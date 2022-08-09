ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”

Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
LADbible

Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement and explains reason behind it

Tyson Fury has made a U-turn on his retirement plans by sharing a new video explaining why he's decided to return to boxing. Check it out:. In the clip shared on his Twitter account today (9 August), the 33-year-old heavyweight champion said: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies - one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez To Ryan Garcia: F--- You! You Can't Play Me! You're Hype & Not Serious About Fight

Teofimo Lopez Jr. faces off against Pedro Campa on Saturday night headlining an ESPN show from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Although Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will be making his 140-pound debut and fighting for the first time since losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. last November, a newfound narrative around his comeback has revolved around a potential fight with Ryan Garcia.
Boxing Scene

Wallin Wants Fury Rematch: A Chisora Trilogy Will Not Be Competitive

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is pounding the wall to get a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Back in 2019, Wallin lost a twelve round unanimous decision to Fury. During the fight, Fury suffered a severe cut above his right eye. There was tension regarding the bout being potentially...
The Independent

Anthony Joshua reveals what he would have done differently in first Oleksandr Usyk fight

Anthony Joshua has revealed that he would have approached his first fight against Oleksandr Usyk with a different mentality, if he could revisit the night on which he lost his heavyweight titles to the Ukrainian in London.Usyk outpointed Joshua last September to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, which “AJ” will seek to regain in the pair’s rematch in Saudi Arabia on 20 August.Briton Joshua faces a tough task, with Usyk unbeaten as a professional.When asked whether he wishes he had done anything differently on the night that he lost to Usyk, Joshua told JD Sports: “Walk...
Yardbarker

SugarHill Steward responds to Tyson Fury ditching him as head trainer

SugarHill Steward is NOT impressed with Tyson Fury appointing Isaac Lowe as his new head coach. Fury has announced that he will be returning to boxing to step into the ring with Derek Chisora, for what will be a third fight between the two British heavyweights. While nobody was surprised...
Boxing Scene

Benn: 'I'm An Entertainer...I Ain't No Mayweather, That's For Sure'

Conor Benn believes he is one of the most fan-friendly attractions in boxing. The rising welterweight contender from Essex, England, took to social media recently to answer some questions from his fans. Asked if he prioritizes retaining an undefeated record, Benn responded by saying it is a secondary concern and...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius possible for Oct.15th

By Brian Webber: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius reportedly have a fight in the works for October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boxingscene is reporting the news of the Wilder vs. Helenius fight as a possibility for October 15th. If the bout...
Boxing Scene

McKinson On Ortiz Loss: I Went Into The Lion's Den With No Fear So I’m Proud Of Myself

Michael McKinson knows he proved his worth in his latest venture inside the ring even if he doesn’t have a win to show for it. The 28-year-old British southpaw came up short against Vergil Ortiz Jr. in their 12-round welterweight bout last Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, but managed to keep his head high. Ortiz, who resides in nearby Grand Prairie, dropped the previously undefeated McKinson twice before compelling McKinson’s father to throw in the towel in the ninth round.
Boxing Scene

Shields-Marshall: Full Undercard Set For Historic September 10 Show At The O2

Four Olympians appear in separate bouts as part of an historic all-female boxing event. The full undercard has been revealed for the already announced September 10 blockbuster show on Sky Sports from The O2 in London. The supporting cast includes 2020 Olympic Gold medalist Lauren Price, 2020 Olympic Bronze medalist Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois—all of whom fought for Great Britain last summer in Tokyo—as well 2020 U.S. Olympian Ginny Fuchs.
