UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Sunrise ShopRite Names Mike Jacob VP of Operations
SunriseShopRite Inc., the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell in New Jersey, appointed grocery industry veteran Mike Jacob to the position of VP of operations on Monday. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations...
jcitytimes.com
ShopRite Makes Dairy Cheaper for SNAP Customers
ShopRite wants its SNAP customers to eat more healthful dairy products. The store on Marin Boulevard will be offering high-value coupons for such products when they purchase skim or low-fat milk using their electronic benefit transfer cards. Run by the USDA, SNAP is an acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
roi-nj.com
Rutherford resident joins Kearny Bank as VP Treasury Management
Rutherford resident Jean Marie Hennessy joined Kearny Bank as vice president treasury management relationship officer, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Fairfield-based financial institution. In this role, Hennessy will work in unison with the bank’s business development team to provide customized solutions to business clients, while also cultivating prospective client relationships.
Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years
A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County. A sign was posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
roi-nj.com
Consolidation creates Northern N.J. based full-spectrum orthopedics practice
Three renowned orthopedic medical groups formerly known as University Spine Center, Academy Orthopedics, and High Mountain Orthopedics, have merged under the OrthoEast name, according to a Wednesday announcement. The consolidation brings together 16 orthopedic specialists in six locations across New Jersey and New York to provide exceptional patient-first care and...
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
paramuspost.com
BERGEN COUNTY INSTALLS NEW FLEET VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS
Tedesco administration remains committed to transitioning to alternative fuel vehicles and building out EV charging infrastructure at County facilities. Paramus, NJ – Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco III along with the Board of County Commissioners and Bergen County Clerk John S. Hogan recently celebrated the installation of two new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the County Annex facility in Paramus. The two stations are the first of ten anticipated charging stations that will be designated specifically for County vehicles as the fleet continues to transition to alternative fuel options.
hobokengirl.com
10 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week
We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from a freelance writer to a food truck server — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
Hey, arts and crafts lovers, Sussex County is getting its first Michaels store
DIY enthusiasts will finally be able to unleash their inner creativity with Sussex County's first Michaels store slated to open this year. The nation's largest specialty retailer of arts and crafts is taking over the space left vacant after the 2020 closure of Bed Bath & Beyond in the Hampton Plaza, at 21 Hampton House Rd., Hampton.
Suspicious Powder At Bergen County Board Of Elections Brings Hazmat Team
A suspicious powder on an envelope sent to the Bergen County Superintendent of Elections Office brought a hazmat team to the county administration building in Hackensack on Wednesday. One person was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and was released after being evaluated, responders said. A county Hazardous Materials Unit...
roi-nj.com
WCRE adds director of property management to lead growth in Pennsylvania and N.J. markets
WCRE on Monday said it had brought Maria Russ on board as director of property management to lead the firm’s facilities and property management growth in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets. Russ has spent more than 18 years overseeing commercial, multifamily, and industrial properties working directly for different...
roi-nj.com
SobelCo names two new partners
Livingston-based SobelCo, a regional provider of advisory, tax, and assurance services, has announced the addition of two new members to the firm’s management team, both effective July 1. 2022 – Carolyn D’Anna and Mary Ford. D’Anna will focus on implementing the firm’s strategic plan with oversight of...
pikecountycourier.com
Higher interest in local homes
At first glance, it looks like housing costs are continuing to soar. In Sussex County, NJ, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is going for $341,923, up from $325,023 in 2021. In Orange County, NY, it’s now $369,000, up from $310,230 last year. And over the border in Milford, Pennsylvania, a three-bedroom home is $400,000, up from $325,000 last year.
Hoboken, NJ landlord tried raising rent by $3,000 a month in eviction battle
HOBOKEN — A low-income Hudson County man could lose the place he calls home as the result of a lengthy legal dispute with his landlord. Jeff Trupiano has lived in his Hoboken apartment-turned-condo for over three decades. He moved into the rent-controlled unit at 703 Park Ave. in 1991 under a former owner.
roi-nj.com
Five New Jersey teens selected as Bank of America Student Leaders
Bank of America on Thursday announced five Northern New Jersey high school students have been selected as Student Leaders (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. The students are mid-way through their internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with local...
roi-nj.com
Bergman Real Estate Group announces major sustainability initiatives across all properties
Iselin-based Bergman Real Estate Group is contributing to a greener future. The firm is investing significantly into multiple sustainability initiatives across its two-million-square-foot portfolio of office buildings. Large investments in renewable energy and small changes alike make up the full package of initiatives, from changes in cleaning supplies to the...
roi-nj.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges three-property Linden industrial sale
Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale of a 73,277-square-foot, two-building portfolio and an adjacent 2.1-acre laydown yard located in Linden, according to a Monday announcement. Cushman & Wakefield’s Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt and Seth Zuidema represented the seller, Hub Realty, and procured the buyer, Modlo, in the transaction. “This...
Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark
Residents in Newark and neighboring Belleville are being advised to boil water. Newark has canceled its summer school programs.
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
This Diner in Bergen County, NJ Is A 1920’s Time Capsule – Look Inside!
This well-known diner in Bergen County, NJ is a top contender for being New Jersey’s oldest diner. I saw a bunch of TikTok videos recently about people visiting this diner and calling it New Jersey’s most well-kept time capsule because it looks like nothing has changed since the diner opened, and I think that’s the beauty of it.
