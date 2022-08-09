ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cash-Strapped Joules Lines Up Potential Lifeline

By Vicki M. Young
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06h0hn_0hAUVcTZ00

Click here to read the full article.

Joules has found a way out of its liquidity problems.

The troubled British lifestyle group is in talks to sell a minority stake to U.K. specialty retailer Next Plc for 15 million pounds ($18.2 million). Joules on Monday confirmed the talks with Next, saying that one part of the negotiation involves adopting Next’s “Total Platform services” to support its long-term growth plans.

“ Additionally, in conjunction, Joules confirms it is in discussions with Next about a potential equity investment raising proceeds for Joules of 15 million pounds at no less than Joules’ current market price, which would result in Next becoming a strategic minority shareholder in the Group,” Joules said, adding that shareholders would need to approve the equity investment.

There’s no guarantee that talks would produce an agreement, it added.

Joules last month called in KPMG’s debt advisory experts to help it build up cash. And as it sought options to ease liquidity constraints, the talks with Next confirms the financial pressures Joules faces.

Questions surfaced in May when Joules reported a decline in full-price selling , mostly due to inventory delays as a result of supply chain disruptions. Although it posted strong revenue growth for the third quarter ended May 1, 2022, the home and garden retailer’s profit performance missed internal expectations, leading to CEO Nick Jones planned departure next year. Chief executives often find themselves heading for the exit sign when their companies hit a financial brick wall. Joules is looking for Jones’ successor.

Joules has since trimmed production lead times, and diversified its customer based, including reducing its exposure to China. Last month it said it upped its cash position at the end of June to 15.0 million pounds ($18 million) of available cash resources from 11.3 million pounds ($13.4 million). And it has received credit approval from Barclays Bank for an additional 5 million pounds ($6 million) on its borrowing facilities until November to support working capital requirements for the holiday selling period.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Archroma in $718 Million Deal for Huntsman’s Textile Effects Division

Click here to read the full article. Roughly seven months after putting Textile Effects up for strategic review, Huntsman found a buyer for the dyeing division in Archroma, the companies announced Tuesday. “We at Archroma are so very excited to announce what we see as a merger of equals,” Archroma CEO Heike van de Kerkhof said of the $718 million deal expected to close in the first half of next year. “With this agreement, two committed leaders in sustainable and innovative solutions unite to pave the way towards a more sustainable textile industry. We are delighted to welcome a team of...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Revolve Feels the Heat From Higher Return Rates, Fuel Surcharges

Click here to read the full article. Revolve saw a record $290.1 million in net sales in the second quarter, increasing 27 percent year-over-year on net income of $16.3 million. Stock dropped more than 16 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday after sales and earnings per share both missed Wall Street projections in the wake of increased cost pressures related to return rates and fuel surcharges. Revolve stock was trading down 13.03 percent Thursday afternoon at $26.91 per share. In a Nutshell: In previewing the third quarter, net sales in July increased approximately 10 percent year-over-year amid the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

EV maker Rivian laying off approximately 840 employees

Electric vehicle startup Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is laying off 6% of its 14,000-employee workforce, or roughly 840 positions, according to reports. “This decision will help align our workforce to our key business priorities, including ramping up the consumer and commercial vehicle programs, accelerating the development of R2 and other future models, deploying our go-to-market programs and optimizing spend across the business,” according to news organizations citing a company statement.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeline#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#British#Next Plc#Group#Kpmg
Popculture

Walmart Lays off Hundreds of Employees Amid Restructuring Efforts

Walmart laid off about 200 corporate employees this week, the retail giant said Wednesday. The news came after Walmart surprisingly cut its profit outlook because consumers are focusing more on essentials as food and fuel costs rise. The layoffs are part of a restructuring of its corporate offices. The retailer...
AOL Corp

Walmart sneezes. Grills and body lotion get sick.: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Walmart (WMT) did it...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Country
China
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cuts Jobs—Is Gap Next?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart slashed 200 jobs after saying last week that it expects profits to fall through the rest of the year. A source familiar with the cuts said the layoffs focus on corporate jobs, though Walmart continues hiring in strategic areas. Walmart spokesperson Jimmy Carter said the layoffs are part of the company’s efforts to update its structure and evolve “select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.” He added that the retailer continues to invest in “key areas,” including technology, health and wellness, supply chain and advertising sales, while “creating...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform

Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Germany’s Orsay Gears Up for Growth

Click here to read the full article. During its heyday, Orsay ran more than 600 stores across Europe. But after running into trouble during the pandemic and then Russia’s war on Ukraine, the German low-cost fashion brand started shutting down stores and e-commerce. Now, the brand is on the upswing after Gordon Brothers’ brands division on Wednesday said it acquired Orsay’s brand, intellectual property and archives. “We have been following the Orsay story for years and have always been impressed with the brand’s powerful connection with consumers,” Tobias Nanda, Gordon Brothers’ president, brands division, said, adding, “The Orsay brand has succeeded across...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Promotions or Inflation? What Under Armour’s Worried About Most

Click here to read the full article. Like Adidas and Walmart before it, Under Armour is downgrading its income forecast. The sportswear giant shared its first quarter earnings Wednesday, reporting flat revenue growth as it faced a 10 percentage-point headwind from order cancellations. Looking at the upcoming quarter and the full fiscal year—Under Armour’s fiscal year now begins April—however, the company anticipates promotional pressures will be the “biggest factor” impacting gross margin, chief financial officer David Bergman said, followed by inflationary pressures, channel mix and shifting foreign exchange rates. In a Nutshell: Due to “repercussions from last fall’s lockdown,” Under Armour believes “an...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Email Open Rates Key to Converting ‘Lost’ and ‘At-Risk’ Shoppers

Click here to read the full article. Although retailers often play to their most loyal consumers, it may be wiser to engage those that are keeping up with the conversation but just haven’t purchased from them yet. One report from e-commerce marketing platform provider Bluecore suggests that “lost” and “at-risk” buyers present a massive opportunity for retailers to drive revenue beyond what they get from their most active buyers. “Lost” buyers are defined by the report as those who have a high probability of never purchasing from a retailer again, while “at-risk” buyers have deviated from their typical shopping cycle and might...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Hanesbrands Says Cyber Attack Left 3-Week Impact

Click here to read the full article. Hanesbrands saw net sales in the second quarter fall 14 percent to $1.51 billion, impacted by inflated costs and a cyber event. In a Nutshell: Hanesbrands Inc., in reporting second quarter financial results “below expectations,” said it has taken a more prudent view of its second-half net sales and profit outlook to reflect the changes in foreign currency exchange rates, short-term costs associated with actions to reduce inventory by year-end, an assumption of continued slow consumer demand and a retail environment that remains challenging. The company said sales were impacted by a cyber event that...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

African E-Commerce Firm Jumia Says It Is Past Peak Losses, Shares Jump

(Reuters) - African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss. Jumia is an online marketplace for vendors and food sellers, with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

The RealReal Co-CEO Blames ‘Great Resignation Part 2’ for Sliding Sales

Click here to read the full article. The RealReal saw revenue soar 47.2 percent to $154.4 million in its second quarter, but net losses of $53.2 million and a slow hiring period have led the company to cut its sales and earnings guidance for the rest of the year. In a Nutshell: Following a common theme in line with the current macroeconomic headwinds, The RealReal is lowering its 2022 guidance. The luxury consignment firm now expects $615 million to $635 million in revenue for the full year, a downgrade from prior estimates of $635 million to $665 million. Gross merchandise value (GMV)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

Jumia shares rise as the company’s e-commerce business revs up in Q2

What drove its stock higher? Jumia showed growth across most performance metrics in the second quarter, including revenue that topped expectations. The company’s performance indicators appreciated by double digits compared to the same quarter last year across active users, orders, GMV and revenue. Active consumers reached 3.4 million in Q2 2022, up 25% on a year-over-year basis. Orders grew by 35% year over year to 10.3 million. GMV climbed 21% to $271.1 million over the same timeframe, while revenue jumped 42% to $57.3 million. (The same indicators were up compared to Q1 2022 indicators in addition to year-ago results.)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Crowley Using EcoVadis to Scrutinize Value Chain ESG

Click here to read the full article. Crowley has chosen international business sustainability ratings provider EcoVadis to assess its value chain for its suppliers’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts. A global provider of supply chain solutions, Crowley said it is the first U.S.-based company in maritime and logistics to partner with EcoVadis on its value chain solutions. Leveraging EcoVadis’ technology capabilities, Crowley and its supplier-contractor base will be able to receive assessments of their current sustainability levels and strategic guidance on how to set, improve and reach ESG goals. Crowley has committed to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy