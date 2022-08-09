ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
saturdaytradition.com

Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys

A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders

Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Invite Four Kickers to Tryout

The Dallas Cowboys kickers have been a disappointment through two weeks of training camp. The position features Jonathan Garibay, the undrafted rookie from Texas Tech, and offseason free-agent addition Lirim Hajrullahu. Dallas has run out of patience with both players’ inconsistent performances and will host a tryout. Four kickers...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Return Yards#American Football#Pcl
Yardbarker

Breaking down the Cowboys’ O-line

It was evident that the Cowboys o-line played a significant factor in the Cowboys’ loss last year in the first round of the playoffs. The offensive line was dreadful, and it cost the team the game. The o-line set the offense back with countless holding calls, and when they weren’t holding, they were getting bossed around by the 49ers’ d-line. And truthfully, the o-line was substandard all year, especially considering previous years, when the line was a strong suit for the team.
NFL
FOX Sports

Cowboys camp superlatives: Micah Parsons highlights All-Oxnard Awards

OXNARD, Calif. — Well, that went by quickly. No, training camp isn't over — not by a long shot. But in the blink of an eye, the bulk of the Cowboys' work on the West Coast is over. Tuesday's practice was the last fully padded effort for this year's stint in Oxnard. When the Cowboys return from Denver next week after playing the Broncos on Saturday in their preseason opener, they'll have one light practice at their hotel before they head down the road to work with the Los Angeles Chargers.
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy