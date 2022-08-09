ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans signing veteran safety Adrian Colbert to one-year deal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNIt2_0hAUW0FX00

The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran safety Adrian Colbert to one-year deal, his agents told ESPN on Tuesday.

He has played in 39 games (22 starts) with five teams since San Francisco made him a seventh-round pick in 2017.

Colbert, 28, split last season with the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets and registered 16 tackles.

He has 109 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery with the 49ers (2017-18), Miami Dolphins (2019), New York Giants (2020), Browns and Jets.

–Field Level Media

