Anthony Joshua has revealed that he would have approached his first fight against Oleksandr Usyk with a different mentality, if he could revisit the night on which he lost his heavyweight titles to the Ukrainian in London.Usyk outpointed Joshua last September to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, which “AJ” will seek to regain in the pair’s rematch in Saudi Arabia on 20 August.Briton Joshua faces a tough task, with Usyk unbeaten as a professional.When asked whether he wishes he had done anything differently on the night that he lost to Usyk, Joshua told JD Sports: “Walk...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO