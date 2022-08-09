Tedesco administration remains committed to transitioning to alternative fuel vehicles and building out EV charging infrastructure at County facilities. Paramus, NJ – Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco III along with the Board of County Commissioners and Bergen County Clerk John S. Hogan recently celebrated the installation of two new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the County Annex facility in Paramus. The two stations are the first of ten anticipated charging stations that will be designated specifically for County vehicles as the fleet continues to transition to alternative fuel options.

