Deontay Wilder finalising boxing return on October 15 in first fight since Tyson Fury trilogy against Robert Helenius
DEONTAY WILDER is on course to make his return to the ring in October. The former long-reigning WBC heavyweight champion hasn't fought since being knocked out cold in his epic trilogy fight with Tyson Fury last October. SunSport revealed last week that Wilder, 35, was in contention to face former...
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
UFC・
'You’re not beating anyone, you're washed': Conor McGregor is mocked on social media as the UFC star labels his next fight in the octagon as the 'biggest sports comeback in all of history'
Connor McGregor is never far away from the headlines and has once again caught the attention of sports fans in a recent post as he announced in a montage video that he will again be returning to the octagon. McGregor - one of the world's biggest sports stars - has...
UFC・
Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement and explains reason behind it
Tyson Fury has made a U-turn on his retirement plans by sharing a new video explaining why he's decided to return to boxing. Check it out:. In the clip shared on his Twitter account today (9 August), the 33-year-old heavyweight champion said: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies - one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.
SkySports
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard: Former champ Callum Smith returns after frightening knockout win
The last time Callum Smith fought on an Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard he could not celebrate his victory. He iced Lenin Castillo with a single shot of such frightening power that it was chilling to see. Castillo was treated by paramedics at once and stretchered out of the ring.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez To Ryan Garcia: F--- You! You Can't Play Me! You're Hype & Not Serious About Fight
Teofimo Lopez Jr. faces off against Pedro Campa on Saturday night headlining an ESPN show from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Although Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will be making his 140-pound debut and fighting for the first time since losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. last November, a newfound narrative around his comeback has revolved around a potential fight with Ryan Garcia.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Tank's Side Is Playing Games, We're Moving On – I’m Going To Teofimo Lopez's Fight
On Friday afternoon, Golden Boy Promotions head Oscar De La Hoya offered a positive update around negotiations for a potential fight pitting budding contender Ryan Garcia against knockout artist Gervonta Davis. De La Hoya said they were talking with Tank’s team and that the development was a great start, adding...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury explains decision to come out of retirement to fight Derek Chisora
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took to social media to give his odd rationale for his decision to come out of brief retirement. ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury says he’s returning to the ring to make “history” by becoming the first heavyweight champion to participate in two trilogies during his career.
Boxing Scene
Wallin Wants Fury Rematch: A Chisora Trilogy Will Not Be Competitive
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is pounding the wall to get a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Back in 2019, Wallin lost a twelve round unanimous decision to Fury. During the fight, Fury suffered a severe cut above his right eye. There was tension regarding the bout being potentially...
Boxing-'Itchy feet' Fury wants to complete trilogy with Chisora
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury says he is coming back to boxing with a new trainer and wants to complete a trilogy against fellow-Briton Derek Chisora.
Tyson Fury shows off stunning £300,000 Ferrari as boxing legend prepares to sign contract for Derek Chisora trilogy
TYSON FURY showed off his stunning £300,000 Ferrari as he prepares to sign a contract to fight Derek Chisora. Fury is a known car lover, owning a collection of luxury motors with his black Ferrari GTC4Lusso among his favourites. The Gypsy King posted the supercar onto his Instagram after...
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: The return of 'The Gypsy King' Tyson Fury shakes up Top 10
When WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury repeatedly insisted before and in the days after his April 23 KO of Dillian Whyte that he was retired for good, it seemed unlikely he was serious but he was adamant. So he was removed from the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound rankings. But on Tuesday,...
Anthony Joshua reveals what he would have done differently in first Oleksandr Usyk fight
Anthony Joshua has revealed that he would have approached his first fight against Oleksandr Usyk with a different mentality, if he could revisit the night on which he lost his heavyweight titles to the Ukrainian in London.Usyk outpointed Joshua last September to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, which “AJ” will seek to regain in the pair’s rematch in Saudi Arabia on 20 August.Briton Joshua faces a tough task, with Usyk unbeaten as a professional.When asked whether he wishes he had done anything differently on the night that he lost to Usyk, Joshua told JD Sports: “Walk...
Yardbarker
SugarHill Steward responds to Tyson Fury ditching him as head trainer
SugarHill Steward is NOT impressed with Tyson Fury appointing Isaac Lowe as his new head coach. Fury has announced that he will be returning to boxing to step into the ring with Derek Chisora, for what will be a third fight between the two British heavyweights. While nobody was surprised...
Boxing Scene
Benn: 'I'm An Entertainer...I Ain't No Mayweather, That's For Sure'
Conor Benn believes he is one of the most fan-friendly attractions in boxing. The rising welterweight contender from Essex, England, took to social media recently to answer some questions from his fans. Asked if he prioritizes retaining an undefeated record, Benn responded by saying it is a secondary concern and...
Oleksandr Usyk getting up at 4.45am to train three times a day in brutal sessions ahead of Anthony Joshua rematch
OLEKSANDR USYK has bulked up into a fearsome heavyweight figure for the Anthony Joshua rematch, with 4:45am alarm calls for TRIPLE daily sessions. The 35-year-old Ukraine ace dethroned AJ of his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world title bouts in September, so they rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 20.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius possible for Oct.15th
By Brian Webber: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius reportedly have a fight in the works for October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boxingscene is reporting the news of the Wilder vs. Helenius fight as a possibility for October 15th. If the bout...
Boxing Scene
McKinson On Ortiz Loss: I Went Into The Lion's Den With No Fear So I’m Proud Of Myself
Michael McKinson knows he proved his worth in his latest venture inside the ring even if he doesn’t have a win to show for it. The 28-year-old British southpaw came up short against Vergil Ortiz Jr. in their 12-round welterweight bout last Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, but managed to keep his head high. Ortiz, who resides in nearby Grand Prairie, dropped the previously undefeated McKinson twice before compelling McKinson’s father to throw in the towel in the ninth round.
‘The king is coming back’ – Tyson Fury demands Derek Chisora trilogy at Man Utd’s Old Trafford in homecoming fight
TYSON FURY has demanded a homecoming at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium when he fights Derek Chisora. The heavyweight boxing legend has already confirmed he will end his four month retirement to return for a trilogy with Chisora. The fight is targeted for December in Wales, where Anthony Joshua has...
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall: Full Undercard Set For Historic September 10 Show At The O2
Four Olympians appear in separate bouts as part of an historic all-female boxing event. The full undercard has been revealed for the already announced September 10 blockbuster show on Sky Sports from The O2 in London. The supporting cast includes 2020 Olympic Gold medalist Lauren Price, 2020 Olympic Bronze medalist Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois—all of whom fought for Great Britain last summer in Tokyo—as well 2020 U.S. Olympian Ginny Fuchs.
