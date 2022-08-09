ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Sunrise ShopRite Names Mike Jacob VP of Operations

SunriseShopRite Inc., the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell in New Jersey, appointed grocery industry veteran Mike Jacob to the position of VP of operations on Monday. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations...
jcitytimes.com

ShopRite Makes Dairy Cheaper for SNAP Customers

ShopRite wants its SNAP customers to eat more healthful dairy products. The store on Marin Boulevard will be offering high-value coupons for such products when they purchase skim or low-fat milk using their electronic benefit transfer cards. Run by the USDA, SNAP is an acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Rutherford resident joins Kearny Bank as VP Treasury Management

Rutherford resident Jean Marie Hennessy joined Kearny Bank as vice president treasury management relationship officer, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Fairfield-based financial institution. In this role, Hennessy will work in unison with the bank’s business development team to provide customized solutions to business clients, while also cultivating prospective client relationships.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Consolidation creates Northern N.J. based full-spectrum orthopedics practice

Three renowned orthopedic medical groups formerly known as University Spine Center, Academy Orthopedics, and High Mountain Orthopedics, have merged under the OrthoEast name, according to a Wednesday announcement. The consolidation brings together 16 orthopedic specialists in six locations across New Jersey and New York to provide exceptional patient-first care and...
Hudson Valley Post

Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza

Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
GOSHEN, NY
paramuspost.com

BERGEN COUNTY INSTALLS NEW FLEET VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS

Tedesco administration remains committed to transitioning to alternative fuel vehicles and building out EV charging infrastructure at County facilities. Paramus, NJ – Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco III along with the Board of County Commissioners and Bergen County Clerk John S. Hogan recently celebrated the installation of two new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the County Annex facility in Paramus. The two stations are the first of ten anticipated charging stations that will be designated specifically for County vehicles as the fleet continues to transition to alternative fuel options.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

10 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week

We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from a freelance writer to a food truck server — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
HOBOKEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

SobelCo names two new partners

Livingston-based SobelCo, a regional provider of advisory, tax, and assurance services, has announced the addition of two new members to the firm’s management team, both effective July 1. 2022 – Carolyn D’Anna and Mary Ford. D’Anna will focus on implementing the firm’s strategic plan with oversight of...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
pikecountycourier.com

Higher interest in local homes

At first glance, it looks like housing costs are continuing to soar. In Sussex County, NJ, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is going for $341,923, up from $325,023 in 2021. In Orange County, NY, it’s now $369,000, up from $310,230 last year. And over the border in Milford, Pennsylvania, a three-bedroom home is $400,000, up from $325,000 last year.
roi-nj.com

Five New Jersey teens selected as Bank of America Student Leaders

Bank of America on Thursday announced five Northern New Jersey high school students have been selected as Student Leaders (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. The students are mid-way through their internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with local...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bergman Real Estate Group announces major sustainability initiatives across all properties

Iselin-based Bergman Real Estate Group is contributing to a greener future. The firm is investing significantly into multiple sustainability initiatives across its two-million-square-foot portfolio of office buildings. Large investments in renewable energy and small changes alike make up the full package of initiatives, from changes in cleaning supplies to the...
ISELIN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges three-property Linden industrial sale

Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale of a 73,277-square-foot, two-building portfolio and an adjacent 2.1-acre laydown yard located in Linden, according to a Monday announcement. Cushman & Wakefield’s Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt and Seth Zuidema represented the seller, Hub Realty, and procured the buyer, Modlo, in the transaction. “This...
LINDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ

