people who are vulnerable to more severe COVID-19. New animal research suggests that molnupiravir might work...
psychologytoday.com
Helping Teens Feel Good About Their Racial Identity
Developing a healthy racial and ethnic identity can be a struggle for young people. Internalized racism can contribute to low self-esteem. Parents can help their children navigate this process by celebrating cultural strengths and encouraging critical thinking, among other ways. What is ethnic identity?. Ethnic identity is about how people...
London medical school benefited from colonial exploitation, report finds
The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) supported and directly benefited from the British empire’s exploitation and subjugation of colonised countries, according to a report on its history. The study sets out how the school, founded in 1899, for decades received most of its funding from Britain’s...
