ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnJul_0hAUVSbB00

Click here to read the full article.

Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz .

The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there.

In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will star in the series in addition to co-writing and executive producing. As with the original HBO Max iteration, Rick Alvarez will also co-writer and executive produce. Now, though, Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin have come onboard to co-write and serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Riddle previously worked with Wayans on the latter’s NBC series “Marlon,” while Wayans has appeared on Riddle and Salahuddin’s IFC series “Sherman’s Showcase.”

Warner Bros. Television will produce, with Riddle and Salahuddin currently under an overall deal at the studio. Michael Rotenberg of 3 Arts Entertainment will also executive produce. Starz’ director of original programming Alex Alberts, senior vice president of original programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair and senior vice president of unscripted programming Alice Dickens-Koblin will oversee the series on behalf of the network.

“We are beyond thrilled to develop this sophisticated and hilarious series with Marlon, Diallo, Bashir and Rick, who each bring their own level of artistry and authenticity to everything they touch,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “I’ve long admired Diallo’s and Bashir’s work, and I’m excited to be working on a project as special as this with the incomparable Marlon Wayans at the center.”

This is the latest semi-autobiographical comedy series in which Wayans will star. He previously starred in “Marlon” at NBC, which ran for two seasons. He previously co-created and co-starred in the show “The Wayans Bros.” for five seasons at The WB. Wayans is also known for his work in shows like “In Living Color” and in films like the “Scary Movie” franchise, “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood,” “White Chicks,” and “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.”

He is repped by WME, 3 Arts and Morris Yorn.

“We’re excited to be in business with such enthusiastic partners,” Wayans said. “Starz is a big brand, and we are happy to bring some smiles to the table. It’s great to know that we can push the envelope and get into some good, fun trouble with this project on this platform. Diallo and Bashir are good friends and great collaborators. ‘Book of Marlon’ will be smart, fun and twisted with a dash of heart and a whole lot of unapologetic humor.”

“We believe Marlon is a once-in-a-generation talent and we’re thrilled to finally be working with him in this capacity on a show,” added Riddle and Salahuddin. “We can’t wait for people to get a glimpse of what his real life is like and we can’t thank STARZ enough for allowing us to do so in an unflinchingly honest way.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor, Dies at 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died early Sunday morning. He was 83 years old. No further details about Mosley’s death are available at this time. Mosley’s daughter confirmed the news of his death through a tribute post on her Facebook. “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Channels Controversial King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ First-Look

Click here to read the full article. French filmmaker Maïwenn is teasing the first look at Johnny Depp as the controversial King Louis XV in “Jeanne du Barry,” a historical romance drama about a royal’s concubine. It’s Depp’s first film role since his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, which alluded to being a victim of domestic violence. However, the jury also found that Depp defamed Heard, through his attorney, while fighting back against her charges. “Jeanne du Barry” started shooting at the end of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diallo Riddle
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Bashir Salahuddin
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
TheStreet

Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?

HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
TV SERIES
Variety

Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Hollywood: ‘We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You’

Click here to read the full article. Jane Lynch, Antonio Banderas, Lea Salonga, Gabrielle Union, George Takei and more have posted tributes to “Grease” star and singer Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday at 73 years old. In addition to John Travolta, who shared a heartfelt post about his “Grease” co-star on Instagram, other actors, directors and members of Hollywood took to social media to remember Newton-John’s career. On Monday, Newton-John’s husband announced that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California…surrounded by family and friends,” adding that she was “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Comedy Series#Nbc#Ifc
ETOnline.com

Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why

Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ Star and ‘Physical’ Singer, Dies at 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the top female pop vocalist of the 1970s who starred in movies including “Grease” and “Xanadu,” died Monday. She was 73. Her husband John Easterling posted the news on her official Facebook page, writing: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.” A cause of death was not given, but Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer that surfaced for a third time in 2017. “Olivia has been a...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'

Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mariah Carey Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Remembers Singing ‘Hopelessly Devoted’ Onstage With Her

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey joins the massive outpouring of admiration and love for the late Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday, Aug. 8 at 73 years old. Through a thread of tweets, Carey recalled the moment she “first fell in love with Olivia’s voice” as a little girl listening to Newton-John’s 1974 classic, “I Honestly Love You.” She also highlighted her other favorite tracks: “Magic,” “Suddenly” and finally, “Have You Never Been Mellow” for showcasing “her beautiful airy tone and signature sound.” “And then there was Grease. I was obsessed,” she wrote. I first fell in love with...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Fellows, a street racer and cast member of the Discovery series “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a car accident on Sunday, Variety has confirmed. He was 41. Discovery and the official Twitter account for the “Street Outlaws” franchise confirmed the news on Monday morning. “The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson told Variety. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

‘Queen Sugar’ Gets Premiere Date For Seventh & Final Season On OWN

Click here to read the full article. OWN has set the premiere date for the seventh and final season of Queen Sugar. The series created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay will return on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. DuVernay will return to direct the series finale, wrapping up seven seasons of the all-women directorial team that she envisioned when directing the pilot. As previously reported, directors attached to Season 7 include Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, and DeMane Davis. Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming For seven seasons...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Last Kingdom,’ ‘Surface’ Actor Millie Brady to Star in ‘Object Permanence’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Millie Brady, known for the BBC/Netflix series “The Last Kingdom” and recently seen in Apple TV + offering “Surface,” will play the lead in Filip Jan Rymsza’s “Object Permanence,” Variety has learned exclusively. The actor is cast as Brooke Brooks, a former supermodel who becomes a highly successful lifestyle mogul and the first person to ‘IPO’(Initial Public Offering) herself. “Having commodified herself, Brooke is forced to confront her sense of self and the identity she has created,” said Rymsza, whose last film “Mosquito State” with Beau Knapp was shown at the Venice Film Festival,...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy