Jamie Campbell Bower stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night and showed off his Stranger Things Vecna voice, to the delight of viewers. "It took a few months to get right," Bower said of the vocal work. He told Fallon that his first version of Vecna "started in this very kind of nasally area. More like Freddy Krueger — and it just wasn't landing. So I went home and worked on it, did a bunch of reference work for Hellraiser and Doug Bradley, particularly. It said that this deep, booming voice kinda comes out of the darkness and I was like, 'Oh yeah, you can tell.'"

