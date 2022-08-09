Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Florida man pleads not guilty in death of dog in Newtown
NEWTOWN — The 71-year-old Florida man arrested following the death of a dog last month has pleaded not guilty to the class D felony charge of animal cruelty. David Czerniawski was charged July 25, after police say he brought a male chihuahua to Berkshire Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Hook, where a veterinarian determined the dog was dead due to blunt force trauma.
NewsTimes
Roach succeeds Burch as WVa superintendent of schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — David Roach, who has led the School Building Authority of West Virginia, will be the next state superintendent of schools. The state Board of Education selected Roach as superintendent on Wednesday. Roach has been executive director of the School Building Authority since 2018. He was...
NewsTimes
Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
NewsTimes
Georgia records $21B in state-tracked economic projects
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia recorded $21.2 billion in state-tracked business investments, with new and expanding companies committing to create 51,000 jobs during the year that ended June 30. The Republican governor, who's touting his achievements as he seeks a second term against Democrat Stacey Abrams,...
NewsTimes
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
NewsTimes
15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
NewsTimes
Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini win secretary of the state primaries
NEW HAVEN — Democrat Stephanie Thomas easily claimed her party’s nomination in the open race for secretary of the state, defeating a primary challenge from New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond. Shortly thereafter, Republican Dominic Rapini claimed victory over Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. With more...
NewsTimes
2 CT state swimming areas reopen, 1 still closed due to water bacteria, officials say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two state park swimming areas reopened Thursday, while another remains closed due to bacteria levels in the water, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Swimming is again allowed at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield...
NewsTimes
CT's best burger restaurants of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
This year’s BEST OF CONNECTICUT picks are positively popping with Nutmeg State goodness, all picked by you and our distinguished panel of Connecticut experts. From food and drink, to activities and entertainment, to shopping and services, it’s a celebration of the great things our state has to offer.
NewsTimes
Erick Russell wins three-candidate Democratic primary for state treasurer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Erick Russell, the Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate in the race for state treasurer, emerged as the winner in the three-way race in the Tuesday primary. An attorney from New Haven, Russell is the former vice president of the...
