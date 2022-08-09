Read full article on original website
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts
The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
ESPN
Detroit Lions icon Barry Sanders on hand to open restaurant in downtown Detroit
DETROIT -- Lions legend Barry Sanders made defenders look silly with his jukes. Now, at 54, remnants of his Pro Football Hall of Fame career are on display downtown in the Motor City. Sanders was on site Tuesday for the grand opening of Barry Sanders' Lefty's Cheesesteak restaurant, located just...
Breaking down the Lions 1st unofficial depth chart
One of the sure signs that football is back is the release of the first depth chart by the Detroit Lions. The team produced the unofficial depth chart in advance of Friday’s preseason opener in Ford Field against the Atlanta Falcons. I cannot emphasize the “unofficial” part of the...
Lions training camp notebook: The heat is on for Day 11
Monday marked the 11th session of Detroit Lions training camp. It was a sweaty day in Allen Park for the unusual afternoon practice, with a 90-degree day with high humidity following a heavy morning rain. We didn’t get a lot of offense vs. defense in practice, with the players not...
Yardbarker
Detroit Lions Starters Set To Play Full First Quarter of Pre-Season Week 1
Opening day for the Lions and 27 other NFL teams is just over a month away. This week, fans will finally get their first in-depth look at the team, first with Hard Knocks , premiering Tuesday, August 9th, then against the Atlanta Falcons in Detroit’s first pre-season game, Friday, August 12th. Not only will the first unit starters get their time during HBO Max’s show, but also for Week 1 of pre-season.
Best storylines for 2022 Hard Knocks Detroit Lions edition
It’s that time again. With NFL training camps underway, HBO’s Hard Knocks is on the scene, capturing all the moments
Yardbarker
Lions' 1st-round pick to wear No. 9 with Matthew Stafford's blessing
Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams reached out to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for permission to wear the No. 9 jersey in Detroit. Williams, who was selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, initially chose No. 18 in what he considered to be honoring Calvin Johnson. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had worn No. 81 during his career with the Lions.
Despite Presence of 'Hard Knocks', Detroit Lions Still 'Value Wins'
Dan Campbell has not forgotten that the goal of any head coach is to help the roster win football games.
Inside Allen Park: Frank Ragnow Does Not Practice
Here are observations from Day 13 of Detroit Lions training camp.
CBS Sports
'Hard Knocks' Power Rankings: Dan Campbell, Duce Staley steal show for Lions in wild season premiere
The Detroit Lions are the featured team on "Hard Knocks" this summer, already making this year's version of the show a summer blockbuster. Head coach Dan Campbell is a quote machine himself, already setting the stage for how many f-bombs he can get out in one episode. The emotional Campbell...
