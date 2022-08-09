Read full article on original website
Alabama DL high on Clemson, feeling the love from Tigers
Clemson is sitting well early on with this promising defensive line prospect from the Yellowhammer State with more than a half-dozen power conference offers. Opelika (Ala.) High School’s Malik Autry is a (...)
Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman
Kyle Mann is staying in Alabama The post Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Rebel Spotlight: Is it time for Jonathan Mingo to be the go-to receiver for Ole Miss football?
Senior Wide Receiver Jonathan Mingo has been a very good player for Ole Miss for the pasts three seasons. Now's the time to go next level.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
The case for betting against the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022
With the 2022 college football season steadily approaching, now is the best time to take a look at how to approach betting some of the top teams in the nation. This year features no shortage of contenders from the Power 5 conferences. Doug Kezirian kicks things off with a preview...
