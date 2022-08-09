ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 For All Mankind Brazil Enhances Online Shopping Experience with MySize

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
7 For All Mankind is helping consumers in Brazil find their size.

The Los Angeles-based denim label inked a deal with Israel’s MySize Inc. to license MySizeID , its AI-driven apparel sizing technology.

MySizeID enables shoppers to generate highly accurate measurements of their body to find properly fitting clothes and accessories through an app on their mobile phone. MySizeID syncs the user’s measurement data to the retailer’s sizing chart, and only presents items for purchase that match their measurements to ensure a satisfactory fit. Users can access this information through a MySizeID widget on retail partners’ websites.

“We are excited to work with a leading brand in Brazil that serves high-end savvy customers within the denim-fashion field,” said Ronen Luzon, Mysize CEO and founder. “ 7 For All Mankind ‘s commitment to continuous improvement to serve humanity is admirable, and MySizeID is pleased to partner with them in their mission.”

Online shopping is gaining steam in Brazil. Statista ranked Brazil the 15th largest market for e-commerce with a revenue of $26.1 billion in 2021, placing it ahead of Mexico and behind Italy. With a yearly growth rate of 7 percent between 2021 and 2025, Brazil is expected to outperform the global average of 6 percent.

Helping consumers order the correct size is one part of the equation. MySizeID also addresses e-commerce’s financial and environmental challenges. The company reports 70 precent of returns for clothing purchased online is fit-related, costing retailers worldwide $642.6 billion. Of the returned items, MySize say only 48 percent can be resold at full price.

MySize’s roster of denim partners include Boyish, Diesel, Kings of Indigo, Levi’s and Triarchy. Last year, Levi’s Turkey reported that the widget helped the brand reduce returns by as much as 47 percent, saving the company on steep reverse logistics costs. In 2019, the tech firm’s case study with Boyish Jeans reported that customer returns dropped approximately 31 percent after the brand implemented the MySizeID widget on its website.

“We chose MySizeID with confidence based on the AI-driven technology’s impressive track record, ease of use, and documented performance results,” said Esber Hajli, CEO of 7 For All Mankind Brazil.

The sizing solution is expected to go live on 7 For All Mankind’s Brazilian website in Q3 2022. The MySizeID app is available for iOS and Android.

